Maggi launches its first-ever VFX ad campaign

This cricket season, Maggi announces a campaign that has been specially crafted for cricket and Maggi fans across the country.

The campaign has been conceptualized by EiPi Media and deploys VFX or visual effects, for the first time, to showcase how a hot bowl of MAGGI noodles makes for a perfect cricket match companion.





Talking about this latest campaign, Nikhil Chand, Director- Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “In India, the love for cricket transcends all boundaries. While during any cricket season the sport becomes our first love, food tends to become its soulmate. In this commercial, we have tried to marry this very bond of cricket and food, especially Maggi Noodles. Through a clutter-breaking and unique narrative, we believe the campaign has done a great job of bringing this emotion to life, and we are delighted to see the positive response for the campaign so far.”

Commenting on the initiative, Rohit Reddy, Founder and CEO, EiPi Media said: “At EiPi Media, we have constantly been rising to the challenge of breaking the clutter of branded content on social media. For Maggi , we used visual effects to make our videos edgy, leaving the audience with something to smile about.”

The digital-only campaign was launched on December 6 during the ongoing India-Australia series on Sony LIV.