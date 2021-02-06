CRIC

KITKAT encourages everyone to re-connect with those who matter with Love Break campaign

Created by Wunderman Thompson, KITKAT Love Breaks has a range of quirky, fun messages which consumers can choose to express some love

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 6, 2021 9:23 AM
KITKAT Love Breaks

New KITKAT LOVE BREAK campaign invites youth to reconnect with those who make their breaks special and share some love in their own way. 

This Valentine’s Day, KITKAT wants consumers to go beyond the regular and express their love to all those who bring a smile in their breaks – their bestie, their new neighbour or their online class buddy. The campaign extends the thought of ‘Life Hai, KITKAT Break Banta Hai’ by encouraging the consumers to re-connect with those who matter in their lives. 

KITKAT Love Breaks has a range of quirky, fun messages which you can choose to show some love. What’s more when you join two packs the completed message becomes even more interesting. 

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Nikhil Chand, Director - Foods and Confectionery, Nestlé India said, “Over the last 25 years, KITKAT’s positioning of 'Have a Break, Have a KITKAT' has helped millions of Indians have enjoyable breaks with delicious, crispy KIT KAT fingers. Our Love Break campaign recognizes the need of the youth today wanting to reconnect across all types of relationships and show some love to people who make their breaks special. The variety of messages on the packs allows them to express in a way that best suits their unique relationship.” 

