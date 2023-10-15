ITC’s Mangaldeep Brand commemorates #worldsightday
The campaign honours the contribution of 150+ visually impaired ‘Sixth Sense’ fragrance testers
Mangaldeep, ITC’s agarbatti brand, has launched a new video on the occasion of World Sight Day, commemorating the contribution of its 150+ visually impaired ITC Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ fragrance testers in the creation of unique and superior fragrance varieties of its products.
ITC Mangaldeep has set up the flagship ‘Sixth Sense’ panels in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai, to provide employment opportunities to visually challenged people by tapping into their keen olfactory abilities to improve it product offerings. Mangaldeep has made them a part of the fragrance evaluation process at the product testing stage, while supporting them with livelihood opportunities as well as empowering them with a sense of dignity and pride for being able to make an impact.
It has recruited 150 plus ‘Sixth Sense’ panellists with assistance from self-help groups and NGOs and are given extensive training after they are onboarded.
The video shows a visually impaired individual walking through the by-lanes leading to his house and describing the surroundings around him by inhaling the aroma generated by households and shops selling food items and flowers. He then introduces himself and says that although he does not have the power of vision, he has superior olfactory abilities which has helped in earning a livelihood being an ITC Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ panellist and leading a dignified life.
The video leaves a lasting impression and makes us realise how lucky are those human beings who can enjoy the world’s surroundings with their eyes. The video also highlights the resilient nature of visually impaired individuals and how they manage to tackle the numerous curveballs thrown by life with a genial smile.
The members of Mangaldeep ‘Sixth Sense’ panel have been able to capture minute variations in fragrance strengths and are bringing in high value-addition in olfactive matching of fragrances, a crucial process which involves matching a fragrance to a benchmark. This panel has played significant roles in the creation of unique and superior fragrance varieties of Sandal, Rose, Lavender and Marigold.
This Durga Puja, Tata Tea Gold pays an ode to handloom art
The film, developed by Media Monks, captures how Pujo is celebrated from Shashthi to Dashami
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 8:25 AM | 4 min read
It is time for Durga Pujo again and Tata Tea Gold has launched 10 festive packs, inspired from the handloom styles of the state. Durga Pujo is a time when West Bengal is at its colorful best. This heralds a time for the women to adorn themselves with new sarees, selected from a wide array of exquisite traditional handloom and textile creations.
This festive ode to the handloom heritage was the inspiration for Tata Tea Gold’s festive series Banglar Noksha Pujo packaging. The Tata Tea Gold festive packs are inspired from 5 handloom styles : Kantha, Jamdani, Baluchari, Batik and Garad.
Tata Tea Gold has also unveiled a specially crafted film, developed by Media Monks, that beautifully captures how Pujo is celebrated across the five days from Shashthi to Dashami. Each celebration has been depicted in the style of West Bengal’s rich handloom culture. The story unfolds with a curious child observing the similarity between the design of a Tata Tea Gold Jamdani-inspired pack and her mother's Jamdani saree. Soon, a captivating conversation takes place between the two, narrating about Durga Pujo celebrations, basking in the iconic handloom artistry of the region. The film along with a captivating song, brings to life some of the celebratory rituals intricately illustrated on the festive packs.
The film weaves a rich narrative of West Bengal’s pride and celebrations, from the traditional conch blowing depicted on the Jamdani-inspired packs to the resounding beats of the Dhaki from the Kantha-inspired packs, the devotee (Pujaran) adorned in a Baluchari saree, the Dhunuchi dancer draped in Batik prints, and the women playing Sindoor Khela dressed in Garad sarees.
Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia, Tata Consumer Products, shared, “As one of the most loved tea brands of West Bengal, we take pride in understanding the people and the local culture. As Durga Pujo is celebrated with such exuberance, we decided to pay homage to these festive celebrations through the famous handloom and textile art of West Bengal. We partnered with five well-known master weavers of West Bengal – Mrityunjoy Chakraborty for Kantha, Sahadeb and Shanksha Basak for Jamdani, Amitava Pal for Baluchari, Sukanta Nandy for Batik and Jiban Polisha for Garad to create special festive handloom designs, which served as inspiration for the design of Tata Tea Gold’s festive packs. These limited-edition special packs, steeped in local flavors, mirror the lively spirit of the festival, encapsulating its vibrant hues and energy. The film shows the visual narrative of the Durga Pujo celebration through our packs.”
Arnab Chatterjee, Co-founder, Tree Design, who had conceptualized the design said, “To capture the festive spirit of Durga Pujo, we decided to harness the immense beauty and depth of the textile and handloom weaves available in the state. Wearing new clothes on the days of Pujo is a tradition, which is why we decided to leverage the magic of West Bengal’s handlooms. We worked closely with master weavers going across the length and breadth of West Bengal and harnessed the magic of their craft to capture the festive fervour in the Tata Tea Gold Festive series packs.”
Commenting on the genesis of the campaign and the idea, Azazul Haque, Chief Content Officer, Media Monks said “Durga Pujo for West Bengal is not just a festival, it is an emotion. When Tata Tea Gold designed the special festive packs showcasing the events during the different days of Pujo depicted in the handloom style of West Bengal, the brief for the campaign was simple- Celebrate Durga Pujo through the festive packs. And the film does exactly that. In the film, a mother proudly tells her daughter about the different Handlooms of West Bengal and how they are depicting the celebrations around Durga Pujo. The feeling of Durga Pujo is magical and we have tried to convey the same through this musical, celebratory film.”
JK Lakshmi Cement launches film on World Homeless Day
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have
By e4m Staff | Oct 15, 2023 1:14 PM | 2 min read
Releasing the third film of their ‘Buland Soch’ series, this World Homeless Day, JK Lakshmi Cement has launched a film keeping their tagline India Ab Soch Karo Buland intact, with the intention to bring a difference to the world for the better.
“Buland Soch can stem from the youngest of minds, and with JK Laksmi Cement’s new film, we see a small boy leading the way. The heartwarming campaign is a powerful reminder that each of us can contribute to making a difference in the lives of the homeless,” read a release.
Conceptualised for JK Lakshmi Cement by BC Web Wise, the film shows how the young boy becomes a catalyst for progress in his community. The innovative film encourages its audience to embrace unconventional thinking with them because a change begins from us, begins from our home.
It opens with an engineer, the boy’s father, going through blueprints for his projects. Inspired by his father’s work, the young boy draws his own friends’ makeshift homes. We slowly learn that these friends are the homeless children in the community. This turning point triggers a profound change as it inspires the father to take action and use the tools at his hand for society's good by creating a shelter for these children.
Through the campaign, JK Lakshmi Cement encourages people to reflect on the issues of homelessness and the transformative impact that even the smallest acts of kindness can have on our society.
Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign with Rakul Preet ignites the spirit of togetherness
The campaign is titled ‘We-Time Wali Diwali’
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop is all set to ignite the spirit of togetherness this Diwali with an exciting digital campaign ‘'We-Time Wali Diwali,' featuring actor Rakul Preet Singh.
“The campaign's central theme revolves around the tradition of Diwali, a time when families and friends come together to celebrate. However, in today's fast-paced life, these moments of togetherness are often overshadowed. 'We-Time Wali Diwali' encourages individuals to rekindle their relationships by cherishing these precious moments. Whether it's a family gathering, a romantic date night, or a fun outing with friends, Shoppers Stop encourages everyone to allocate time for these valuable connections, emphasizing the importance of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time,” read a press release.
Commenting on the same Shwetal Basu, Customer Care Associate and Chief of Marketing and Communication at Shoppers Stop said; "Shopping is not just buying, it is creating moments together. Diwali is the perfect occasion to bond with friends and family. Diwali shopping is one of the moments that gets us together. With ‘We Time Wali Diwali’, Shoppers Stop encourages people to spend time with their loved ones whether it is shopping together or buying gifts together. Just embrace the joy of togetherness this festive season and weave precious memories that last a lifetime.”
Speaking about the new campaign, Rakul Preet Singh said; “As someone who cherishes moments with my family and friends, I resonate deeply with the concept of 'Rishton ko dein thoda we-time.' It is very important that we spend time with our loved ones, especially during festivities and this campaign is a beautiful reminder of the same. I am absolutely delighted to be part of Shoppers Stop’s Diwali campaign, 'We-Time Wali Diwali" and their endeavour to bring people closer through fashion and heartfelt connections."
Max kicks off ‘Unbelievable’ festive campaign
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 9:04 AM | 2 min read
Fashion retail brand Max has launched its festive campaign, "Unbelievable".
Pallavi Pandey, Head Marketing, Max Fashion India Spokesperson “At Max, our commitment to celebrate individuality and style knows no boundaries. Our latest film does exactly that… where stunning fashion meets unbelievable prices. This is our core belief, and the two films capture it well with exciting and engaging content. The idea of Max Style Min Price was introduced early this year and we continue to seed the message through fun and visually oriented stories. We believe, fashion is a powerful tool of self-expression, and we are thrilled to bring this message to life, reminding our core TG ‘everyone in the family’ to go all out shopping this festive season, and celebrate with Max.”
The creative explores unthinkable’ concepts to drive magic. The first film ‘angel boss’, opening to a frame where stunning Mia, enters her office with her dapper looking colleague in a beautiful Max Fashion outfit, interrupting a conversation between her other colleagues. One of them asks in utter state of disbelief, if she actually got that from cashbacks? Just as they are seen in a state of disbelief, the idea strikes of how they wish their boss were an angel, and as generous as the cashbacks. With underlying subtle humor, it brings the unthinkable idea to life, as the boss suddenly appears with a halo and his angel wings flapping open to say, “yes””.
Building on the thought, the second film, ‘alien mom’, features Joey, a fashionable teen, sporting the latest trendy jacket. Trisha, his friend asks him if he bought the jacket with just his pocket money. With a playful shrug, Trisha wittily comments that next his friend would say, his mother is an alien. Here the comic twist unfolds as Joey’s mother – the ‘alien mom’ makes her entry saying,” hello beta!”.
The film goes live on Hotstar through the ICC World Cup 2023 series on leading regional TV channels and YouTube.
Panasonic Life Solutions India shows how to ‘light up’ this festival season
The film will be aired on various digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 11:43 AM | 2 min read
Panasonic Life Solutions India has launched a new campaign ‘Adorn your life with Right Light’ with the idea of bringing to life the festive moments that play a huge role in Indian households.
The film demonstrates how the influence and presence of "The Right Light" can light up our surroundings and bring in the festive spirit even in the most ordinary of settings. Leading us back to the message of the campaign's slogan - ‘Kyunki Tyoharon Me Lights Sirf Jalni Nahin, Jagmagani Chahiye’.
Sunil Narula, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “India is a country of festivals and lights, marking an important time for Panasonic as a lighting brand. The motive was to bring out the essence of the range that Panasonic has to offer. The lighting category plays a huge role especially for Panasonic as a brand, this segment is a growing category and marks an innovative space for us to build our growth, especially during the festive season. Our aim is to make consumers aware of our offerings.”
Raja Mukherjee Head - Business Group and Sr Vice President - Lighting Business, Panasonic Life Solutions India said, “Lighting is an integral part of any festival in India. It adds an additional dimension and enriches the ambience of your home, temples, roads, malls, parks etc. The entire country “decks up” with lighting. With state-of-the-art energy-efficient sources, our lighting helps to save over 50 % of energy compared to the conventional sources and with controls, saves another 15 to 20 % of further energy. These lights are available with various CCT s right from red, green, blue, pink, amber, warm, warm white, cool daylight etc. to name a few. They set the festive mood in the true sense and impact the emotional state of an individual. With RoHS-compliant Panasonic lighting, light up your festive mood.”
The film will be aired on various digital platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
‘Piyush taught me how a complete ownership about what one does leads to magic’
Guest Column: Vivek Sharma, Founder of Altivyst Advisors, shares the “multiple lessons” that he learnt while working with Piyush Pandey as the CMO of Pidilite
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:24 AM | 4 min read
In the last two weeks, a lot has been written about Piyush Pandey so I wonder what I can share now that is new. I have shared 34 years with him as a senior advertising colleague, boss and a mentor. However, of these 34 years, the seven years at Pidilite have been more special because, as the CMO of Pidilite, I had the good fortune of working closely with him on brands like Fevicol and Fevikwik and learn first-hand how Piyush Pandey creates the magic on these iconic brands.
Fevicol and Fevikwik already had iconic status by the time I partnered with Piyush on these, but I saw that Piyush always embarked upon a campaign on these brands with the same enthusiasm and rigor as if it was their first campaign, putting his heart and soul into it, as he always does. Few learnings that I picked up from him while working on Fevicol, Fevikwik are – First, never take the brand status as granted but keep building upon it continuously. Second, keep pushing the creative boundaries of brands with each campaign, always surprising the consumer while entertaining her. Third, the human and emotional element is most important in conveying the message, but brands must always talk in a manner as we normally talk in real life. Brand cannot be artificial or phoney and make that deep emotional connect that they always aspire. The brands that deeply connect with people are always authentic.
Over three decades, numerous entertaining and award-winning campaigns later, today if you ask a random person on street ‘What is Fevicol?’ or ‘What is Fevikwik’, they will give similar answers, often parroting the brand’s sign-off lines. How does this happen? The answer is in what Piyush told me once “keep the soul of these brands intact” – as simple as that but profound. He defined the soul of these brands and nurtured them over years, along with the team at Pidilite, and would firmly but gently defend if anyone tried to change it. Defining the soul of a brand is not easy as it seems but watching Piyush do it, I learnt that a brand’s soul is not only brand’s single-minded promise but its human connection with people, its personality, tone of voice and ultimately, how it makes people feel. And no one could define it better than Piyush with a brilliant combination of clarity and simplicity.
Piyush not only just created the communications for Fevicol and Fevikwik but he took complete ownership of these brands 24x7, 365 days a year and it meant that he would be thinking about what is next and ideas on these brands even without a brief. I remember calling up Piyush after getting the creative brief ready for Fevicol 60 years thematic communications only to hear, what was music to our ears, that “I have already thought an idea on this”. A complete ownership from mind and heart about what one does leads to magic. This has been one of my biggest learnings from Piyush Pandey.
I am sure Piyush has the same magic formula for all the brands that he nurtures. And that brings me to one of my most favourite ad of Piyush Pandey and that ad is not from Pidilite. Of all the lovable ads from Piyush, my favourite is the TVC for SBI Life insurance ‘Diamond ring’ wherein an old gentleman gifts a diamond to his wife on Valentine’s Day and when the wife hesitates saying “ab is umar main kahan pehnoongi heera’ and the husbands says “here ko kya pata, tumhari umar”. What a beautiful and touching way of infusing positive emotions of love in a category defined by safety and death. My heart goes warm every time I see this TVC.
And my heart thanks Piyush Pandey for multiple lessons in brand building that he taught me, unknowingly.
