JK Cement launches social media campaign 'Yeh Yaarana Pucca Hai'

With the aim to raise awareness about the importance of an inclusive society, JK Cement, launched its digital social media campaign titled Yeh Yaarana Pucca Hai (#YYPH). The campaign is launched as part of a bigger initiative, ‘Banaye Har Raah Aasaan’, where JK Cement achieved a historic feat by building 251 ramps in one single day across the districts of Jaipur, Rajasthan on 5th August 2021.

The six-minute-long film, YYPH, takes an emotional route to deliver a strong message on the need to create an inclusive infrastructure for differently-enabled students and access quality education to all children by providing them with equal opportunities. Through this campaign, JK Cement makes an appeal to society that every child has the right to education and as responsible citizens, we should always aim to ensure that. The video, in the end, also talks about how JK Cement is leading from the front by “walking the talk” and has already built 251 ramps in various schools in Rajasthan.

The story of YYPH talks about a few school children and their bond of friendship among them. It depicts how these children put their efforts, despite not getting any financial support, to create a wheel-chair accessible ramp in the school for their state-level cyclist friend who met with an accident and would not be able to walk for the next few months and therefore is unable to attend school. The creative agency behind the creative campaign is Purple Focus Pvt Ltd & the film is directed by Jay Bhansali.

Talking about this initiative, Rajnish Kapur, COO (Grey Business), JK Cement, said "Our late CMD, Sh. Yadupati Singhania Ji was a visionary and believed that to be leaders, we have to be ‘first into the future". It is his humble thoughts, humility, and compassion that made JK Cement one of the most trusted brands in the country today. The campaign ‘Banaye Har Raah Aasaan’ is a way to give back to society and our social media film, Yeh Yaarana Pucca Hai, talks about why it is important to take our thoughts and journey forward.”

Talking about the social media campaign, Pushp Raj Singh, President Marketing (Grey Business), JK Cement said, “JK Cement as an organisation has always been a socially conscious entity and that is why we call ourselves, "a brand with a purpose". In the past, we have given many messages to society- be it with our Yeh Pucca Hai campaign, or our Humse Hai Suraksha campaign. Through this new social media campaign, we wanted to highlight how each one of us can make a difference and with all our forces combined, we can drive meaningful and lasting positive change. JK Cement has always believed in creating strong foundations and truly believes that the youth of the country is our future. Hence, with our commitment to strength, consistency, and durability, we are building an inclusive and better society for all.”

JK Cement’s commitment towards inclusive education aligns with the government’s National Education Policy, which targets at ensuring equal and inclusive education opportunities to all students.

