Jio onboards Wieden and Kennedy India for Jio True 5G marketing

Cargill’s edible oil brand NatureFresh® has launched a refreshed brand campaign today. Called #BadloBehtarKeLiye, it highlights the importance of active parenting in a child's daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential. Complete with a new pack design, TV commercial and on ground marketing initiatives, this campaign speaks to the health-conscious consumer. It creates an emotional connect by encouraging parents to be active participants in their child’s journey and success, by being healthier themselves.

Through this campaign, the brand is addressing the ‘Active Parents” community in the age group of 30-50 years, living in urban centers, who aspire to raise confident, ambitious, and happy individuals. Their success as a parent lies in helping their children achieve their full potential in whatever they do. NatureFresh seeks to find a role in the lives of consumers by helping them change old habits and shed inhibitions and delivering a superior quality product that offers 20% lower oil absorption, helping them feel more active and involved as a parent. When parents are actively involved both physically and emotionally in their children’s lives, they are better positioned to help them succeed.

To effectively communicate with consumers in Hindi speaking markets, NatureFresh has showcased the brand name and stance in Devanagari script on the pack itself. Through these initiatives, the brand aims to foster a deep brand connect and provide more meaningful experiences to consumers across North and East India.

Commenting on the campaign, Subin Sivan, Marketing and Insights leader, Cargill Food ingredients said, “NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown consumer brand, and has been trusted by consumers for over a decade. We are committed to taking this legacy forward by delivering a unique product capability of 20% lower absorption to helps parents and children who seek a healthier and more active lifestyle. Through our #BadloBehtarKeLiye campaign, we aim to inspire parents to actively participate in their child’s daily life and support their growth and development. We believe that every moment spent with a child is precious, and by being an active parent, one can make a world of difference in their child's future.”

Commenting on the TVC, Nikhil Mahajan, GM and Chief Growth Officer BBDO said, “NatureFresh offers a very distinct benefit of 20% less oil absorption which in turn makes the food lighter. We found this to be a very relevant product benefit for our consumers who are constantly seeking ways to maintain an active lifestyle for themselves and their family. There’s a very interesting cultural shift where the younger generation feels it’s easier and more comforting for them to achieve their dreams when their parents truly partner them. This in turns motivated the parents to breakout of their comfort zone to take initiatives to stay active. This sweet spot is what we built our brand narrative around. I am super excited with the idea and can’t wait to see the results and the impact this campaign will have on business.”

NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown brand that has a product portfolio spanning multiple cooking oil variants - primarily Soyabean and Mustard oil, besides wheat flour (atta). With its superior product proposition and emotive brand stance, NatureFresh is set to become the preferred choice for consumers across North and East regions of India.

Brand TVC went live on March 15, 2023.