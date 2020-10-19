India Gate Basmati Rice focuses on preparation in its new festive campaign by Lowe Lintas

India Gate Basmati Rice has launched its new festive campaign to promote their premium brand, India Gate Classic, as rice meant for special occasions. The campaign film is conceived by Lowe Lintas Delhi.

With the onset of a long festive season in India, the brand has latched itself on to an idea that is common to most festivals with food and festivities at the centre. India Gate believes that 'preparation' is key to any festivity. It is a human tendency to slightly upgrade from regular, everyday choices to something special depending on the importance of the occasion. The campaign aims to position India Gate Classic Basmati Rice as an integral part of the festive preparations.

Talking about the campaign, Ayush Gupta, Business Head, KRBL Ltd. said: “As a brand, we are constantly trying to identify the personalized requirements of our customers. In India, festivals bring a sense of perfection and aspiration in everyone’s buying behavior. As families will be spending more time together this year, the preparations are going to be even more elaborate. Food being an integral part of all our celebrations, India Gate Classic promises to be that perfect ingredient to impress your guests and make your festive meals delicious.”

The campaign film revolves around the concept of 'Taiyaari' (or preparation) which, owing to the current situation, is bound to be very different from how it is every year. Being confined to home, we have witnessed every family member contributing to the daily chores, something they would never get involved in otherwise. The film showcases each family member doing a daily chore drawing in an important realization for each of them, demonstrating the efforts that go in it to prepare for the festival. It neatly ties India Gate into the communication.

Speaking about the idea, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said: "This year, ‘taiyaari’ for the festive season takes on a new meaning, as most Indians will be at home and invested in the preparation themselves. And India Gate Classic plays a key role in these preparations. It is this ‘classic-ness’ of this Diwali that our idea tries to capture."

The campaign is already live across online and offline platforms.