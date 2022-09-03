Lux Industries rolls out ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’ campaign with Salman Khan

Lux Industries Limited has repositioned its men’s innerwear brand Lux Venus and rolled out a new campaign “Sabko Maangta Hai”, featuring actor Salman Khan.

“Onboarding the new brand ambassador, the brand is set to elevate its business operation across India with the new 360-degree campaign,” the company said.

The film featuring Salman Khan yields a high-action scene where the actor chases his Lux Venus vest through the busy streets of a city amidst heavy traffic and pedestrians and finally gets a grip of it with his powerful swag. The superstar’s impeccable delivery of the campaign tagline ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’ in his own trademark style evokes the desire to wear the vest at one’s best comfort and convenience.

On his association with the brand, Salman Khan commented, "It gives me immense pleasure to join the Lux Venus family as their brand ambassador. It was a lovely experience shooting the ad with the team and I sincerely wish that they scale even greater heights in the years to come."

Speaking on the campaign, Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, said, "We wanted to reposition Lux Venus as India's highest selling and most loved vest brand – and who better to justify this positioning than India's biggest and most loved superstar, Salman Khan! We hope the campaign resonates with Salman Khan's fans and the greater audience at large. Lux Industries, which enjoys a premium reputation and trust among its existing and prospective consumers aims to reinforce the brand’s commitment to the core of quality and comfort while also expanding its business portfolio in the Indian market over the next few years."

In terms of ad spends on the campaign, Lux will increase marketing spends on the brand, that is expected to range between 6% and 8% of the revenues – to enhance the strong brand presence. The campaign, conceptualized by Shreyansh Innovations and produced by Green Apple Entertainment, is being promoted across television, cinemas, and digital platforms, along with print and outdoor renditions across the country – giving ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’ the ultimate mass appeal.







