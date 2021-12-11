Johnson’s Baby TVC for new lotion assures moms of right skin nourishment for little ones

Johnson’s® Baby has announced the introduction of its New Milk + Rice lotion that seeks to support mums of growing babies who are entering a phase of milestones and exploration.

To promote the product, the company has launched a TVC conceptualized by DDB Mudra. The TVC brings alive unique moments in the day and life of a mum and her baby, as they go about the home, exploring something new at each step.

The TVC seeks to assure mums that Johnson’s® Baby with the new Milk + Rice lotion will continue to nourish and celebrate their baby’s growing years.

According to Manoj Gadgil, Vice President Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, India, “Johnson’s® Baby believes that ‘every baby must have a thriving start’. The new Johnson’s® Baby Milk + Rice lotion is a reiteration of this commitment to provide the best baby skincare products backed by science for every mum’s baby skincare requirement. We are dedicated to working with mums and dads, healthcare experts and scientists to ensure our products have the highest standard of care for babies at every age and stage of their growing years. The new Milk + Rice lotion with its purposeful ingredients seeks to reassure mums that their child’s developing skin will get the right nourishment, for that baby soft skin.”

Commenting on the TVC, Godwin Dmello, Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra said, “We found the insight of growing babies seeing and feeling everything for the first time, to be a very powerful one. So, we told the story of this curious baby who’s enjoying her newfound freedom to move and explore. It sets up the need for the product to come in while being relatable and delightful for mothers.”







