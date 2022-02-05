In new campaign, Flipkart Grocery urges Indian households to not compromise on quality

Flipkart announced the launch of its latest digital campaign for Flipkart Grocery-a category that continues to see exponential year-on-year growth. With this latest campaign titled ‘Aapki Pasand pe Super bachat’, Flipkart aims to establish the marketplace platform as the best destination for buying groceries online. The campaign has been launched across television, digital media channels and the Flipkart app. Flipkart recently ramped up its business to cater to consumers across 1,800 cities in the country.

The campaign has been curated after extensive research conducted by Flipkart, which determined how one of the key factors for a seamless e-grocery buying experience is high-quality products coupled with value-driven constructs. Flipkart Grocery, which follows extensive quality check processes, showcases the benefits of quality shopping through a 360-degree campaign.

The campaign starts with a homemaker in an Indian household with a ‘well-kept secret’ on how she procures the best quality of daal that she uses. It further shows how the homemaker understands everyone’s taste and ensures that she is bringing the best groceries in her house which are considered the favorite by her whole family. Through the campaign, Flipkart establishes that grocery purchases affect everyone in the household and hence, the ‘secret’ should be to ensure that the household has access to a range of their choice of high-quality products at affordable prices.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Grocery, Flipkart, said, “Understanding the requirements of Indian consumers and catering to them is what Flipkart is known for. With this latest campaign, we want to highlight how our platform is able to bring the highest quality of products that undergo stringent quality checks, over and above the mandatory checks, to consumers across the country. Today, not just in metro cities but consumers from over 1,800 cities have access to e-grocery services that meet their standards of shopping while giving them a value-driven experience.”

Flipkart’s Grocery fulfillment centers have fully digitized processes, product quality checks and effective quality management systems to ensure that products are traceable from raw materials until they reach the consumer. The company has made deep investments in its Grocery business over the last two years, and today caters to its pan-India customers through 22 grocery fulfillment centers. With this expansion, Flipkart is now present in 23 states across the country taking its reach to 10,000 pin codes.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)