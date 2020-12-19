Livpure launches digital campaign to address water scarcity problem

Livpure has launched a digital campaign, Water Saviours. The campaign is for a smart RO purifier that, the company claimes, saves up to 20,000 liters of water every year.

The ad campaign is aligned with the brand’s commitment to saving the environment and building a safer, sustainable world for future generations.

Speaking on the digital campaign launch, Pritesh Talwar, CEO, Livpure, said, “Water scarcity is one of the biggest problems in today’s world and births other overarching issues. Many children in areas miss out on education, as they have to walk miles to get potable water. On the other hand, there are water purifiers that waste liters of water daily.”

“The issue has been overlooked for long enough, it’s high time that we found a solution. Our latest innovation, Zinger and Platino+ Copper RO is our endeavor to introduce sustainability in water purification systems. We are hopeful that more people will ‘join the movement,’ gradually contributing towards building a better planet with conscious choices,” Pritesh Talwar added.

Livpure focuses on water treatment and water management solutions for households and corporates in India to help prevent water wastage and the spread of air and water-borne diseases. The brand’s latest ROs deliver 70% water recovery against 25 to 30% recovery available from the existing ROs.