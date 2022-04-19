Licious lets the host shine in new ad

Licious, tech-first, fresh animal protein brand has come up with a new ad that shows how the host can shine among friends, by cooking some delectable chicken wings, tandoori chicken, and crispy snacks as they gather at home to celebrate the love for cricket.

The films bring out the joy of cooking for friends at such celebrations. The brand campaign - in three different short videos - narrates the excitement of the host to prepare the scrumptious food for friends - declining their offer to order from outside. It depicts the sense of (well-deserved) pride that comes from serving a delicious spread and being a good host.

Developed by Tilt Brand Solutions, the brand campaign celebrates the idea of being a good host and preparing scrumptious food for your friends than using ‘convenience’ as an excuse to order from outside.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)