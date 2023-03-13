Lotus Herbals unveils campaign for Women’s Premier League
Lotus Herbals is the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians team
Lotus Herbals, the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians team, for the first edition of the Women’s Premier League, has unveiled a campaign focusing on sun protection.
Featuring Mumbai Indian women cricketers, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia and Natalie Sciver, the campaign will run across social media and OTT platforms.
Commenting on the association, Nitin Passi, Chairman and Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, “We are proud to be the principal sponsor for the Mumbai Indians WPL team and support the talented women cricketers who are breaking boundaries in sports. Our brand values combined with the prowess of these women cricketers resonates strongly with our loyal consumers in India and overseas markets. Our new campaign on Sun protection focuses on India’s first sports sunscreen which is specifically designed to provide the ultimate sun protection under extreme conditions. As the market leader in the sun protection category, we continue to innovate and bring cutting-edge products that are scientifically researched and crafted with natural actives.”
Shraddha Kapoor masterminds 'fashion's greatest heist' in new AJIO ad
The TVC for AJIO All-Star also stars Shruthi Hasan, Guru Randhawa and Abir Chatterjee
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 9:18 AM | 2 min read
AJIO has launched a new ad for its All-Star sale, starring Shraddha Kapoor as the mastermind of "fashion's greatest heist" who brings together four cool con artists, from each corner of the country, to raid AJIO’s treasury of global international brands. The much-awaited AJIO All-Star sale is back with top fashion brands at unbelievable offers.
Each celeb had a hand in the haul. Shraddha Kapoor was cast as the kingpin – or the queenpin --- of the show. Shruthi Hasan, the expert safecracker who cracked open the codes. Rapper Guru Randhawa, the getaway guy with the wheels. And Bengali superstar Abir Chatterjee, complete the gang, with his bunker of disguises.
The loot includes brands Adidas, Nike, Superdry, Steve Madden, Levis, Mark & Spencer, Armani Exchange, Mavi, Ritu Kumar, W, Masaba, Muji, among others. But it doesn’t stop there, with daily prizes and multiple offers, this All-Star Sale is set to be one of the biggest yet. Additionally, AJIO promises superfast delivery, doorstep refund and easy exchange. India’s hottest fashion destination, AJIO is bringing over 1.2 million styles across 5000+ international and Indian brands available at 50-90% discounts.
AJIO CEO Vineeth Nair adds, “We have always been the house of global brands. The All Stars Sale is all about the real stars of the AJIO sky – the big brand names. And that’s why we bring together a galaxy of superstars like Shraddha Kapoor, Shruti Hassan, Guru Randhawa and Abir Chatterjee to ‘raid’ the loot. The idea of the Heist, which was born from a collaborative ideation process seemed like a cool, slick way to stand out from the clutter.”
The heist campaign sparked online frenzy when Karan Johar dropped a teaser trailer on Instagram, and can be seen all over Television, Youtube, Instagram, and other social media. So go ahead, download the app and grab your piece of the loot.
Watch the full film here.
According to Robbie Anthoney, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the agency - Phantom Ideas, “When you get the best brands at these prices, it’s a steal. We just took that idea and put a quintessentially AJIO spin on it – slick, cool and a bit mad. The language and tone of the film is an ode to the classic crime caper.”
This 360-degree campaign will run across India on TV, OTTs, social, digital, print and radio.
e4m Chill Out: Infectious Advertising's Ramanuj Shastry has calligraphy on his mind
In this fun chat with e4m for Chill Out Season 2, Shastry, Co-founder and Director of Infectious Advertising, tells us about his weekend routine, hobbies, vices and more
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
EMVIES 2023: Wavemaker, Mondelez take home the big wins
Mindshare and EssenceMediacom were the other winners
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 11, 2023 8:08 AM | 2 min read
The 23rd edition of the coveted EMVIES, presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commercial, and in association with The Times of India, celebrating strategic, ground-breaking, and high-impact media campaigns by eminent media agencies concluded on Friday, 10th March, 2023 at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai.
With a focus on Innovation, Strategy, Research, and seamless Integration, The Advertising Club (TAC), this year, received 1469 entries with around 26 agencies participating in the competition to win the country’s most prestigious media award. More than 1000 professionals from the Media, Marketing, Advertising, and Research fraternities, witnessed 29 Gold and 53 Silver EMVIE trophies being presented to worthy winners in addition to 55 Bronze winners receiving recognition.
Wavemaker with 630 points was recognized as ‘The Best Media Agency of the Year’ and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. was declared as ‘The Best Media Client of the Year’.
Wavemaker bagged the coveted Grand EMVIE for Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd.’s Cadbury Celebrations’ Not Just a Cadbury Ad – 2.
Mindshare with 340 points stood second and EssenceMediacom with 100 points stood third.
The Diversity Equality & Inclusion (DE&I) award presented by Google was awarded to Kinnect for Bausch & Lomb’s How Bausch + Lomb’s - #LookOfLove advocated for unbiased and unprejudiced love.
Partha Sinha, President Times of India group and President of The Advertising Club, said, “It is great to see this kind of energy at the EMVIEs. Each entry received was deserving and we encourage our industry folks to keep up this quality, which is par excellence. Many of the entries are of global standards and worthy of international acclaim. Many congratulations to all the winners for creating a mark at the Oscars’ of media awards once again.”
Aditya Swamy, Chairperson of EMVIE’s Committee said, “It is very exciting and encouraging to know that each year, the quality of entries received only surpasses the previous editions of EMVIEs. Big congratulations to all the winners. We urge them to continue to put their best work forward and keep raising the bar.”
The prestigious awards were presented by Google, co-powered by TV9 NETWORK and MiQ India Commercial, and in association with The Times of India.
Mahindra Finance launches campaign for awareness on financial literacy
The ‘money gyaan se jeevan asaan’ campaign has been conceptualized by Social Beat
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 3:06 PM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, (MMFSL), part of the Mahindra Group, has launched a campaign - ‘Money Gyaan se Jeevan Asaan’ - to spread public awareness about financial matters. The campaign is targeted to rural and urban masses across the country.
The campaign, through a series of three videos features a fictional character called ‘Money Babu’. The character educates consumers around key financial aspects including borrowing responsibly, being aware of EMI payment frauds and usage of government’s financial support schemes.
This financial literacy public awareness campaign is a part of Mahindra Finance’s CSR initiative. The NBFC aims to enhance financial awareness levels amongst individuals and communities in rural as well as urban parts of the country.
Anand Dubey, Head-Marketing, Mahindra Finance mentioned, “We are pleased to launch our public awareness campaign ‘Money Gyaan se Jeevan Asaan’ which highlights the importance of being financially literate thereby ensuring peace of mind. It has been developed around interesting consumer insights and the core message is delivered in an endearing manner. At Mahindra Finance, we strive to educate consumers on finance related aspects, and we believe that this campaign will enhance their understanding, allowing them to make informed choices”.
The creative agency behind conceptualizing the campaign is ‘Social Beat’. The videos have been produced by Eight MM Films. This campaign is currently live on Digital and Social Media platforms.
McDonald’s India - North and East awards media mandate to OMD India
The account will be handled by OMD’s Gurgaon office
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 1:34 PM | 2 min read
OMD India has been awarded the media mandate for McDonald’s India – North & East (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.) following a multi-agency pitch.
The agency’s scope of work for McDonald’s includes integrated media planning and buying for the brand’s full portfolio and is tasked with creating innovative and forward-leaning end-to-end media solutions for the brand, serviced out of OMD’s Gurgaon office.
Speaking on the association, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “We are delighted to welcome OMD to McDonald’s India (North and East) family. OMD has a strong track record of adding value through right talent, tools and technology. We are looking forward to this partnership and the OMD advantage - delivering the best of consumer attention and seamless integration between awareness and performance through customer-centric differentiated media strategy, effective planning and optimal media investment decisions.”
Talking about the win, Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India, said, “McDonald’s is a brand that is close to everyone’s heart and needs no introduction. Our partnership with them is a testament to OMD’s approach rooted in disruption, agility, empathy and the strength of our creativity – that tests boundaries, challenges convention and ignites change. We are focused on leveraging our unique resources to take the McDonald’s brand journey from strength to strength in North and East India and help unlock sustainable growth.”
This Women's Day, Britannia Marie Gold asks ‘Why just one day?’
The film was conceptualised by The Script Box
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 10, 2023 12:40 PM | 3 min read
Britannia Marie Gold has released a thought-provoking film a day after Women’s Day.
The film titled ‘Let’s Keep it Going’ delivers a powerful message around the symbolic effort associated with celebrating women for just a day. These discussions should be ongoing, and we must be committed to practising gender equality every single day.
The film has been conceptualised and created by Mumbai-based advertising agency The Script Room.
The campaign film showcases an early morning conversation between two female employees in a corporate – an office help and a manager. It’s the day after Women’s Day, and the office is strewn with paper plates and napkins from the previous day’s celebrations. Pointing towards the ‘Happy Women’s Day’ banner, the office help asks the manager if it was someone’s birthday at work yesterday. She learns that it was an occasion to celebrate women and their contributions and achievements.
While the office help is pleased to hear this, she innocently poses another question to the manager, ‘’Didi yeh khaali ek din ke liye hai? (Is this only for one day?)” This causes the manager to take a brief pause. She ponders over the seemingly simple but significant question and responds with a smile, ‘Shayad Nahin (Maybe not)’’.
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, “International Women’s Day plays a major role in commemorating the success stories of women across the globe, and in creating awareness about gender prejudices that exist even today. Britannia Marie Gold, while joining the celebrations, wanted to do something different this year and break the convention of celebrating women just for a day. There shouldn’t be just one occasion to celebrate a woman’s contribution to her work, family, and society, but these thoughts should be re-iterated more often. This is one of the reasons behind releasing the ad film on 9th March as opposed to the conventional date of 8thMarch. As a brand that shares a meaningful relationship with India's homemakers, Marie Gold and its initiatives including Marie Gold My Start-up contest are the perfect example of Britannia’s commitment towards women empowerment. The brand works and interacts with women regularly, and we want to nurture and maintain these good practices throughout the year. The recent film captures the message we want to deliver, and the film will make the viewer smile while also leaving them in introspection.”
Talking on the creative spiel, Rajesh Ramaswamy, Founder, The Script Room said, “Women’s Day is unlike other special days. It is a bit different, and has many layers to it. While on one end it is to celebrate the achievements of women, on the other it is also to focus on the issues that they face. It carries different emotions at different ends of the spectrum. Coming to think of it, the day will hold no meaning at all, if the essence of it is not carried forward through the year. It’s this simple observation that led to this idea - The Day After. The equation between the two employees portrayed in the film covers a cross section. And Britannia Marie Gold as a brand has always found meaningful ways of staying connected with this audience. Over the years, the logo has gathered a lot of meaning and fondness with women. We’re so glad that Amit and team took no time to endorse this idea, and supported it wholeheartedly.
ASCI clears Kellogg’s from plagiarism charge, Eatfit files for review
The two brands are at loggerheads over a contentious tagline – ‘Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh’
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 10, 2023 12:33 PM | 2 min read
After multiple hearings over the last one month, the consumer complaint council of Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has cleared Kellogg’s from the plagiarism charge.
EatFit, the homegrown health food platform, which had levelled the charge against Kellogg’s has filed a review petition against the council’s decision, an official from the firm told e4m.
The hearing on the review petition is slated on March 17.
Kellogg's campaign had run into controversy over the tagline “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhookh”.
ASCI officials refused to comment on the development stating, “As per the process, our final order in the case will be published on our website after disposal of the review petition.”
Eatfit had last month approached the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) alleging that global cereal brand Kellogg’s has lifted its advertisement “Kuchh Kar Dikhane Ki Bhook” launched for the ICC world cup last November and used the same tagline in the latter’s campaign.
EatFit claimed that it launched the campaign with the same name during the ICC Men’s international T20 World Cup 2022. This campaign was also aired on ‘Shark Tank’ India, where EatFit was a sponsor of both the show and the cricket tournament.
Kellogg’s had denied the charge and asserted that the tagline “Kuchh kar dikhane ki bhookh” is a colloquial phrase used by several brands over the years.
Welcoming the ASCI order, Kellogg’s official said, “ASCI has clearly agreed with our stance that both advertisements are not similar so as to suggest any kind of plagiarism. The self-regulating body appreciated that the two advertisements are entirely dissimilar in terms of their portrayal, dialogue, imagery, and audiovisual elements and also noted the distinct tag lines of the two advertisements.”
“It further acknowledged that the use of the term "bhookh" by various food-related brands is quite inevitable and not distinctive or exclusive to either campaign. It understood the fact that our campaign had undergone thorough research and was finalized by September 2022 well before the airing of the complainant’s advertisement in October 2022, thus rendering the blatant accusation of plagiarism completely baseless and unfounded,” the spokesperson said, adding that they were grateful to ASCI for this decision as it re-affirms beliefs in creative ethics while establishing the fact that the campaign bears no similarity whatsoever with any other campaign, past or present.
