In Philips’ new campaign, chef Ranveer Brar gives a #Perfect360Review to their airfryer

Philips has launched a consumer-focused campaign for its airfryer range, #Perfect360Review.

“The campaign thought is built on delivering tasty fried food with literally no oil and getting a perfect 360 review. The term 360 also refers to the ability of Philips Airfryer to give an all-round, even frying,” the brand said.

“The lead TV commercial has an interesting situation where the hard-to-please celebrity chef Ranveer Brar visits a young couple who are trying to impress Ranveer by cooking perfect samosas for him. In the narrative tension is built to a point where viewers wonder whether the airfryer will be able to save the day or not? It does so and brilliantly. To every food-lover’s delightful surprise the Philips Airfryer gives delicious, crispy Airfryed food, courtesy its unique Starfish Design and Rapid air technology. The food cooked in Philips Airfryer thus earns a ‘Perfect 360-degree review’ for the couple,” they shared.

The campaign breaks with a long-format digital film and extends to TV, outdoor, print as well as social media engagement on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Commenting on the campaign, Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director, Philips Domestic Appliances said, “We were the first ones to introduce Airfryers to the Indian market and have built the category from scratch. Being the category pioneers, it was not only important to drive category education, but imperative to help consumers in making an informed choice. While the consumers are increasingly becoming health conscious, properly cooked tasty food is non-negotiable. And our Airfryer just ensures that! Through the #Perfect360Review campaign, we wanted to showcase how healthy and tasty food should be an easy choice along with highlighting the supremacy of Philips Airfryer range, equipped with cutting-edge technology. Thanks to the convenience and variety it has to offer, the product fits in seamlessly with today’s busy lifestyle and is a perfect gadget for the modern kitchen and household.”

Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North), said “It’s always a joy to create work for a product that has something unique about it. This brief was so much fun yet challenging. The task was simple that we need to showcase how Philips Airfryer is different and better than the competition. This gave us the idea of basing the campaign on the product’s USP of 360-degree even frying, something which is unique only to Philips Airfryers. We took this product centric brief and gave it a relatable human story. Something that anyone who loves cooking or simply cooks for their loved ones will identify with. So, what we have is a campaign that shows the Philips Airfryer acing the 360-degree review of a hard-to-please character. Such as a celebrity chef, for instance. We had fun developing this concept and hope that the audience will relate to it and find it enjoyable at the same time.”

