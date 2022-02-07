KitKat's new campaign encourages youth to share a special break with loved ones

KitKat has launched a new campaign titled 'KITKAT LOVE BREAK' campaign that encourages youth to share a special break with their loved ones with millions of unique packs. In this season of love, KITKAT gives youth a million ways to share a break and make them feel special. It builds on the insight that if every relationship we cherish is unique then why should the way we express our love not be just as unique.

BAE, BFF or BUDDY, every relationship is unique and deserves a special break. A category-first innovation, KITKAT has created over 12 million unique LOVE BREAK packs with quirky digital prints which consumers can choose from as their way of a special break.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Rupali Rattan, Head-Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “KITKAT Love Break campaign recognizes that the youth today want to be unique in their expressions. Building on this truth, KITKAT wanted to personalize the packs to make their breaks special during this season of love. The millions of unique packs will let youth express themselves in the way they want to and how they define their special relationships”

Elaborating on the new KITKAT LOVE BREAK campaign brand ambassador and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Sometimes in life, all it takes is showing our loved ones how special they are to us. KITKAT Love Break packs is giving every individual an opportunity to express themselves in their own unique style. I am excited about this never-seen-before category first innovation by KITKAT and look forward to sharing this special one in a million break with everyone.”

KITKAT brand ambassador and actor Sanya Malhotra says “I believe that love is not only limited to one person, but also about all the people who make us feel valued. KITKAT Love Break packs are an amazing way to show our unique love for all the special relationships in our life.”

