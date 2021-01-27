Johnson & Johnson spent Rs 333.66 crore on advertising in FY20

J&J reported a net profit of Rs 614 crore during the same fiscal compared to Rs 626.1 crore

Johnson & Johnson (J&J), which is developing a COVID-19 vaccine, had spent Rs 333.66 crore on advertising for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020 compared to Rs 443.88 crore in FY19, according to the company's FY20 regulatory filing accessed by the business intelligence platform, Tofler.

J&J, a pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturing company, reported a net profit of Rs 614 crore during the same fiscal compared to Rs 626.1 crore.

Total sales turnover stood at Rs 6421 crore in FY20 as compared to the turnover of Rs 6227 crore for the previous year. The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 5,341 crore.

The company refused to provide any comments for the story.

J&J has a presence across three segments consumer products, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. The company's revenue break-up from the three segments is as follows: consumer (54%), medical (32%), and pharmaceuticals (14%).

Within consumer business, it has three sub-segments namely Baby Care, Women's Health & Beauty, Oral & Wound Care, and Over-The-Counter Products.

The portfolio of baby care brands includes Johnson’s baby and Aveeno Baby in India. Oral & Wound care segment sports brands like Band-Aid Brand Bandages and Listerine. The Over-The-Counter products include cough syrup Benadryl, ready-to-drink electrolyte solution ORSL, and Nizoral shampoo.

The Directors recommended to the shareholders a final dividend of Rs 2,840/- per equity share. The proposed dividend will absorb Rs 399.5 crore.

