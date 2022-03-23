Mars Wrigley launches Boomer campaign with Radhika Madan

Boomer is here with a new digital campaign starring Radhika Madan and has also introduced its new and exotic Blueberry flavour.

The film captures the wacky and humorous essence of the brand, bringing to life the tag line, ‘BOOMER! Bubble itna badaa ki dunya par chaa jaaye!’

With a common theme of exaggeration, which is ‘stretched’ like a bubblegum, the film is playful and vibrant, and promises to be a delight for consumers, much like this newly launched Blueberry variant.

The film opens with Radhika Madan sitting in a parking lot bench, wearing headphones and enjoying a Boomer. She begins to blow a bubble which slowly starts growing bigger and bigger and starts to push a car that is parked close by aside. Following this bizarre event, the bubble continues to grow continuously, until the entire planet is engulfed in a sea of pink. The film shows Radhika amazed at what she has done, as everything around her looks vibrant and magical. The film ends with the voice over – “BOOMER®! Bubble itna badaa ki dunya par chaa jaaye!”

Talking about the campaign, Varun Kandhari, Marketing Director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “BOOMER® is a legacy brand for us at Mars Wrigley that has over the years become a favorite for our consumers in India. Building on the keen sense of nostalgia attached to the Millennials and Gen-X and to also recruit the Gen-Z Fruity gum consumers to BOOMER®, we have introduced a new flavour that is fruity, quirky and tastes like childhood. With the launch of BOOMER® Blueberry, we aim to bring more innovation in the gums category with a unique twist to a brand that consumers have always loved.”

As part of the digital campaign, Mars Wrigley will collaborate with 750+ influencers.

