Maharaja Whiteline kickstarts festive season with new ad campaign

To welcome the festive season, Groupe SEB India’s flagship brand Maharaja Whiteline has rolled out a new TVC and Digital Campaign “Khushiyon Ka Homemaker”.

Conceptualized by Mash Percept, the new campaign captures the current mood of Indian consumers who, despite the pandemic, are looking forward to the festivities with renewed optimism and hope.

This campaign effectively reinforces the communication theme “Khushiyon ka Homemaker” that the brand advocates, to embrace new experiences and progressive thinking which turn a house into a happy home. The story traces the journey of a young married woman in her new home, who is warmly welcomed by each family member as they play their respective part in the daily chores. As Indian consumers learn to live with the pandemic, the festive sentiment and celebration this year would have a similar level of delight as the past but will be demonstrated differently. Maharaja Whiteline aims to revive this festive cheer and establish a sense of optimism by connecting with consumers through this exciting new campaign which showcases its products as an integral part of everyday life as well as of celebrations.

Speaking of the latest campaign, Jasjeet Kaur, Marketing Head Groupe SEB India said, “Home and relationships are front and centre of the festive season as Indian consumers find new ways to celebrate festivals with their loved ones. Our new ad campaign beautifully showcases how our products help celebrate “Happy Home Moments” and build relationships – new or longstanding, formal or informal, near or far! The storyline resonates with every contemporary Indian family that has members playing their part in home-making – it has social relevance where roles are being reversed in modern Indian families, and home-making is not just for women to manage.”