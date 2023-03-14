Women in cricket: The new stars of the endorsement universe
Women's Premier League has boosted the public profiles of women cricketers, enhancing their brand value and share in AdEx
Till a few years ago there was hardly any chatter about women’s cricket but now it’s part of several conversations, thanks to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and brands coming forth to support through endorsements and sponsorship deals.
WPL has bagged big sponsors like the TATA Group and Amul. Viacom18 has got the broadcast rights for five years at a price of Rs 951 crore, with each match valued at Rs 7.09 crore. As per reports, WPL is the second most expensive women's sports league in the world after the Women's National Basketball Association in the United States. Women’s cricket has also registered a decent audience, thanks to digital viewing formats.
We got experts to weigh in on whether this rise in brand value for women cricketers was here to stay and how brands could make the best use of these star players.
Building ‘Stars’
According to Samit Sinha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting, WPL is helping popularize women cricketers in India and adding to their brand value. “The launch of WPL and the hype in media will undoubtedly raise the public profiles of women cricketers, and not just for Indian women cricketers but also players in the league from other countries. I think this is a significant step for India in terms of popularising sportswomen in general, and enhancing their brand values. Their earnings from participation and brand endorsements have unfortunately been lower on an average than their male counterparts.”
Sharing more on the creation of star personas was Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor. “I think it (creation of WPL) is a very positive sign. It kind of indicates the importance of women's cricket. Therefore, in a sense, it will bring a lot of visibility to the sport and to women's cricket. And I think overall that will also get the attention of consumers, and therefore businesses and brands. So, I think it's a good step, it's going to help the cause of women's sports in general. I think it’s a good indication that women's sports is here to stay.”
Mathias cited instances of cricketers like Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues making it to the top headlines, for all the right reasons. “About 10 years back people hardly knew the names of women cricketers. Today most people can name quite a few. So, more media attention, more tournaments and more commercialization. This is going to be a big fillip to women's sports in general. And obviously, in terms of cricket, it'll create a lot more stars.”
Arshi Yasin, CEO & Co-founder of The Bridge, a publication focusing on women’s sports says WPL cricketers will soon become household names. "Cricket paves the way for other sports in our country - be it for men or women. So definitely WPL is the foundation and the first step in the growth of women in sports. It's a welcome move for a healthy and diverse sports ecosystem.”
Yasin further said that the rising popularity will attract brand endorsements and more women cricketers will now be seen in brand campaigns.”
Brand Talk
Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, says WPL will do for women cricketers what IPL did for male players. “The brand value of the men’s IPL has jumped a staggering 318% from 2009 to 2022, and with it, that of the male cricketers who are part of the league. As a partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore men’s team, PUMA’s brand equity has received a positive boost, furthering our commitment towards driving sports culture in the country. We are confident that WPL will similarly bolster the brand value of cricketers and our association with the women’s team of RCB will undoubtedly be beneficial for our continued growth momentum as the leading sports brand in the country. WPL is a long-term investment for us and a significant extension of our objective to support women athletes across disciplines such as cricket, boxing, track and field, football and hockey.”
Another leading name in the sports endorsement world, Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO - CEAT Limited said, "Indian cricket fans associate Strategic Time Out with CEAT. It’s been a long-standing association and we saw a huge opportunity to extend it to women’s premier league as well. Cricket is a passion for CEAT and as women’s cricket takes a larger stage within the country, we are very happy to be a part of this new paradigm which keeps us connected with our consumers."
Asked about the effect of WPL on women players’ contribution to ad expenditure, Mathias says, “I think this is a leg up, it'll always be dependent on the relevance of the sport. So, cricket is obviously important. But even in the past, we've seen when P V Sindhu won an Olympic medal, there was a surge in interest. Similarly, when Sania Mirza won grand slams and doubles, there was a big uptick for sport. I think whenever sportswomen do well, it creates a lot of noise. But a team sport like cricket getting all this attention is a very positive sign. It will surely draw the attention of businesses and brand marketers.”
Disney Star to attract more mass brands by putting IPL on FTA channel
The broadcaster will be telecasting 12 IPL matches on its channel Star Utsav, which is available on Free Dish
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 6, 2023 8:51 AM | 3 min read
In yet another move to target mass brands, this year Disney Star will be telecasting 12 of the matches on its free-to-air channel Star Utsav Movies, for the first time since buying the TV rights of the Indian Premier League five years ago.
e4m exclusively flashed the story on March 4.
This is the first time IPL will be aired on Free Dish and the move is expected to give a big boost to Disney Star's viewership in the rural market.
Sources at Star claim that the move aims to give an unserved audience cohort the opportunity to sample the quality content proposition that Star Sports presently makes available only to its Pay TV subscribers. “As income and aspiration levels grow among FTA viewers, Disney Star expects that many of them, based on their viewing experience of this content, will transition to Pay TV, helping this universe grow further from its current base of 168 million connections (BARC Data),” said an official.
However, industry sources add that this could also be Disney Star’s strategy to counter Viacom18 Sports’ move to streaming the tournament for free on Jio. Experts also see this as a strategy to increase their viewership numbers to attract brands catering to mass audiences.
“This will help them attract FMCG brands, which cater to audiences in tier two and three markets. However, the move will not make any difference to high-end or even mid-segment brands as the population that subscribes to FTA channels may not be big spenders,” said a media planner.
For the first time in the history of IPL, media rights have been sold to two different networks and both sides are leaving no stone unturned to attract advertisers and maximise the revenue.
“This year, Disney Star is taking a number of steps to grow its ad revenue and expanding the advertiser base by targeting both corporate and small & medium business (SMB) advertisers. Early last month they also announced selling their regional feed separately to small local advertisers. This is something they had not done before,” said another planner.
Earlier in January, Sports18 announced that it would stream IPL for free in 11 regional languages. The matches will be available free on the Jio app and that too in 11 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Tamil and Bengali.
Reacting to the same, Karan Taurani of Elara Capital claimed that the move is primarily on the back of viewership growth pressure that Star may have anticipated due to IPL being available free on Jio Cinema and due to a general decline in the Pay TV household base. “This is a good strategy by Star as it may keep the Pay TV household number intact, and more than compensate for the losses made by reduction in Pay TV households (annual loss of 3%, which is 5 million households), as against the addition of 35-40 million FTA households. This, in turn, will provide a competitive edge for Star vs Jio Cinema, and make total viewership reach possible towards 500 million, putting it on par with what Jio Cinema has been providing marketers,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)
'Fast, fierce and full of fire!': WPL mascot 'Shakti' unveiled
BCCI has also introduced the anthem for WPL 2023 'Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai'
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled its mascot 'Shakti the Tiger' for the upcoming Women's Premier League.Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, shared the mascot on Twitter.
"Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai ! Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti !" wrote Shah in a Tweet.
Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai !— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 2, 2023
Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti ! @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20 @viacom18#WPL2023 #WomensPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/oZcKm7aGwq
The mascot is a tiger named after the Sanskrit term for feminine primordial cosmic energy. It is another name for "Devi" or goddess, the feminine consort of the masculine "Shiva." Shakti is dressed in blue cricketing gear, complete with a helmet.
She's introduced in a short video along with the official anthem for the tournament "Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai."
Women's Premier League 2023 is the inaugural edition of the women's cricketing tournament. The Tata Group is sponsoring the WPL for a period of 5 seasons up to 2027.
The Tata WPL is scheduled for between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Women's Premier League: Dream11, CEAT & Amul come on board as partners
Dream11 is the official fantasy partner, CEAT strategic timeout partner and Amul, the beverage partner
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 25, 2023 8:19 AM | 1 min read
BCCI has roped in three partners for the Women's Premier League (WPL) as per media reports.
While Dream11 will be the official fantasy partner, CEAT will be the official strategic timeout partner and Amul the official beverage partner.
Tata Capital has already come on board as the title sponsor of WPL.
The inaugural edition of the Tata WPL is scheduled to take place between March 4th and March 26th 2023.
Tata Group gets title rights for Women’s Premier League
The group will retain the rights till 2027
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
The Tata Group has bagged the title rights of the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League. The group will retain the rights till 2027, say reports. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the news through a tweet: “I am delighted to announce the Tata Group as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level.”
BCCI released the tenders for the title rights in January this year. February 11 was the last date of submission of the proposals.
Tata Group replaced Vivo last year to become the title sponsor of the Indian Premier League.
The WPL will kickstart on March 4 in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium. Five teams worth Rs 4670 cr has been sold by the BCCI.
IPL to be streamed free on digital, but what about data cost?
Industry observers wonder if all IPL viewers in India can afford to spend Rs 32 to watch one T20 match, which on average requires at least 2GB of data
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 21, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Viacom18 took the industry and stakeholders by surprise a fortnight ago when it announced that the Indian Premier League 2023 will be streamed live in India for free on the JioCinema app.
After all, this is the first time in the history of IPL that the league would be streamed live for free. Earlier, platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel, Vodafone and Jio required one to take a paid subscription to watch a live stream of the IPL.
While streaming of IPL matches would be free, what about the data cost likely to be incurred while watching the 20-over match that takes roughly 3 hours?
Industry experts say a 3-hour match on average would require at least 2 GB of data. Although India is said to offer the world's cheapest data, it costs roughly Rs 14 per GB. This means users will have to spend Rs 28 to watch a live match on the Jio app.
“A total of 70 league matches and four playoff games will be played over 52 days. This means to watch all 74 matches on mobile or connected TV one would require data worth Rs 2,072, which may not be exactly cheap for a majority of the Indian users,” an industry expert said.
Viacom18 hopes to emerge as a major disruptor in the IPL telecast universe. The media network seeks to reach 500 million users via its free IPL offerings. Reliance Jio’s active subscriber base currently stands at around 425 million, as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s latest subscriber data.
Explaining the data cost factor, a Jio official said, “We don’t expect all users to watch full IPL matches on the mobile phone. On average, people would watch less than an hour or so, for which roughly 0.5 GB is required. This much data is often available with most data plans of all the operators.”
Another Viacom18 official said: “We expect telecom players to offer cheaper data plans around the IPL as special promotions.” Incidentally, Jio’s own plan in this regard is under wraps, as of now. e4m could not immediately verify these claims.
The tournament will also be streamed in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.
IPL: JioCinema to reach linear TVs, live stream at 3L housing societies & 10K colleges
Viacom18 plans massive consumer engagement through chats with commentators, and KBC-like quizzes during live; VR glasses for GenZ & media cables for Bharat launched
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 8:43 AM | 3 min read
The digital offerings of Viacom18, the streaming rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League, not only offer free streaming of IPL matches but also aim at massive consumer engagement by offering content in 12 regional languages, chat-with-commentators features, and KBC-like quizzes and prizes to make the live telecast of the matches more interesting and engaging.
“We are speaking with Amitabh Bachchan and a few other top celebrities to run the quiz. The name will be finalized soon,” an official told e4m.
Meanwhile, the company has tied up with three lakh housing societies in metro cities, 25,000 restaurants and 10,000 colleges ross India to stream the IPL matches during this season through the broadband connection.
These campuses already have Jio broadband connectivity. While many of them already have big screens, at some places we would put up our screens, Viacom18 officials said.
In an attempt to engage with the cricket-loving communities in the deepest pockets of the country, several offline activations are also planned.
Viacom18 has also come up with Jio Media cables that can connect even low-end smartphones with old linear TVs, including the CRT one, and stream IPL through the Jiocinema app.
The cable, which currently costs nearly Rs 1,500 might be available for a few hundred bucks soon.
The industry experts believe that Jio’s strategy may turn out to be a disrupter in the IPL telecast.
Jio Glasses
The company plans to launch specially-designed Jio Glasses this IPL season that gives a 360-degree VR feed using JioDive. The glasses cost Rs 25,000 and would be available at Jio stores.
Tapping SMBs
There is no bar for advertisers. Anyone, even the local shopkeeper can advertise on IPL now, company officials said. While the company insists it hasn’t decided on any bar to advertise on the platform during IPL, officials admitted that they would be tapping small and medium sized businesses.
The company is in talks with all major digital ad platforms such as Google and Facebook as well seeking a collaboration in this regard, an official claimed.
Add innovations
Viacom18 has come up with a couple of ad innovations that will allow users to pause the ad which can be watched later. Besides, it has created a sidebar to display the scoreboard, hypes of the match etc. where ads can be displayed without annoying the users.
4K videos
While the company would be recording and streaming 4k videos through its high end cameras and systems, most app users would be able to watch only HD video. About 10 percent of smart TV users have wifi and broadband connectivity that can stream 4k videos.
Women IPL
Some of these offerings, such as chats with commentators, would be available for women IPL as well which will begin in March.
