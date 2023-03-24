In PNB MetLife Life Insurance’s film, PV Sindhu plays badminton with her animated avatar
The campaign aims to convey a message about Life Insurance Child Plan
PNB MetLife Life Insurance has unveiled its brand film ‘Chhoti Sindhu & Friends’ featuring PV Sindhu. The film focuses on Life Insurance Child Plan products.
This film features PV Sindhu playing badminton and introducing her animated avatar - Chhoti Sindhu. Further, Chhoti Sindhu introduces her friends and describes their big future dreams. This scene ends with cheerful Chhoti Sindhu sharing how mindful her parents were to take the Child Plan for her at the right age. The film ends by introducing PNB MetLife Genius Plan “Bade Sapno Ki Tayari” for children. The ad showcases the Life Insurance Child Plan’s unique approach, which offers parents clarity to secure their children’s future big dreams. This communication will also have a presence on digital and social media.
Director Kireet Khurana remarks “When the team at Momspresso came to me with the whole idea of creating an animated avatar of a brand ambassador, I was grateful that they first thought of Climb Media to execute their vision. Most importantly, the script offered great visual possibilities and value add from a screenplay perspective. The clients were extremely supportive to the inputs and have been very easy going.”
Producer Gurmeet Singh remarks “I have done many ad films earlier, but this one was different because it involved shooting a celebrity like PV Sindhu (she was a delight to work with) and animation combination, so handling the different components was a bit of a challenge, but we pulled it off nicely. Our animation team also worked hard for more than a month and what we have is a wonderful product. Though we have a rich panel of directors at Climb, working with Kireet was an enriching experience.”
Consulting Producer Anita Karnik adds “With 600+ Films under Climb Media’s belt, we had in Kireet, a Director with storytelling and seamless execution as his forte, most suited to make this film. We are happy to deliver a quality film featuring Sindhu in a unique live-animation blend and a possibility of an evergreen animation IP in Chhoti Sindhu, that can potentially become a big brand over the years.”
Prashant Sinha, COO of, Momspresso adds, “Insurance per se is a very serious category. But since we were talking about a Child Plan, it was critical to make the communication light-hearted and child-friendly to have the kids and their parents relate to it. And so, we came up with the concept of having PV Sindhu in her animated avatar – a never-done-before concept and making an animated film with Chhoti Sindhu and Friends. And we just knew that Kireet Khurana would be the ideal person to take our vision forward. His expertise in animation and command over storytelling has really lifted up the final product. Supported by our clients, we plan to make this campaign really big.”
Lloyd launches new campaign with star couple Deepika & Ranveer
Conceptualised and created by McCann, the campaign is named ‘khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 5:37 PM | 2 min read
Home is considered the epitome of love and care, it is this “Khayaal’’ by our loved ones that makes us feel cared for, loved, and pampered at home. Building on to this strong emotion, Lloyd has launched new campaign starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The newly launched campaign promotes Lloyd Grande heavy duty air conditioner range and position it as an enabler of the care and love at home.
Conceptualised and created by McCann, the Lloyd campaign film is focussed on driving differentiation and deliver on its newly introduced brand promise of ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’. The storyline of the ad film takes a creative, fun route and tries to build on the ultimate symbol of “Khayaal (care)” and “Khushi (happiness)” – the home. It beautifully depicts Deepika’s gesture for Ranveer when he crashes on the sofa the cool gush of air hits his sweaty face. He looks at the Deepika lovingly and Deepika highlights the core thought of the brand through her gesture ‘Jaan ho meri, khayaal toh rakhna padega na’. The campaign storyline cements the brand promise by showcasing the superior features of Lloyd Grande heavy duty air conditioner with powerful cooling (even at 60 degrees) and indoor air purification to create a stronger brand connect.
Alok Tickoo, Executive Vice President, Lloyd, said, “We are delighted to launch our summer campaign to further deepen consumer connect and strengthen our presence in the Northern region. Our campaign showcase that the Lloyd Grande heavy duty range offers most convenient and comfortable environment at home even at a temperature 60 degrees outside with plasma protective shield.”
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India Ltd said, “Our attempt with the launch of summer campaign is to integrate Lloyd air conditioner performance and the emotion of a home with the brand. The home provides a natural setting for all consumer durables to be used and showcased. Therefore, our brand promise ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ resonates with our vision to build greater trust and affinity for air conditioner portfolio.
The mega campaign will be supported with extensive media push. The 360-degree campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital, Print, Outdoor and BTL and retail visibility. It will be aired on Cricket, GEC, movie, news, and regional channels.
Magicbricks launches campaign, reiterating promise to assist customers find dream homes
Unveils Video trilogy celebrating Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as real estate growth engines
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 5:30 PM | 2 min read
Magicbricks has launched a multi-city, omnichannel marketing campaign #OurCityOurHome to celebrate the growth engines for real estate in India and reiterate its commitment to partnering home seekers to find their dream homes in these cities.
The campaign’s cornerstone is a trilogy of long-format videos that tug at the heart, offering home seekers a view into the evolution of each city and showcasing a melange of cultural nuances, heritage, hotbeds of growth, culinary delights, and contemporary lifestyle of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as real estate growth engines. The campaign is timely, with residential demand growing throughout the country. According to Magicbricks Research, in 2022, 80% of potential home buyers searched for apartments, up from 67% in 2021, and Bengaluru was the most searched city in India for purchasing properties.
Elaborating on the campaign, Devarshy R. Ganguly, Head of Marketing, Magicbricks shared, "For more than 15 years, we at Magicbricks have been serving customers throughout the country in their quest for a home. As the cities have evolved, so have we, and have grown and gained deep insights into the evolving needs of our customers. Consequently, we are ideally placed to partner with home seekers in making this important decision. This campaign is a reflection of our deep understanding of these cities and how we are best placed to serve as the gateway for customers to find their dream homes.”
A unique element of the campaign is the massive outdoor strategy with bespoke communication for each city. The messaging is tailored to popular neighborhoods, city landmarks, and crafted with local language nuances, featuring more than 40 unique creatives across 355 sites in eight cities (Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai).
To further amplify reach and engagement, Magicbricks has collaborated with over 200 content creators and micro influencers across these cities. The campaign is also active across 10+ digital platforms and high affinity TV channels to reach out to core audiences.
Navyāsa launches campaign with cricketers from Delhi Capitals, WPL
The campaign recognizes the many roles that every woman plays making them unique
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 4:06 PM | 2 min read
Navyasa By Liva launched their new campaign, #freetobe with ladies from the Delhi Capitals team of the Women’s Premier League. The ad film portrays and salutes today’s bold, self-reliant women who dares to dream. navyasa by liva is the official principal partner of Team Delhi Capitals for the Women’s Premier League.
The campaign recognizes the many roles that every woman plays making them unique. It celebrates their courage, passion, and, spirit that is letting them #freetobe. The video showcases the players in a new light as they look stylish and fashionable in sarees. They work hard, but play hard too, and give style goals as they flaunt their glamorous sides.
The campaign film is live on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and grabbing a lot of eyeballs already.
As a part of the campaign, Indian all-rounder player Jemimah Rodrigues, South African all-rounder player Marizanne Kapp, and Titas Sadhu also visited to the navyasa by liva store in Palladium Mall for an interaction with their fans. The event was hosted by sports presenter and lifestyle influencer Tanvi Shah.
ManMohan Singh – Chief Marketing Officer – Grasim Industries Ltd | Pulp & Fibre said, "We are proud to associate with the Delhi Capitals team of Women’s IPL 2023. The brand essence of Navyasa by Liva is to cater to the woman of today who can do anything, be anything and achieve everything. This film is a way to honour and celebrate the WPL players who are breaking prejudices and bringing in a new era of cricket in India.”
Pepsi gets Yash on board for new summer campaign
In the campaign, Yash encourages everyone to challenge the noise around them, follow their hearts and just rise
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
Pepsi has rolled out yet another summer campaign with actor Yash.
The campaign aims to empower the youth of India that own who they are without seeking validation through society.
Building on this very philosophy, this allegorical TVC showcases how as individuals we are constantly surrounded by a sea of voices. The sea of voices is constantly telling us what to do, what to like and whom to swipe and if we listen to them to the societal voices too much, they will Judge us, control us, and soon enough drown us. Embodying the persona of the irrepressible Pepsi guy, Yash encourages everyone around him to challenge this noise, follow their hearts and just Rise up Baby.
Commenting on the association, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “The response we have received since we joined hands with the Yash has been nothing short of phenomenal as the country has truly appreciated this epic partnership. As promised, we are back with a blockbuster film featuring Yash, embodying our all-new campaign. He narrates the new positioning in his extraordinary style, empowering the youth with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. The TVC echoes the irrefutable truth that this generation truly is Unstoppable and Gravity has absolutely nothing on them!”
Sharing his excitement on the new campaign, Pepsi®️’s ambassador, rocking star Yash said, “This film is very personal to me as it encourages one to be confident, expressive and a go-getter, despite all odds. It reflects the voice and purpose of the younger generation today. I had a great time shooting for this film and I hope the audience will enjoy and relate to it, the way I did.”
The campaign film was unveiled by Yash as he posted the video reverberating the ‘Rise up Baby!’ attitude with millions of fans over Instagram. The film will be amplified over traditional and digital platforms across the country.
Apis campaign for Ramadan speaks of personal well-being
The campaign, titled “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath”, aims to promote individual well-being by blending the spiritual and personal aspects of Ramadan
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 11:53 AM | 2 min read
Apis India has launched a campaign during the holy month of Ramadan.
The campaign, titled “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath”, aims to promote individual well-being by blending the spiritual and personal aspects of Ramadan through Apis India's range of dates clubbed with other relevant products consumed in the month of Ramadan. Beyond just health, the campaign also celebrates the community bond that Ramadan brings together.
As part of its digital campaign for Ramadan, Apis is implementing a multifaceted strategy that includes a variety of initiatives. In addition to the ongoing social media campaign, the brand has planned a Pan-India contest and an influencer campaign on social media. These efforts are designed to engage with a wide audience and promote the brand's message of overall well-being during the holy month.
The contest invites participants to create unique recipes using Apis dates and other products for sehri and iftar promoting the diverse delicacies of the season through the brand.
As part of Apis India's “Ibaadat Ke Iss Mahine Rakhein Sehat Ka Saath" campaign, the brand's social media strategy includes an online contest that leverages the overarching narrative.
Being a social media contest that engages the community, Apis India is also relying on other factors to reach out to a broader community. Through influencers from the Muslim community, the brand aims to spread awareness, while maximising the influencers by using them as a catalyst to boost the activity. The brand is also focusing on targeted ads during this holy month to amplify its online campaign.
To expand its reach beyond the digital sphere, the brand also includes hoardings, billboards, and banners to complement the social media campaign. In addition, the brand will organise an on-ground activity inspired by its video advertisement which conveyed the message of togetherness across religious lines and promoted the brand as an icon bringing people together.
The on-ground activity will see Apis visiting areas in the national capital with a significant Muslim population and distributing hampers containing Apis Dates and other products to the underprivileged during iftar. Through this initiative, Apis aims to increase consumer awareness about the significance of physical well-being during Ramadan and create a deeper bond within the community. By leveraging its campaign, Apis hopes to make a lasting impact on individuals and communities across the country.
Viacom18 'hijacks' Google Search in latest campaign for WPL
Search Hijack, conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, makes girl name recommendations inspired by the women crickets, each time new parents run a search on Google
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 23, 2023 11:28 AM | 3 min read
Viacom18 has launched ‘Search Hijack’, the latest campaign from its stable of the thrill-a-minute women’s T20 league. Search Hijack encourages viewers to catch the WPL as it heads into a high-octane play-offs stage.
The campaign features stylish southpaw Smriti Mandhana.
The campaign germinated from the core idea that male baby names in India are inspired by cricketers while parents tend to turn towards film stars for their female baby names.
Viacom18 aims to disrupt the status quo and encourage parents to look at a wider canvas comprising our women cricketers while choosing names for their baby girls. The campaign gives new parents baby girls’ names that will soon go down in history.
View this post on Instagram
Search Hijack, conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, makes girl name recommendations to new parents each time they run a search on Google. It uses Google’s retargeting feature to serve up an ad featuring Smriti Mandhana where she gives parents a glimpse of the trendiest names of stars from the future, being that of India’s most popular women cricketers.
“It is not just a wonderful feeling to be the face of this campaign by Viacom18 but also to throw weight behind the thought that drove it,” said India’s Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana. “These are small steps towards big changes in the way we function as a society and I do hope that somewhere everything we do while wearing the India badge on-field will inspire the next generation of aspiring cricketers to come.”
“Our vision is to develop the WPL into the world’s biggest women’s sporting league. Search Hijack is one of the many efforts we are making along those lines, to grow awareness about our women cricketers and their exploits on the field which will make them household names,” said Viacom18’s Creative Head of Marketing, Shagun Seda. “Our aspiration is to popularize these names to an extent where ‘Smriti’ or ‘Mithali’ are just as much sought after names as ‘Sachin’ or ‘Rohit’ eventually.”
Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22Feet Tribal World Wide, said, "The launch of the WPL wasn't just a sporting event; it was the start of an era and a historic moment in sports made possible only by the endeavours of a long list of heroes. We wanted to celebrate these women in a way that ensures their legacy lives on. We realized that we needed to intervene at a moment that ensures their name is carried on—the moment when parents-to-be were searching for their baby's name. And so, the name search hijack was born.”
Snickers unveils two new exam bar campaigns
The new brand films bring to life two relatable and popular characters to present a humorous take on the sudden onset of hunger pangs
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 4:11 PM | 3 min read
Snickers, the chocolate bar from Mars Wrigley, known for its brand proposition of 'You're Not You when You're Hungry' is back with two new quirky films, introducing two new characters – Alexander and Einstein. The latest digital and TVC films capture the daily struggles of Gen Zs and Millennials. These struggles further turn up in dramatic and exaggerated reactions, especially when hunger strikes. The new brand films bring to life two relatable and popular characters to present a humorous take on the sudden onset of 'Hunger Pangs'.
Talking about the launch of the new SNICKERS® films, Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley, India said, “The brand proposition of SNICKERS®, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has become iconic and is loved by consumers across the world. The campaign has a simple message that while stress and hunger can get to the best of us, one can always grab a SNICKERS®. The films are also relatable for younger generations dealing with highly stressful situations such as exams and have an universal appeal. At Mars Wrigley India, we are led by our purpose of creating a billion better moments for consumers and communities, and we are confident that the audience will love the new TVC as we celebrate the joy associated with SNICKERS®.”
The film with Einstein opens with two friends deeply involved in pre-exam night preparation, showcasing how one of them transforms into the iconic character Einstein in a dramatic way. The character is hungry and stressed and starts believing that scores are inconsequential. To bring her back to her senses, her friend offers her a SNICKERS® and gets her to focus back on studying. The second film with Alexander, highlights the pre-exam anxiety and stress, showcasing how one of the friends is all set to wage a war. Seeing his friend transform into a character like Alexander, his friend offers him a SNICKERS® and rushes him to the examination hall.
On the campaign, Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising, said, “You are not you when you are hungry’ is such an enduring, versatile idea for SNICKERS®. It’s an idea that keeps giving campaign after campaign. We are happy to be a part of this one which makes small hunger relevant in the lives of young people and students.”
Additionally, the SNICKERS® consumer packs especially curated for exam fever are available at the nearest stores and have a promo code that offers 100% assured UPI cashback on INR 20, INR 35, and INR 50 SNICKERS® variants.
The films are available in nine languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telegu, Bengali, Oriya, Gujrati, and Marathi on both TV and digital platforms. Below are the links to the Hindi version of the TVCs.
