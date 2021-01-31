InsuranceDekho launches its first TV campaign

InsuranceDekho, an insurtech startup, has announced the launch of its maiden TV campaign – Aap Insurance Dekho. Baaki Hum Dekh Lenge. As part of the campaign, InsuranceDekho has focused on creating awareness about the importance of health insurance for the common man.

The campaign aims to educate people about end-to-end services offered by InsuranceDekho and demonstrates their trustworthiness. Customers can compare and review policies online, get the right policy at the right price, consult an insurance expert and receive unconditional support from a dedicated help desk, especially during claim settlement. The light-hearted campaign aims to instill confidence among the customers about buying their health insurance from InsuranceDekho and puts the customer at ease by announcing, “Aap Insurance Dekho. Baaki Hum Dekh Lenge!”

Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho, said, “Our campaign aims to establish the importance of insurance in the life of a common man. Customers are at the core of everything we do at InsuranceDekho. We are focused on providing a hassle-free experience, from helping the customers choose the right policy up till the claim settlement. With this campaign, we seek to assure consumers that purchasing an insurance policy is a very easy task. With our offerings, we make it possible for them to move ahead.”

The campaign was conceptualized by Leo Burnett and directed by Arjuna Gaur.

Arjuna Gaur , Director, Leo Burnett said ‘Getting the right health plan and assistance is a tough task. The film is a metaphor, revealing the worries of people with inadequate or no health insurance policies. The challenge was to tackle a serious subject like healthcare with humour without devaluing the message. But with the right cast and chemistry between them, we were able to emphasize the importance of choosing health plans properly. And how InsuranceDekho.com is a platform that empowers people to do so while giving them end-to-end support.'

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)