Lay's unveils campaign for its ‘@ Home’ packs featuring Ishaan Khatter

As people continue to remain indoors in light of the ongoing times, they have made their homes the perfect spaces for work, entertainment and fun with friends. At the back of this insight, Lay’s has introduced special ‘@ Home’ packs to be the perfect companions for its fans in all their in-home experiences – be it work or leisure. The brand has also unveiled a new TVC featuring actor Ishaan Khatter, highlighting the creative idea of ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’.

Lay’s has always aimed at infusing a sense of joy into consumers’ lives, not only through its delicious flavours, but also through its distinct, innovative offerings. The new ‘@ Home’ packs, which are available in four Lay’s flavours, have been especially curated keeping in mind the uptick in at-home consumption as well as the wide array of moments one experiences at home today. Right from ‘Work At Home’ and ‘Movie Watching At Home’ to ‘Adda At Home’ and ‘Weekend Outing At Home’, there is a Lay’s pack for every occasion – to be relished in the joyous company of friends and loved ones.

The film unveiled today is set in a relatable home arrangement and features Khatter enjoying board games with his friends when they ask him if he has Lay’s at home, eventually creating an entertaining frenzy amongst the youngsters. While the actor rushes to the nearby supermarket to pick up the new Lay’s ‘@ Home’ packs, his friends completely ransack Khatter’s apartment looking for their favourite chip pack. The film closes on a light note, with one of the friends remarking “Nice place yaar!” as Khatter and the gang sit together and share a delightful moment over the new Lay’s packs.

Speaking about the new launch and the TVC, Ishaan Khatter said, “Lay’s has been etched in my memory since childhood. It is the go-to snack when hanging out with friends or family & the new ‘@ Home’ packs further solidify that feeling. I hope the fans enjoy the TVC and also ensure that they have ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’”.

Sharing his thoughts, Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing - Foods, PepsiCo India said, “We at Lay’s continue to be laser-focused on elevating everyday moments in the lives of our consumers. Our latest campaign, ‘Ghar Par Lay’s, Always!’ captures the many in-home moments that people are experiencing today – be it working from home or hanging out with friends. Through our first-ever association with Ishaan Khatter – who represents the spirit of the youth today, we aim to deepen our consumer connect through the relatable moments captured in the TVC. We sincerely hope consumers enjoy these newly-launched, special in-home packs and make them a part of their experiences”.

Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead - PepsiCo Foods at Wunderman Thompson, India added, “Right now, the world is at home. Be it remote working, watching a movie or two, hanging out with friends, weekend outings - we are doing all this and more in the comfort of our own homes. And it's only fair to make these occasions more joyous and delightful by making India's most loved snack brand - Lay's - an integral part of our 'at home’ lifestyle. As our spots say ‘Ghar Par Lay's, Always!’”.

Lay’s had recently launched the first film in this campaign, titled ‘The Boss’. It explored a relatable virtual meeting scenario, wherein a young professional was seen rushing to the nearby market to stock up on Lay’s during his five-minute break. Much to his surprise, he was greeted by a familiar face – his boss – who had also come to the store to stock up on his favourite pack of Lay’s.

