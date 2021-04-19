Infinity advertising enters into strategic tie-up with Mobiloitte

Both the companies will together bring their strengths and synergize their power creatively to provide technology solutions

Infinity Advertising, a Creative Agency, serving Corporates and Government bodies for more than 2 decades, in the areas of Strategy, Advertising, Media management, which is headquartered in Faridabad, is gearing up to be future-ready and get prepared themselves for Infinity 2.0

Whereas, MTIPL is a Technology company in the rainbow areas of Information Technology, from Mobile Apps to IoT, Big Data Analytics among other services.

Both the companies are joining hands together to bring their strengths and synergize their power towards a bigger world of opportunities, making the world of Technology, creatively.

Infinity will provide effective creative solutions, thus bringing in creative solutions with technology, which is the next big thing around.

Ajay Adlakha, MD of Infinity, says “ In today’s times, MAR-TECH (marketing technology) is the buzz word and with this partnership, I hope to offer various strategic technological solutions to our clients and Mobiloitte’s international clients and also give our creative expertise to Mobiloitte, so that thus making this partnership robust and a win-win proposition!! ”

Jagdish Harsh, Chairman of Mobiloitte Group says: " We are excited to join hands with Infinity, a proven market leader. Complimentary skills of both groups shall create a huge talent pool for enabling us to add a whole lot of value to clients in their quest for fine creatives, overall branding, latest technology solutions, affiliate marketing, and go-to-market strategies

The association can bring a great deal of services which will be beneficial to various clients across genre. Also a lot of good practices can be nurtured which will make the offering robust.

