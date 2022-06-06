Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about WOW Life Science Apple Cider Vinegar's benefits in new ad
The ‘detox karo andar se, dikho fit bahar se’ campaign showcases a friendly conversation between the brand ambassador and a journalist who has come to interview her in her home
100% Organic Apple Cider Vinegar from the house of Wow Life Science is packed with the natural goodness of the finest organically grown apples from orchards in the Himalayan belt, this drink contains ‘Mother of Vinegar’ and is completely raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. A powerhouse of health benefits, apple cider vinegar is known to keep you fit, alongside improving hair and skin health.
“Kareena is nothing but a great force of nature. A doting mother, a yoga lover, a conscious eater, aside being a natural actor - we feel that we couldn’t have found a better voice to tell our Apple Cider Vinegar story. Consumers today not only take interest in knowing what they consume, but are also keen to know the source of what goes into their bodies. And our film aims to convey just that. Nature has been at the heart of all our products and we only continue to be at the forefront towards offering nature inspired and sustainable products,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Life Science.
