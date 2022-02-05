Nescafe encourages youth to add fuel to their dreams

Coffee brand Nescafe has launched a new campaign urging India’s youth to fuel up their dreams with ‘Badal life ki raftaar’ (change the pace of life) campaign. Reconnecting with coffee lovers across the country, the campaign aims to motivate the youth to push their limits, surpass challenges and achieve their dreams without compromising on the journey.

Commenting on the campaign Sunayan Mitra, Head – Coffee & Beverages, Nestlé India said, “With hard work, determination and resilience, one can achieve unimaginable height and Nescafe has always been a purposeful ally that inspires youth in their journey. Through this campaign, we want to urge the youth of our country to continue to dream big, equip themselves with relevant tools to succeed, and then realise the dream through hardwork and persistence. The sky is the limit as the youth changes the pace in their lives as they move into college and the workplace, kickstart new goals and keep on moving ahead with resolve, optimism and positive actions.”

Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director & Head of Creative, McCann India said “Youngsters, when they move on to a new phase in life, like from school to college, often want to do more on their own, make more use of their newfound freedom, and spread their wings. Parents naturally approach such situations from a protective mindset, despite knowing that it’s time to let go. This gets even more interesting when it’s a father-daughter relationship. This film uses the nuances of this unique relationship to bring in NESCAFÉ as a life lesson given by the father to the daughter at this crucial juncture in her life, positioning it as her step-up fuel to Badal Life Ki Raftaar. It was important to keep the storytelling authentic, which reflected in our choice of casting and dialogues that made this story come alive in a most natural and memorable manner.”

The latest TVC highlights a touching story of a father-daughter duo, where the young girl aims to dream big, understanding the compromises she would have to make enroute this journey. It’s when she receives her father’s support, her dreams and passion get a new meaning.

The campaign has been created by McCann India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)