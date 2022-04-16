Kriti Sanon busts myths around common cough & cold in Vicks VapoRub's new campaign

Vicks VapoRub has launched a new campaign with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon. In the campaign, Sanon talks about her own way to handle cough and cold which are caused by virus infection. Cough and cold are two of the most common illnesses we experience owing to various reasons. It is a popular belief that these symptoms usually occur because of change in weather and that consuming warm liquids like soup can cure it.

Sharing her secret mantra of being fit and disintegrating the common beliefs around cough and cold, Sanon says, “Irrespective of the reason or season, building a strong immune system is vital towards being fit. Earlier, whenever I would experience the first symptoms of cough and cold, I would attribute it to changing weather. Now that I know the truth, I feel better equipped to take care of myself. Steam inhalation with Vicks VapoRub has been followed by my family for generations and I too take to it as soon as I feel the onset of cough and cold.”

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Therefore, taking care of our respiratory health and wellness should be a priority irrespective of the weather conditions. Steam inhalation with medicated rubs like Vicks VapoRub is a good way to deal with cough and cold symptoms – at their very first sign. With natural ingredients like camphor, eucalyptus, and menthol, Vicks VapoRub gives relief from six cough and cold symptoms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)