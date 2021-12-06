Kerovit launches new TVC ‘Freedom 3.0’ with Ranveer & Anushka

The company, which engaged Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador in October 2021, aims to capture the imagination of the youth

Faucets & sanitaryware brand Kerovit, from the house of Kajaria, has launched a new television ad campaign featuring actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. The company, which engaged Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador in October 2021, aims to capture the imagination of the youth. The latest TVC, titled ‘Freedom 3.0’ carries forward the brand's expression 'Kerovit is Freedom,' emphasizing the fact that a bathroom is a place where a person feels free the most to express their inner emotions. The TV commercial depicts aspiration, emotion, achievement, artistic expression, and youthfulness in association with their luxury sanitaryware and bath solutions.

“The TVC depicts the bathroom as a heaven for everyone by showing two people who use the bathroom to express, unwind, and eventually achieve success. The company is attempting to reach out to the nation's youth, with whom the emotion of 'freedom' resonates the most,” the company said

Rishi Kajaria, MD Kajaria Bathware Pvt Ltd. and JMD of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, on choosing Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador, says, "We believe that Ranveer Singh has always embodied the feeling of 'freedom,' and the common thread of craziness, style, and uniqueness. This makes us the perfect match. The brand personality of Kerovit is young, bold, and lively, it is versatile and in branding terms, has the 'Everyman' personality, that makes it very relatable, friendly, and approachable for consumers. The same goes for Ranveer Singh – he aptly personifies the brand."

The company has previously released campaigns starring Anushka Sharma, dubbed 2.0. To take it a step further, the new campaign has been dubbed 3.0 in an effort to revamp the brand's style quotient while also hammering the brand expression of 'Freedom.'

“As a prominent figure in the Indian film industry, Anushka Sharma has always been a fan favourite and has delivered nothing but brilliance in her craft. We saw her as an inspiring icon and felt that she perfectly fits our brand's narrative of freedom,” says Kajaria.

“Both these superstars are inspiring, dazzling, stylish and certainly unique. They also exhibit incredible versatility and that just goes to show that they have the feeling of "freedom" deeply rooted within. This coincides with our brand strategy and hence made our association like peas in a pod,” he adds.

Kerovit is a ‘Made in India’ brand that represents luxury and comfort in the bathing space. The company intends to reach out to the masses in a big way and create products that set inspiring standards in the bathroom space.

