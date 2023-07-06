Indian adland and UN Women take on gender stereotypes in advertising
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women
A new campaign by UN Women and industry partners aims to tackle the persistent problem of gender stereotypes in Indian advertising. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was launched on 6 July in the financial hub Mumbai by the Unstereotype Alliance, a collaborative platform convened by UN Women.
"We fully recognize the power and influence of the advertising industry and the advertisers that shape the industry when it comes to stirring positive social norms change,” said UN Women India Country Representative Susan Ferguson. “UN Women is excited to partner with the Alliance to challenge and advance the ways women are represented.”
India’s advertising industry faces concerns regarding gender-stereotypical portrayals of men and women. Around 87 per cent of Indian respondents to a recent survey said that women are typically portrayed in traditional roles in their country’s media, and 86 per cent said the same of the portrayal of men.
The primary objective of #YouDontSeeMe campaign is to shed light on gender portrayals in the media while emphasising the disparity between on-screen and real-life experiences. This campaign aims to use the power of advertising to transmit gender-positive messages across print, digital and out-of-home media.
The two-month campaign will be rolled out across India, with further launches planned in New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reaching around 10 million individuals.
The #YouDontSeeMe campaign was developed by Unstereotype Alliance India Chapter members GREY Agency, with media outreach support from WPP and IPG Mediabrands India through their media agencies, GroupM and Lodestar UM. Lodestar UM, an IPG Mediabrands India network agency, is making a valuable contribution by providing media buying support and collaborating through free media partnerships for the campaign.
Apoorva Bapna, chief culture officer, WPP India, said: “It is imperative that all stakeholders come together to create an ecosystem that promotes gender equality across the board. Unstereotype Alliance in India has made significant progress by bringing together brands, agencies, and policy makers to advance gender equality through empowering business practices and positive messaging.”
Manisha Kapoor, chief executive and secretary general of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), stated: “ASCI is a founding ally of UA's Indian Chapter and has made significant contributions on this subject. Notable contributions include reports such as GenderNext and GenderGains, and guidelines on harmful gender stereotypes. The #YouDontSeeMe campaign is aimed to encourage progressive gender depiction and breaking free from limiting traditional roles.”
Aditi Mishra, chief executive of Lodestar UM, said: "We are delighted to partner with the #YouDontSeeMe campaign and contribute to its mission of challenging gender stereotypes in advertising. At Lodestar UM, we believe in using the power of media to drive positive change and promote inclusivity. By leveraging our media buying expertise, we aim to create impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences and help reshape perceptions. Together with the Unstereotype Alliance, we are committed to advancing gender equality and fostering a more inclusive media landscape."
Members of the Unstereotype Alliance in India have conducted insightful studies and market research such as GenderNext study by ASCI, Gender Equality Attitudes Study by Kantar, Gender Portrayals in Advertising report by GDI & UNICEF, which have identified existing gender stereotypes in advertising, and emphasized the need to break free from them.
Sociowash wins creative and production mandate of Hyatt India Hotels
Sociowash will enhance the social media presence of Hyatt India Weddings Instagram Page
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:45 AM | 2 min read
Sociowash has secured the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a prominent worldwide hospitality corporation. This account was won in a multi-agency pitch to promote Hyatt Hotels in India as an ultimate wedding destination.
As part of this mandate, the agency will extend the “Perfectly Yours” campaign on the Hyatt India Wedding’s Instagram page to amplify its impact. Sociowash under its production banner, SW Studios will conduct photoshoots and video shoots to capture the essence of the brand and position it as a premium wedding destination among its target audience. The agency will create content for Hyatt properties nationwide which are wedding destinations. The account will be serviced from the agency headquarters in New Delhi.
Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash said, "We are thrilled to partner with a prestigious brand like Hyatt Hotels and to assist them to achieve their marketing objectives. We will utilize our integrated production capabilities to generate engaging content for the brand. With a strategic marketing approach, we aim to elevate Hyatt India’s brand presence, reaching new audiences and strengthening customer engagement tailored to them. Our data-driven strategies will drive growth and position Hyatt India as a leader in the luxury hospitality market, maximizing its competitive advantage."
On the association, Amritesh Bakshi, Director of Brand and Field Marketing – India & Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Private Limited said, “Hyatt hotels have long been the perfect setting for tailor-made weddings, and Perfectly Yours is a testament to the meticulousness with which Hyatt plans and executes the modern day ‘dream wedding’. We are confident that Sociowash's dynamic team and expertise will enhance our online presence through captivating content that will not only showcase the true essence of our initiative but also resonate with our cherished audiences.”
Sociowash's appointment to handle the creative and production mandate for Hyatt Hotels in India marks a significant milestone in their journey, showcasing their commitment to excellence in integrated marketing.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate gets Enamor's digital mandate
Publicis Worldwide India will continue to be the brand’s mainline agency
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 11:16 AM | 2 min read
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the specialist digital agency, has secured the digital mandate for Enamor. As part of this partnership, the agency will be responsible for managing Enamor's digital brand solutions and generating buzz around their new product launches.
While Publicis Worldwide India continues to serve as the brand’s mainline agency, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has been entrusted with the task of connecting with the new-age audience while upholding Enamor's cherished legacy. Leveraging their expertise in digital-first creative solutions, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate aims to position Enamor as the preferred choice among digital audiences, highlighting the diverse range of offerings available.
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide said, "We are pleased to announce this collaboration with Enamor. As valued business partners, our responsibility now entails rejuvenating the brand's perception among consumers while propelling its growth trajectory to unparalleled heights. We are committed to ensuring that Enamor establishes itself as a leading player in the industry, leaving an indelible mark in the minds of its target audience."
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate expressed, "Enamor is committed to delivering premium quality products to women in India. Through our partnership with Enamor, we aim to strategically deliver digital brand solutions, and generate heightened anticipation for their upcoming product launches amongst GenZ, Zillennials and Millennials alike. Our collective efforts seek to elevate Enamor's position in the market and cater to the evolving needs of discerning Indian consumers."
Sandra Daniels, Vice President Marketing, Enamor said, “We are super excited to collaborate with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate for Enamor’s mandate. Enamor has always aimed to be disruptive in the lingerie category by initiating distinctive conversations and keeping the fun and fabulous women at the centre of everything it does. With the expertise and capabilities of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate and Publicis Worldwide, Enamor is poised to continue its upward trajectory. We hope to continue the journey of engaging our audiences through insightful and disruptive initiatives and activations.”
Rediffusion turns 50
The agency was launched on 2 July, 1973
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 9:50 AM | 4 min read
Rediffusion is celebrating 50 years in the industry. The agency was launched on 2 July, 1973, by Diwan Arun Nanda, Ajit Balakrishnan and Mohammed Khan
“We will create advertising that becomes famous, part of the language and the culture of the people,” said Diwan Arun Nanda when Rediffusion was launched in 1973, intending it to be India’s red-hot creative agency. Over the past 50 years, the agency has done just that. It has created some of India’s most famous campaigns that found their way into the collective consciousness, and day-to-day conversations, of the Indian people.
From ‘The zing thing’ for Gold Spot to ‘Whenever you see colour, think of us’ for Jenson & Nicholson; from ‘Annu taazgi de de, taazgi de de Annu’ for Tata Tea to ‘Gimme Red’ for Eveready; from ‘Hum Red & White peene waalon ki baat hi kuchh aur hai’ for Red & White cigarettes to ‘Express yourself’ for Airtel; from ‘Laga dala toh life jhinga lala’ for Tata Sky to ‘Talk to Me’ for Colgate; from ‘She’s the Taj’ for Taj Hotels to ‘Chaandi ho gayi’ for Citibank cards – Rediffusion has been the creator of some of India’s most famous brand campaigns that have endured in the memory of consumers.
Tanya & Dr. Sandeep Goyal of Mogae Group bought out the original owners in 2021. From 1994 to 2018, Japanese ad giant Dentsu and Madison Avenue based Young & Rubicam (WPP) were 20% equity owners in Rediffusion.
“Rediffusion has been a trail-blazer of the Indian advertising business. We are proud of all that we have achieved over the past 5 decades. We have been the platinum standard for clients and brands – everything a great agency ought to be,” says Dr. Sandeep Goyal, MD of the agency.
Rediffusion is the birthplace of Airtel, Maruti, Lakme, Garden Vareli, Bush, Jaisalmer, DNA, Himalayan, Colors TV, Exide, Eveready, Kaya, Officer’s Choice, Kingfisher Airlines … and many more well-known Indian brands. Many global brands like Pepsi, Colgate Total, Canon, Casio, KFC, Lufthansa, United Airlines and Revlon, besides others, were first launched in India by Rediffusion.
Some of India’s most famous advertising people have passed through the portals of Rediffusion. Commentator Harsha Bhogle, cricketer Ravi Shastri and film star Rahul Bose all worked at the ad agency. Current Group M head Prashanth Kumar, current Bennet Coleman President Partha Sinha, Publicis chairman Anupriya Acharya, Havas India chief Rana Barua, McCann’s global CSO Harjot Singh … all spent their formative years at Rediffusion. The Rediffusion alumni list is simply a who’s who of the industry.
Rediffusion today has three subsidiary agencies – Everest (digital first), Next by Rediffusion (new age brands) and Wellth (healthcare). It recently launched Ladyfinger – an all-women’s ad agency.
Rediffusion has one of the largest strategy practices in Indian advertising today. Its Red Lab consumer insights team and ICYMI, its tech news portal, are market leaders in consumer trend mapping.
The University of Lucknow and Rediffusion came together last month to launch The Bharat Lab to track and analyse consumers from the country’s heartland. Rediffusion also created the Bharat font in 2022 to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.
Rediffusion today employs nearly 400 employees and handles advertising for Parle, BMW, Tata Trusts, Dabur, Taj Hotels, Kansai Nerolac, Tata Power, L&T Realty, Orra, Brookfield, Liebherr, Zydus, LIC, Indian Oil, Shyam Steel, Himalaya Opticals, Delhi Duty Free, Tata Motors, Apar Industries, Malabar Gold, ICICI Direct, Free Press Journal, Capri, Rasna, 99 acres and more.
“We are proud to be India’s largest independent ad agency by far with some of the country’s finest talent. We look forward to the next 50 years with great optimism, bullishness and confidence,” says Tanya Goyal, Executive Director, Rediffusion.
Set Wet's new TVC talks about setting the right vibe with one’s hairstyle
The film was launched on Launched on July 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 3:36 PM | 2 min read
Set Wet, men’s grooming brand from the house of Marico, has launched a TVC that aims at putting hair styling at the forefront of the grooming ritual of young Indian men. With the campaign message #ApniHairstyleHiApniVibeHai, Set Wet emphasizes the significance of hair styling in creating a lasting first impression and setting the right vibe from the get-go.
Launched on 1st July 2023, the brand film ingeniously highlights how, in a world where first impressions matter, hairstyle plays a vital role in setting the right vibe. Set Wet's film showcases a relatable scenario where a young man, in a rush on his first day of work, forgets his ID card. Faced with a sticky situation, he reaches into his bag and finds Set Wet Gel, leading to a brilliant idea. As he styles his hair using Set Wet Gel, his appearance is completely transformed, instilling him with a newfound confidence. Walking into his workplace with an undeniable vibe of self-assurance, the young man leaves everyone in awe. Through fun and wit, the film powerfully conveys the importance of hair styling and its direct influence on the impression one makes. The key takeaway from the ad film is to inspire the audience to start styling their hair because #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai
Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, says, "As a leader in the hair styling category, Set Wet has always led the hair styling conversations amongst the youth of India and adapted to the changing trends. The new campaign #ApniHairStyleHiApniVibeHai therefore speaks to the Gen Z consumer about the importance of hair styling as a key part of their grooming regime. Through the various legs of the campaign, Set Wet will continue to establish and emphasise this key message and actively engage with the target consumer through innovative marketing activations across touchpoints, where the consumer is already actively engaged."
As part of a comprehensive 360-activation plan, Set Wet has begun its campaign roll out of a digital, print, and on-ground campaign to empower young men in setting their vibe.
Paresh Rawal & Neena Gupta engage in banter for Mankind Pharma’s GasOFast
Mankind Pharma is adopting a 360-degree marketing campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 2:28 PM | 2 min read
Mankind Pharma has launched a new TV commercial for GasOFast, featuring actors Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta. This unique collaboration marks the first time ever that these two iconic actors are being presented opposite each other on screen.
The TV commercial for GasOFast takes a refreshing approach by infusing a dash of humor into a relatable slice-of-life story between an elderly couple. The witty banter and the on-screen chemistry between Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta adds a playful element, ensuring that the content resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. The commercial's clever narrative showcases the everyday struggles of a couple and highlights how GasOFast can bring relief and comfort in their lives.
In addition to the TV commercial, Mankind Pharma is adopting a 360-degree marketing campaign to maximize its reach. Simultaneous radio and digital campaigns will be launched alongside extensive offline engagements, including vehicular branding on buses, billboards, bus stops, and train stations. By leveraging multiple platforms, Mankind Pharma aims to ensure that the message of GasOFast reaches a wide audience, creating awareness and driving adoption of this innovative product.
Regarding the campaign, Paresh Rawal said, “The present-day lifestyle of most people, gives rise to a lot of health issues like acidity, gas and indigestion, which are the most common problems faced by the masses; but to one’s surprise people do not pay any heed to such problems. In order to create awareness around these issues we collaborated with Gas-O-Fast to encourage the audience to take a wholesome ayurvedic remedy for quick relief.”
Neena Gupta said, “We see that when it comes to acidity, gas & indigestion problems, people tend to neglect the issue considering it to be a minuscule problem. However, it can lead to persistent discomfort throughout the day and can even give rise to serious health issue in the end. Hence, taking the message PAN India, the TVC with Gas-O-Fast enumerates the benefits of resorting to the antacid brand in the most fun and engaging way.”
Speaking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, AVP Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer Products, said, "We are thrilled to unveil this entertaining TV commercial for GasOFast, featuring the incredible pairing of Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta. By combining the rich heritage of Ayurveda with the power of Asli Jeera, GasOFast offers a unique solution for gas-related issues. The humorous narrative of the commercial allows us to connect with consumers on a personal level, making the campaign relatable and memorable."
What’s driving India’s ad market growth
Experts tell us how the Indian market is unique and what we should expect from the sector in the coming months
By Nilanjana Basu | Jul 4, 2023 9:18 AM | 5 min read
Advertising in India has come a long way in the last few years. The industry is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, with India being the third largest contributor in the world of advertising, after China and the US, according to Statista 2023. As per a Dentsu report, India's ad revenue is expected to grow by 15.7% in 2024 to reach $13.8 billion. While several big economies may see single-digit growth in ad revenue, such as China (7.9%), UK (4.8%) and US (5.1%), India is expected to see a whopping 12% growth in ad revenue in 2023, as per the recent GroupM: This year, Next year report. As per the report, India is the only country among the top 10 nations that is poised to see a double-digit growth in ad revenue again this year. The country has also seen a massive boost in digital advertising, and with the economy going strong, that growth is here to stay. Spending is set to take sharper growth and Indian brands are expected to invest higher on advertising this year.
e4m reached out to experts to talk about how the Indian market is unique and what we should expect from the country’s A&M market in the coming months.
What is driving India’s ad market?
Dentsu in its report said that growing by 36.6% and totaling $5.0 billion, digital is the primary driving force of the Indian ad market. “In 2023, digital is set to overtake TV to become the largest media in India for the first time. This surge is attributed to the increased penetration of smart devices and internet connectivity. Robust e-commerce activities have also pushed digital to new heights, especially performance outcome-based media including search, social and video. Meanwhile, TV is forecast to experience moderate growth of 5.1% in 2023 (35.5% share of spend), mainly invested by e-commerce brands.
Despite its effectiveness and brand safety benefits, limited TV inventory leads advertisers to shift their investments to online video. Looking ahead, the Indian ad market is expected to grow by 15.7% in 2024 to reach $13.8 billion.”
Says Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO of Mirum India, “Even though the mood is cautious on account of global headwinds, we continue to see healthy advertising spends in the Indian market. Our GDP growth seems to be good, which basically means that we are adding more consumers every month and there is increased consumption of goods and services. All of this is driving brand growth and thus advertising growth.”
Comparing the Indian market with that of the world, Kumar Awanish, Chief Growth officer, Cheil India, mentions, “India probably, as of now, has 0.5% of the overall GDP in an advertising industry, in comparison to the other markets like US, UK, where it is roughly in the range of 1.5% to 2.5%. So, in comparison to overall GDP, we are slightly on the lower side. But that has nothing to do with the growth perspective. India’s ad market will grow to anywhere between 12% and 18%.”
Talking about the rapid pace of digital advertising growth in India, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, says “In the global slowdown, the performance of our ad market may likely be affected by the overall economic conditions of the country along with industry-specific trends. We have many multinational companies deciding their ad budgets on the basis of global trends, because of which it is possible that a global slump in ad spends could have an impact on our ad market. However, it is necessary to note that the rise of digital advertising has opened up multiple new doors for us to reach Indian consumers. Owing to our domestic market dynamics like the large population, increasing internet penetration, and expanding digital infrastructure, we may safely expect a growing momentum of ad spends within the country.”
India’s ad industry uniqueness
Awanish opines that D2C space in India has created a lot of buzz, and is hence driving growth for the market. “What is unique about the Indian advertising industry is that after the pandemic, there have been a lot of new entrants, and the way marketing used to be seen has changed. D2C is the new toy everyone has and all the advertisers have started focusing much upon their D2C space. There are some of them who are trying to use slightly advanced solutions, while the startups are just trying to get a sense of it. So, because of that reason, I think in the advertising space, this D2C phenomena is growing fast and because this is a new thing to adopt, there is a lot of activity in the entire advertising domain. That is grabbing the attention of the market at this point in time.”
Kothari speaks about how India is different from other markets in the world. “India has seen massive growth in terms of technology in recent years. The nationwide expansion of 5G along with affordable smartphones has changed the game of the digital ecosystem in the country. Over INR 20,000 crores of incremental ad spends are predicted in the year 2023 compared to the previous year. Within the rapidly evolving digital advertising industry, India now ranks eighth globally in ad spends.
India is a country with diverse cultures and an efficient understanding of these regional nuances makes a huge difference in terms of engagement with the consumers. Trends have drastically changed with an increasing preference towards online shopping, sports engagements, content consumption, and content creation. Our ad markets are also known for their creativity and diverse ad formats that employ a range of techniques and emotions.
With a deep understanding of the country’s massive population’s cultural diversity and varying preferences, we stand in a proud position in this exciting and challenging landscape.”
D2C ethnic wear brand Shobitam launches film with Vidya Balan
If it’s a saree, It’s a Shobitam, says the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 4:32 PM | 3 min read
Shobitam, a D2C ethnic wear brand, has announced the launch of its latest campaign ‘If it’s a saree, It’s a Shobitam’ featuring actor and brand ambassador Vidya Balan.
“The campaign aims at showcasing Shobitam’s unwavering commitment towards preserving India’s timeless cultural fabric and inspiring women worldwide to celebrate the saree legacy by embracing it as a symbol of individuality and empowerment,” read a press release.
In the brand film, Vidya is seen with a Director who narrates a script, set against a vintage backdrop. As she intently listens to the script, Vidya slowly starts to embark upon a journey down memory lane, where suddenly her first love for sarees comes back flashing. Lost in a world of fantasy, she tries to recall her favourite styles. As she blissfully adorns her beloved sarees, mesmerized by her reflections in the mirror, she is overwhelmed with emotions with nostalgia, and revels in the sheer delight of wearing her cherished sarees. As reality pulls her back from surrealism and straight to the narration, she says, "And we never part, forever and ever." The film concludes with Vidya descending the stairs as an epitome of grace, urging audiences to “Join the Saree Revolution'' brought to the world by Shobitam.
Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said, "I am thrilled to be part of the Shobitam family and excited about our new campaign ‘If it’s a Saree, It’s a Shobitam!’. The sheer joy of wearing a saree makes you fall in love with yourself again and the saree is a symbol of our cultural identity. Shobitam’s unwavering commitment in making the saree accessible to anyone across the globe truly struck a chord with me. The authenticity of their offerings, wide selection, value added services and fast delivery was something that I personally experienced. So this shared journey of ‘Look Good, Do Good and Feel Good‘ and championing the saree revolution is truly exciting for me!”
Talking about the brand campaign, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Shobitam said, “We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign with our beautiful brand ambassador Vidya Balan. Through our new brand film, we hope to kick start the global “Saree Revolution” that thrives on emotional connection with the audiences through our beautiful creations. And, Vidya’s charismatic aura and her love for sarees just make her the perfect voice to helm this movement across India and the World. We do hope that audiences see Shobitam as a purveyor of traditional and handcrafted weaves and a reservoir of the timeless heritage of India. Our goal is to make Shobitam synonymous with the word Saree as a verb, where “If it's a saree, it is a Shobitam!.”
