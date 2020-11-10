Khimji Jewellers appoints Mullen Lintas as creative agency on record

Khimji Jewellers has awarded its creative account to Mullen Lintas. exchange4media has learnt that deliberations began in October after a couple of agencies were shortlisted by the brand based on their credentials.

The creative account of the Odisha-based brand will be managed out of Mullen Lintas' Mumbai office. Previously agencies like Shreyansh Innovations from Kolkata handled the account while the brand says Grey Group was also roped in for an assignment some time ago. The newly appointed agency had two weeks to work on the TVC - ‘Tyohaar Roshni Ka’. It has has been just released ahead of Diwali.

Confirming the development and talking about the brief given to them, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas says, “The brief was to capture the mood of festivity and create a very distinct brand space, unlike any other jewellery brand. When we saw the designs of most of their jewellery, they looked poetic to us. And that's where we thought of creating a brand which is an ode to women, just like the pieces of jewellery it makes. And in this particular campaign, the idea is about, how the mere presence of a woman lights up festivals. It's poetry, much like the jewellery she wears and also an ode to her.”

Speaking about the campaign, Krishnendu Sen, Executive Director, Khimji Jewellers says, “The Khimjis were jewellers that catered to the royalty. Over the years, Khimji has become a mark of trust, catering to every segment of the society. In India, Dhanteras has always had a rich cultural significance with jewellery and ushering of happiness and prosperity. And amidst the current situation of pandemic and gloom, this film aims to rekindle the joy of gifting and celebrating that is associated with jewellery.”

Khimji Jewellers is an 84-year-old jewellery brand headquartered in Odisha. They are Odisha’s oldest jewellery chain.