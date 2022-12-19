Schbang appoints Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director

Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, has appointed Kashyap Joshi as Executive Creative Director. Joshi brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, having worked in digital, direct, and mainlines with brands across sectors. He joins from Wunderman Thompson, where he was the Vice President and Senior Creative Director.

At AMFI, he worked with brands like Cello Pens, Johnson & Johnson, and Parag Milk foods. Having played an instrumental role in the marquee campaign, #MutualFundsSahiHai, Joshi is the recipient of many international and national awards like Effies, New York Festivals AME, Advertising Club Bombay, and more.

As it expands globally and in number, the 1000-talent-strong company, Schbang, continues to strengthen its senior leadership. Joshi's role at Schbang will be to trigger strategic and creative thinking that enables ideas to support this evolution in digital. He will work with Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, and Rayomand Patell, Chief Creative Office and Chief Integration officer.

Joshi said on his appointment, "We've all seen many agencies trying to integrate mainline with digital. Either by upscaling their people's skills or by acquisition. Few, if any, have come close to achieving this. However, the good news is that this integration is happening (more easily and effortlessly) from the digital side. Mainly because of their fluidity of thinking and functioning. Schbang is at the forefront of this evolution, and I'm very thankful they've given me the opportunity to be a part of it. I'm excited to see what lies ahead."

Aditya Mehendale, National Creative Director, commented on his joining, "Kashyap is a powerful creative force. In a world that has become obsessed with the glitz of treatment and packaging, Kashyap is the sort who is more interested in the insides of the bonnet. I see him becoming a serious contributor to the elevation of our craft by strengthening the insights we chase and the questions we ask.”

