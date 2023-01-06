Karan Johar defies logic while bargaining with Peyush Bansal in Lenskart ad
The latest TV spot for the eyewear brand has been conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat and co.
Who could resist Lenskart's irresistible eyewear? Apparently, not even the uber-rich who could afford designer frames worth lakhs. The eyewear brand has recently rolled out its newest TV spot which has made everyone take notice. While the ad itself is witty and memorable, the highlight is the cameo by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and filmmaker Karan Johar.
The film opens with Johar making a frantic phone call to Bansal, praising Lenskart's amazing range of eyewear. However, there's a catch. As irresistible as the designs are, Johar is still visibly distressed about one thing -- the low low prices!
"Lekin ye jo price hain 999, dollars right? (The price is 999, it's in dollars right?)" asks Johar to Bansal who corrects him by saying it's in rupees. The filmmaker's voice changes from excited to worried: "I can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh."
What follows is the most ridiculous bargaining attempt on Johar's part who wants the prices... wait for it... raised as opposed to reduced.
An exasperated Bansal explains that with no middlemen, Lenskart has been able to keep the prices low and the quality high. It falls on deaf ears as the filmmaker offers funds for middlemen.
The CEO then asks Johar to seek expensive glasses elsewhere and retorts: "Ameeron ki haaye lagegi tujhe. (The rich will curse you)"
The ad operates on the thought that even the elite style icons of the country who can have their pick of the most expensive and exquisite eyewear can't resist Lenskart's designs.
While there's nothing new about finding a celeb in an ad, the cameo by the company's founder makes all the difference. The ad is an example of the 'CEO as front man' strategy, perfected in the past by Lee Iacocca, Former Chrysler CEO, who starred in many of the company's ads.
As always, the comment section was rife with opinions. One user pointed out that given the creativity of the film, it's likely that the people behind CRED were responsible: "Looks like Lenskart hired Cred’s ad agency."
And they aren't wrong, given the ad has Tanmay Bhat written all over it. Bhat, who is the brain behind CRED's nostalgia marketing campaigns, has conceptualised Lenskart's newest.
Others heaped praises on Bansal's performance. Said one user: "Whether the businesses in which sharks invested gave returns or not but one thing is sure they have got enough fame to feature in their own ads and market their product themselves."
The ad garnered 367,515 views at the time of filing this story. Viewers are also excited about the behind-the-scenes vlog that Bhat and co may drop anytime soon.
UI/UX deployed by digital platforms could manipulate consumer choices: ASCI
The observation was made by the regulatory body in a discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns in Advertising’
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 1 min read
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has said UI/UX deployed by digital platforms could manipulate consumer choices and consumption patterns to the detriment of consumer interest.
The observation was made by the regulatory body in a recently published discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns in Advertising’.
ASCI had invited public feedback and comments on the recommendations of the discussion paper to extend its self-regulatory code on objectionable ads to cover dark patterns too.
Now, ASCI has extended the deadline for the feedback until the 16th of January 2023 based on requests it has received from a few organizations.
As per ASCI, “A dark pattern is a user interface that has been crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are detrimental to their interest - such as buying a more expensive product, paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews, and so on. E-commerce companies spend millions of dollars in designing user interfaces and navigation paths that eventually lead to more business. Every day, technology offers new ways of engaging with consumers. However, when these are done in a way that steers the consumer to choices that are prejudicial to their interest, a line is crossed. User experience designer Harry Brignull coined the term "Dark Patterns" in 2010 to describe such practices.”
In Nexus Malls’ new campaign, Amitabh Bachchan helps chose the ‘hottestest’ purple top
The ad film has been produced by Corcoise and directed by Prasoon Pandey
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 1:13 PM | 1 min read
Nexus Malls, which recently announced Amitabh Bachchan as their Happyness Ambassador, has launched a digital ad film. In the film, the actor is seen helping a shopper choose the “hottestest” purple top at a shop.
The digital ad is a part of the larger campaign roll out which Nexus Malls has planned with Bachchan for this festive season. The film focuses on Nexus Malls ‘Ab Har Din Kuch Naya’ brand promise.
Nishank Joshi, CMO, Nexus Malls said, “As we continue to build our brand, we are certain this campaign will help us further strengthen our position in the minds of our customers. Our campaign with Mr. Bachchan is our commitment to stay true to our brand promise of bringing a ‘Ab Har Din Kuch Naya’ experience for our customers, every time they visit our malls.
The ad film has been produced by Corcoise and directed by Prasoon Pandey. It has been scripted by Anurag Agnihotri along with Piyush Pandey. The campaign focuses on multi-media and will be focused on print and digital channels. Since the TVC is all about having fun together with your loved ones, have a good time watching it!
Nexus Malls is the Indian Retail Portfolio arm of investment firm The Blackstone Group.
Kurkure launches sub-brand with quirky ‘halke mein lo’ campaign
The Kurkure Playz ad blends comedy with horror
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Starting 2023 on a lighthearted note, Kurkure has unveiled a TVC campaign for its new sub-brand Kurkure Playz.
Bringing to life the snack’s light texture, the film is set in an old bungalow that a family has just moved into. While setting up their new home, the protagonist, a young man, is greeted by an unexpected ghost who scares the wits out of the entire family. But a bite of Kurkure Playz Puffcorn transforms the youngster’s fear into a take-it-easy ‘Halke Mein Lo’ attitude, leading him to make witty wisecracks diffusing a scary situation into a laughing riot.
Speaking about the new film, Neha Prasad, Associate Director and Brand Lead, Kurkure said, “Kurkure has always kept its consumers at the centre and connected with them through innovative product offerings and quirky, masaledaar storytelling. The Kurkure Playz launch is a big entry in the rapidly growing soft texture snacks in two formats – puffed and pellet. We are excited about our new ‘Halke Mein Lo’ campaign, as it encourages the youth to not get hassled by the daily squabbles and to take a lighter approach to life by adding a dose of masti to any given situation.”
Further discussing the campaign, Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director – Leo Burnett said, “The film introduces the new Kurkure Playz and while we wanted to keep the light-hearted quirky tonality of Kurkure, we also wanted to add a playful dimension to the new products. We bring this alive with our ‘Halke Mein Lo’ proposition – where the film places the characters in extraordinary situation of finding a ghost in the room. However, the story takes an unusually cool and hilarious turn when the protagonist takes things lightly.” said Vikram Pandey (Spiky), National Creative Director, Leo Burnett.”
Not limited to a TVC, the Kurkure Playz ‘Halke Main Lo’ campaign will also be brought to life through a robust 360-degree surround campaign.
New campaign unveils Huggies’ fresh look
The film has been created by Ogilvy India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Kimberly Clark has given a new identity for its brand Huggies with the relaunch of Huggies Complete Comfort® in India. To mark the relaunch, Huggies has rolled out its new campaign, ‘We got you, baby’ that promises to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the endearing launch film uses the baby’s voice as a creative device to highlight their discomforts with diapers.
Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India on the relaunch said, “Huggies as a brand has always strived to go the extra mile to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Through extensive consumer research, we realized that babies need complete comfort with multiple benefits in one product. We are proud to introduce the new ‘Huggies Complete Comfort®’ to our Indian consumers to help babies and their parents navigate the unknowns of babyhood. Our research showed that 9 out of 10 moms feel that Huggies is more comfortable than their regular diaper which reinforces the trust that consumers have on this iconic brand.”
On the campaign, she added, “We are launching a digital first campaign across platforms where mums today are spending most of their time. The content is hyper personalized and contextualized to specific consumer cohorts for heightened relevance and engagement. Also, as a challenger brand in India it is imperative for us to break clutter and stand out as a preferred brand. Our creative partners at Ogilvy have cracked an enjoyable and distinctive way of landing the key message which is sure to cement our position in the hearts of our consumers.”
PNB Housing Finance celebrates the pride of house ownership in New Year ad
The new campaign #HappyNewHome has been rolled out in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
Every New Year brings with it a sense of a fresh start and fortunate beginnings that fill one with hope and confidence. The New Year is an auspicious moment to mark the beginning of a new chapter. But what if the new chapter takes the form of a new home?
PNB Housing Finance aptly captures this sentiment in its New Year campaign. As part of its New Year promotion, PNB Housing Finance has rolled out a short film that appeals to people instinctively while conveying a light-hearted message of enjoying the ‘New Year party at your new home’.
As the friendly banter between neighbours grows, ‘Mr Verma’ – a neighbour already residing in the building – learns that ‘Nikhil,’ a tenant as well as his neighbour, has purchased a new flat. Mr Verma asks Nikhil several questions to discover if the New Year’s Eve celebration is in the new house and where he has brought this flat. Playfully answering Mr Verma’s queries, Nikhil finally admits that he has purchased the same property where he was a tenant. Whereupon, Mr Verma is taken aback. Continuing the conversation, Nikhil asks Mr Verma not to complain about the loud music but to come and enjoy the party, mentioning proudly that he is no more a tenant but the owner of the house.
The situation and the characters make for an engaging film. Moreover, though the brand connect is presented slickly, it has deliberately been maintained at a subtle level. To build the regional connect, the characters are distinctive. The film showcases that the ‘New Year’ campaign effectively and uniquely conveys how home loans from PNB Housing Finance will make this New Year more special for customers. Also, it highlights PNB Housing Finance’s vision to fulfil everyone’s lifelong dream of owning their own house by providing home loans at attractive interest rates along with longer tenures.
Pele honoured by Amul: 3 ads of the co-op with 'The King'
Amul has doffed its hat to the legendary player twice before
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 30, 2022 4:34 PM | 1 min read
Legendary athlete Pele often called the greatest football player of all time, passed away on Thursday, December 29. World over, tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the Brazilian football great. Indian dairy co-op Amul, known for its timely topicals, have also paid tribute to the legendary player with a befitting topical.
Captioned "SimPele the best," the black-and-white topic shows Pele in action on the field showcasing his signature "bicycle kick."
This, however, is not the first of Amul's topicals with Pele. Back in 2015, the co-op brought out its first topical with the legendary player.
The occasion was Pele's October 2015 India trip. He came to Kolkata for a 3-day tour after 38 years. He also visited India in 1977. The topical was centred on the warm welcome the star received when he visited India's football capital.
The next time Amul featured O Rei was in March 2021.
This time, it was to celebrate Cristiano Ronald surpassing Pele's goal record. CR7 trumped the Brazilian legend's 767 record by scoring 770 goals.
Pele passed away at 82 after complications arising from cancer. He fought a prolonged battle with the disease and was hospitalised in Sao Paolo. Brazil will bid goodbye to the legendary player by observing three days of mourning.
TTK Prestige addresses house party hassles with their new digital film
Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan, says the film
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 1, 2023 10:00 AM | 2 min read
Ahead of the New Year, TTK Prestige, a kitchen and home solution provider, has launched a digital film in an effort to help address the pain point millennial couples experience - the hassles of organising house parties.
“Hosting a house party has become quite popular over the years, and it can be a lot of fun as well. However, the same party can be exhausting for a host because there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of to make it successful. The new digital film reflects on these tedious norms and shows how their smartly-enabled kitchen appliances and cookware can save the day,” the brand said.
The film begins with a couple discussing how their previous experience of hosting a house party was tiresome and how they were stressed out by household chores, time crunch, and multitasking such as cleaning the house, preparing the food, or cleaning up after the party. Nonetheless, the couple is again ready to host the party with TTK Prestige’s products and how they finish these chores fuss-free with #HostwithPrestige. The film captures the essence of how Prestige's Induction Cooktop comes with a built-in automatic whistle counter, their Endura Mixer Grinder is an all-rounder, it can knead, chop, juice, grind and store. And not to miss their Typhoon 05 vacuum cleaner which helps in both wet and dry cleaning.
Dinesh Garg, Executive Vice President-Sales & Marketing, TTK Prestige, “As an innovation-driven brand, we strive to provide our consumers with the best quality products, services, and experiences. Now, with the growing need for efficient and convenient home & kitchen appliances, we have released this new film showcasing how our innovative products can help you host a house party effortlessly. Our goal is to make things simpler for everyone, and that is exactly what the film proposes - Jab Prestige sambhale kitchen ka kaam, party host karna hoga aasan.”
