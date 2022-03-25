Maaza launches new campaign with Amitabh Bachchan & Pooja Hegde

Coca-Cola has announced the launch of Maaza’s new flavor – Aam Panna, at the back of extensive market testing and in-house innovation. With the launch of this new flavour and as an extension to the brand’s recent campaign ‘Dildaar Bana De’, Maaza also unveiled a new TVC for Aam Panna with actor Amitabh Bachchan and actress Pooja Hegde.

Conceptualized by McCann World Group, this campaign is a continuum of the brand’s philosophy of ‘Dildaari’, and beautifully depicts the values of kindness and generosity. The brand has adopted a 360-degree marketing approach to amplify the new campaign, consisting of TV and digital broadcasting.

Announcing the launch of the new variant and its campaign, Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza our heritage brand has indulged Indian consumers in the authentic pleasure of delicious real mangoes. Currently, Maaza is one of the leading brands in the overall beverage category for Coca-Cola India. This new variant of Maaza, Aam Panna, is uniquely Indian too. It offers an unparalleled taste of authentic raw green mangoes, made tastier with delicious Indian spices. With the launch of Maaza’s new ‘Aam Panna’ variant, the Coca-Cola Company aims to further strengthen its commitment to Indian farmers, while also boosting the demand by five times for homegrown raw mangoes. We are humbled to have Mr. Bachchan and Ms. Hegde onboard with us, once again, for our new campaign.”

Sambit Mohanty, Creative Head, McCann Worldgroup, said “Made from raw mango pulp, tasty & tangy Maaza Aam Panna is the quintessential summer cooler. Our film very simply depicts a transition from disappointment to delight at getting to taste a drink that’s as thrilling as raw mangoes.”

Pooja Hegde, Indian actress & star of the new Maaza campaign, said, “Traditionally, Aam Panna has been India’s most beloved summer beverage. I am excited to collaborate with Maaza once again, to bring this summer-favorite drink to consumers. Furthermore, getting another opportunity to co-star with my idol and inspiration - Mr. Bachchan, has been the most amazing opportunity. As the heat sets-in in most parts of the country, I can think of no better beverage to quench the thirst of millions of Indians, than the refreshing Maaza Aam Panna.”

