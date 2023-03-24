In PNB MetLife Life Insurance’s film, PV Sindhu plays badminton with her animated avatar

PNB MetLife Life Insurance has unveiled its brand film ‘Chhoti Sindhu & Friends’ featuring PV Sindhu. The film focuses on Life Insurance Child Plan products.

This film features PV Sindhu playing badminton and introducing her animated avatar - Chhoti Sindhu. Further, Chhoti Sindhu introduces her friends and describes their big future dreams. This scene ends with cheerful Chhoti Sindhu sharing how mindful her parents were to take the Child Plan for her at the right age. The film ends by introducing PNB MetLife Genius Plan “Bade Sapno Ki Tayari” for children. The ad showcases the Life Insurance Child Plan’s unique approach, which offers parents clarity to secure their children’s future big dreams. This communication will also have a presence on digital and social media.

Director Kireet Khurana remarks “When the team at Momspresso came to me with the whole idea of creating an animated avatar of a brand ambassador, I was grateful that they first thought of Climb Media to execute their vision. Most importantly, the script offered great visual possibilities and value add from a screenplay perspective. The clients were extremely supportive to the inputs and have been very easy going.”

Producer Gurmeet Singh remarks “I have done many ad films earlier, but this one was different because it involved shooting a celebrity like PV Sindhu (she was a delight to work with) and animation combination, so handling the different components was a bit of a challenge, but we pulled it off nicely. Our animation team also worked hard for more than a month and what we have is a wonderful product. Though we have a rich panel of directors at Climb, working with Kireet was an enriching experience.”

Consulting Producer Anita Karnik adds “With 600+ Films under Climb Media’s belt, we had in Kireet, a Director with storytelling and seamless execution as his forte, most suited to make this film. We are happy to deliver a quality film featuring Sindhu in a unique live-animation blend and a possibility of an evergreen animation IP in Chhoti Sindhu, that can potentially become a big brand over the years.”

Prashant Sinha, COO of, Momspresso adds, “Insurance per se is a very serious category. But since we were talking about a Child Plan, it was critical to make the communication light-hearted and child-friendly to have the kids and their parents relate to it. And so, we came up with the concept of having PV Sindhu in her animated avatar – a never-done-before concept and making an animated film with Chhoti Sindhu and Friends. And we just knew that Kireet Khurana would be the ideal person to take our vision forward. His expertise in animation and command over storytelling has really lifted up the final product. Supported by our clients, we plan to make this campaign really big.”

