Maggi launches new campaign as it turns 40

Maggi has launched a new campaign to mark its 40th anniversary. It has recently launched a new campaign that showcases that a mother always ensures that every dish prepared for loved ones is ‘Kamaal’, thereby reinstating the importance of daily meals.

Talking about the milestone, Rajat Jain, Head – Foods Business, Nestlé India, said, “MAGGI has been an integral part of the lives of millions of Indians for four decades. While Indian cooking tradition remains anchored in our love for everyday fresh food and century-old recipes it is being silently transformed. At MAGGI we deeply understand this transformation and see evolving consumer need for extraordinary taste in everyday food and the increasing reliance on digital ecosystems for daily cooking.”

On the launch of the new campaign, he further adds, “Our understanding of the Indian consumer palate has helped us create the perfect masala offering, in the form of MAGGI Masala-ae-magic, that we believe has the power to enhance the taste of food that a mother cooks for her family daily. Through our campaign, we wish to communicate that with MAGGI Masala-ae-magic in your masala daani you can be assured of cooking “Kamaal” meals every day.”

