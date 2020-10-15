ISA appoints Sushil Matey as CEO

Look forward to working closely with all stakeholders and partners, said Matey on his appointment

Updated: Oct 15, 2020 5:54 PM
Matey

The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has reportedly announced the appointment of Sushil Matey as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

On the appointment, reports quoted Sunil Kataria, Chief Executive Officer, India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, who was recently elected Chairman of the ISA, as saying “Sushil Matey who will play an instrumental role in realising our vision and accelerating the pace of change. We also look forward to working closely with the WFA and creating a global benchmark in the industry.”

Sushil Matey, CEO of the ISA, added, “I’m honoured to have been entrusted with this position and look forward to working closely with all stakeholders and partners.”

