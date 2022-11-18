Biryani By Kilo launches travel and food show on Disney+ Hotstar hosted by Ranveer Brar

Biryani by Kilo, India's most loved and biggest biryani and kebab delivery chain, announced the launch of a web series ‘Dum Laga ke India’ streaming on Disney+Hotstar honouring food, heritage and culture of four different prominent Indian cities - Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru.

In this edition of Dum Laga Ke India, each episode is hosted by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar welcoming eminent star casts- PV Sindhu, Vaani Kapoor, Arman Mallik & Pranitha Subhash in four episodes, shot in 4 different cities- Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. The show has been produced by Biryani By Kilo, India's most loved and biggest biryani and kebab delivery chain. The show is an attempt to celebrate and give a glimpse of India’s rich heritage and diversity in food. The show has been conceptualised and produced by Biryani By Kilo - India's biggest and most loved biryani and kebab chain and Rusk Studios - A new-age entertainment production house.

With the increasing demand for OTT content in the advanced digital world, Biryani By Kilo identified one of the most engaging platforms to innovatively connect to its target audience. Through this web series- “Dum Laga Ke India”, Biryani By Kilo plans to showcase the amalgamation of long-held legacies across culture, heritage and food, which has been well crafted with the esteemed Ranveer Brar’s more than two decades of culinary experience and innovation. It is a milestone for the BBK brand to have launched an all-new web-series & established itself as one the first biryani players to have launched one-of-a-kind web series in India’s leading streaming platform, Disney Hotstar.

Chef Ranveer Brar travels to different cities to explore the diversity and appreciate what makes that city unique and buzzing. And what better way to explore this than with the celebrities who represent the true spirit of that city? India's biggest celebrities join Ranveer Singh Brar on his journey to explore hidden flavours, cultures and nuances of life in some of the country's busiest cities. Vaani Kapoor from Mumbai, Armaan Malik from Kolkata, Pranitha Subash from Bengaluru and PV Sindhu from Hyderabad share with the audience what importance these places hold for them and their intimate life stories in a candid conversation with Chef & host Ranveer Brar. Each episode has captured the respective city's Dum, what gets it ticking, and the soul in terms of people, food, heritage, and culture of the city.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vishal Jindal, Founder & Co-CEO, Biryani By Kilo, “Dum Laga Ke India in association with D+H is our honest attempt to entertain and engage the audience, through the prism of food, culture & entertainment. India is the land of diversity, each city has its own unique flavour and when this uniqueness in food, culture and beliefs come together, it gives dum to that city's soul. And what better brand to own than Biryani By Kilo which is a pioneer of Dum cooking Handi Biryani in India. For This Travel, Food and Entertainment show, we have an eminent star cast on board who are highly successful in their respective fields to talk about the authenticity of the place and their love for food. We are pleased to be associated with the heartthrob of the culinary world Chef Ranveer Brar, who talks about food heritage and shares his deep knowledge about the legacy of various dishes and places in an entertaining manner”.

Speaking on the occasion, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar said, “I am super excited to be part of this non-fiction, innovative digital content streaming on Disney+ Hostar. I have always been passionate about stories around food; it's brought me closer to different cultures and people around me. And that's what makes 'Dum Laga ke India' a unique series, different from other food & travel shows. It has a fine balance of all three aspects - Food, Travel & Entertainment. The new web series has not only given me a chance to explore food, but also led to candid conversations with different proficient stars who shared their exquisite memories related to Food, culture and cities. Personally, I loved working on this show as it also made me explore different facets of myself too. The series shows the intricacies of the culture and heritage of India. In addition to connecting with celebs from the entertainment industry and talking about their achievements, the series also makes further inroads into understanding their choice of food, culture and their love for their respective city. So yes, the viewers will love the complete package that it is.”.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)