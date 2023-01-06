Karan Johar defies logic while bargaining with Peyush Bansal in Lenskart ad

Who could resist Lenskart's irresistible eyewear? Apparently, not even the uber-rich who could afford designer frames worth lakhs. The eyewear brand has recently rolled out its newest TV spot which has made everyone take notice. While the ad itself is witty and memorable, the highlight is the cameo by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and filmmaker Karan Johar.



The film opens with Johar making a frantic phone call to Bansal, praising Lenskart's amazing range of eyewear. However, there's a catch. As irresistible as the designs are, Johar is still visibly distressed about one thing -- the low low prices!





"Lekin ye jo price hain 999, dollars right? (The price is 999, it's in dollars right?)" asks Johar to Bansal who corrects him by saying it's in rupees. The filmmaker's voice changes from excited to worried: "I can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh."



What follows is the most ridiculous bargaining attempt on Johar's part who wants the prices... wait for it... raised as opposed to reduced.



An exasperated Bansal explains that with no middlemen, Lenskart has been able to keep the prices low and the quality high. It falls on deaf ears as the filmmaker offers funds for middlemen.



The CEO then asks Johar to seek expensive glasses elsewhere and retorts: "Ameeron ki haaye lagegi tujhe. (The rich will curse you)"



The ad operates on the thought that even the elite style icons of the country who can have their pick of the most expensive and exquisite eyewear can't resist Lenskart's designs.



While there's nothing new about finding a celeb in an ad, the cameo by the company's founder makes all the difference. The ad is an example of the 'CEO as front man' strategy, perfected in the past by Lee Iacocca, Former Chrysler CEO, who starred in many of the company's ads.



As always, the comment section was rife with opinions. One user pointed out that given the creativity of the film, it's likely that the people behind CRED were responsible: "Looks like Lenskart hired Cred’s ad agency."

And they aren't wrong, given the ad has Tanmay Bhat written all over it. Bhat, who is the brain behind CRED's nostalgia marketing campaigns, has conceptualised Lenskart's newest.





Others heaped praises on Bansal's performance. Said one user: "Whether the businesses in which sharks invested gave returns or not but one thing is sure they have got enough fame to feature in their own ads and market their product themselves."

The ad garnered 367,515 views at the time of filing this story. Viewers are also excited about the behind-the-scenes vlog that Bhat and co may drop anytime soon.

