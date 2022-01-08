In WOW Skin Science’s new film, Disha Patani tells consumers to listen to nature

TVC shows how consumers rely on experts for their haircare routine, often turning a blind eye to the harsh chemicals those products might contain

Personal care brand WOW Skin Science urges people to make a shift to natural products with their latest campaign #AbNatureKiSuno featuring Disha Patani.

“It is the brand’s endeavor to educate and get consumers to give up harsh chemical-based products for natural products. With this campaign, WOW Skin Science is reiterating the value of imbibing and embracing all and everything natural for holistic growth and well-being,” the company said.

In the film, WOW Skin Science brand ambassador, Disha Patani illuminates on how consumers rely on ‘experts’ for their haircare routine, often turning a blind eye to the harsh chemicals those products might contain. With this thought in mind, WOW Skin Science urges consumers to let nature be your expert and listen to its accord by investing in natural products that do greater good such as onions and black seed oil etc. The campaign highlights the difference between harsh chemical-based products and how they are not the ideal solution compared to natural products.

While talking about the campaign, Manish Chowdhary, Co-CEO of Body Cupid Pvt Limited said, “With the beauty industry evolving, consumers have also become conscious of their choices, they are now well versed with the brand and they understand the implications of investing in a particular brand/product. Today’s consumers are cognizant of the ramification of using harsh chemical products and one can witness the evident shift to natural products. The awareness is entrenched in the belief system and with this campaign, we urge consumers that nature is the best teacher, the solution giver for all your woes and to encourage people to Be WOW, Naturally.”

