Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about WOW Life Science Apple Cider Vinegar's benefits in new ad

The ‘detox karo andar se, dikho fit bahar se’ campaign showcases a friendly conversation between the brand ambassador and a journalist who has come to interview her in her home

D2C beauty and wellness brand WOW Life Science in its latest digital video commercial with Kareena Kapoor Khan launches a new communication for their flagship product - Organic Apple Cider Vinegar. With the creative idea of the campaign being ‘detox karo andar se, dikho fit bahar se’, the film showcases a friendly conversation between the brand ambassador of Apple Cider Vinegar, Kareena Kapoor and a journalist who has come to interview her in her home.

Playing to the real personality of the celebrity, the story helps establish Apple Cider Vinegar as an everyday detox drink that works from the inside to keep you looking fit and fab on the outside. As Kareena goes about making her daily detox drink in her kitchen, a fun Q&A session between her and the interviewer lends natural watchability to the story.

On the association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "There are many ways in which you can lose weight, by exercising, by following a calorie deficit diet, and by maintaining a proper sleep regime. But most often, people forget that an important part of taking care of your body also involves detoxing. I do believe that our bodies need a regular detox and Wow Life Science's Apple Cider Vinegar does just that. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey with WOW in emphasizing the importance of detoxing every day for a healthy and fit body."

100% Organic Apple Cider Vinegar from the house of Wow Life Science is packed with the natural goodness of the finest organically grown apples from orchards in the Himalayan belt, this drink contains ‘Mother of Vinegar’ and is completely raw, unfiltered and unpasteurized. A powerhouse of health benefits, apple cider vinegar is known to keep you fit, alongside improving hair and skin health.

“Kareena is nothing but a great force of nature. A doting mother, a yoga lover, a conscious eater, aside being a natural actor - we feel that we couldn’t have found a better voice to tell our Apple Cider Vinegar story. Consumers today not only take interest in knowing what they consume, but are also keen to know the source of what goes into their bodies. And our film aims to convey just that. Nature has been at the heart of all our products and we only continue to be at the forefront towards offering nature inspired and sustainable products,” said Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder of WOW Life Science.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)