In 2023, we’ll see more advertisers recognise the value of OTT: Gavin Buxton, Magnite
The Managing Director-Asia of Magnite spoke to e4m about rising consumption of AVOD, the potential of connected TV and more
Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia, Magnite, was in India recently to launch a report by the company on OTT trends - ‘India Embraces The Streaming Era’. In a chat with e4m on the sidelines of the launch, Buxton shared his insights on the reasons behind the rising consumption of AVOD, the difference between India and other Asian markets, and the emerging OTT trends that could be the highlight of 2023.
Excerpts:
Your report suggests that OTT audiences have embraced ad-supported content although most of them have shifted from TV to OTT primarily because the latter was ad-free. Is this due to concerns over economic conditions or a behavioural change?
Audiences are gravitating toward OTT for many reasons, one among them being that consumers enjoy the flexibility and control that streaming provides. According to our report, 66% of consumers prefer to watch streaming over traditional TV, and 75% of streamers are streaming more now than a year ago, with key reasons being greater access to original programming, favourite shows, higher quality content as well as the choice to watch locally produced or international content.
According to our report, 80% prefer to watch ad-supported content rather than pay for an ad-free experience and 73% of streamers are happy to see ads in return for quality programming.
Among streamers in India, the disposition to ad-supported streaming is strong, with free or some ad-supported content preferred by 4 in 5 streamers rather than paying for an ad-free experience (1 in 5).
There is also a clear acceptance of ads by viewers in exchange for quality content, with streamers happy to view up to 8.3 minutes of advertising per hour on paid platforms and 10.7 minutes on free streaming platforms.
As we move towards a more evolved ecosystem, what trends are you expecting in the digital advertising space in 2023?
OTT adoption has grown rapidly throughout India, with AVOD in particular now actively watched by linear TV and UGC audiences across all demographics. With viewers drawn to its convenience and variety of premium content, OTT promises to continue its upward growth trajectory. In the coming year, I believe we’ll see more advertisers recognizing the value of OTT, and including it in their TV-based media plans as they look to most effectively reach the right audiences and achieve key marketing objectives.
In addition, as we see major global players roll out advertising solutions and/or ad-supported tiers in the coming year, I believe the AVOD model is the way forward and will be increasingly embraced by more content owners.
This shift will bring an increased supply/inventory to the market. The increase in demand for streaming inventory will push more supply out of walled gardens and into the open programmatic ecosystem.
We also expect to see the continued scaling of viewers consuming CTV ‘big screen’ content as more people replace their TVs with smart TVs or through new set-top boxes.
Live streaming will continue to increase as the audience will prefer watching shows that matter to them, and broadcasters will start to activate digital replacement of ads, which will further scale streaming ad opportunities.
How different is the Indian digital advertising space compared to other Asian markets such as China?
The Indian digital advertising market is one of the fastest growing in the world and the second largest in Asia, due in part to a large middle class that is growing exponentially every year. Ad tech is well positioned for continued rapid growth here, with Magna Global predicting the ad industry will grow 15% by year’s end. Greater accessibility to increasingly affordable streaming devices and cost-effective home broadband plans will only accelerate this growth going forward. As consumers spend more time on OTT devices, ad dollars will continue to follow, further propelling the industry forward.
India is similar to other Asia markets in having a high proportion of viewers watching on their mobile phones, with 88% using their mobile to stream based on our research. The number and variety of streaming platforms for viewers to choose from in India is more than in other Asia markets, which is generally due to the size of the market and the breadth of languages spoken.
There has been a massive shift from linear TV towards CTV. What opportunities does this disruption offer to advertisers?
CTV offers greater opportunities to reach audiences. Viewers on streaming platforms are more engaged and more receptive to advertising than those on traditional TV, as evidenced by our latest research study.
Audiences gravitate toward CTV because of the high-quality programming, the lighter ad load, and the prospect of discovering new, exclusive content. This high engagement with the content results in more attentive viewing to both the programming and the advertising.
The full-screen, non-skippable environment of streaming (across mobile and big screen) inherently results in high viewability and high completion rates. It also helps advertisers extend reach, especially among audiences who watch little traditional TV and are difficult to reach and this enables customised creative opportunities.
Which category of brands dominates the CTV space?
Brands across all industries can benefit from advertising on CTV. With CTV, brands are not only buying based on content—they’re buying based on addressable audiences.
Powered by programmatic technology, buyers can reach audiences with precision, and one-to-one targeting across demographics. CTV technology goes beyond linear TV’s index-powered buying, leveraging audience, geographic, contextual, and behavioural data to drive campaign performance.
As audiences flock to streamers, buyers should be adding and ramping up CTV within their media mix. With media companies and advertisers seeing the benefit on bottom lines, they’re seeing CTV for what it truly is: high-performance television with holding power.
Ad waste and fraud are quite common in CTV due to multiple layers of streaming. What should an advertiser do? And what are you as a platform doing to bring measurement protocol?
Because standards and thresholds vary for measurement vendors, our approach is to work with individual buyers to demonstrate how our inventory can meet their specific needs. This includes the creation of curated private marketplaces.
We enforce baseline content standards across all our publishers, ingesting and honouring the site blocklists advertisers pass to us through their buying platforms, and providing complete transparency on where their campaigns run. In this way, ultimate control rests in the advertiser’s hands.
With our long history and team committed to marketplace quality and brand safety, our exchange gives buyers the ability to transact confidently on high-quality, high-reach inventory.
What ad tech tools are currently being utilized by publishers to target the audience?
Streaming combines the best of linear and digital, offering marketers a high-quality, long-form television environment, plus the precision of digital media. Streaming marketers can reach curated audiences en masse by leveraging first and third-party data. Video streaming captures the holy grail of marketing: timely, personalized messaging to coveted consumers without compromising scale.
As the third-party cookie will soon be deprecated, audience creation is moving from the buy-side to the sell-side, which directly owns the relationship with consumers. Though this shift is new for many publishers, seller first-party data has long been key to addressability in CTV/OTT. While Magnite will continue to support industry IDs such as UID 2.0, a range of identity signals must be used to make as much inventory addressable as possible.
This year, we acquired Carbon, a company with unique tools and expertise to help publishers drive revenue with their first-party audience data, and Nth Party, a start-up developing cryptographic software for secure audience data sharing and analysis. This will help grow Magnite’s audience and identity capabilities and accelerate their integration across our omnichannel offerings. These acquisitions will accelerate our ability to bring audience creation tools and our audience marketplace to the world’s largest publishers and advertisers.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
For those who take their sleep seriously, says campaign for Duroflex Wave Plus
The campaign comprises three digital films
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Duroflex has launched Duroflex Wave Plus, an adjustable bed.
To promote the new offering, the company has rolled out three digital films in which they have chosen the true connoisseurs of sleep – the pets.
“Both dogs and cats love to sleep and are often called masters of sleep. The key digital film humorously captures the cat, Fluffy, trying to find the perfect space to sleep around the house while the dog, narrates the entire experience of the cat’s quest. From the laptop, to the carpet, to the top of the washing machine, Fluffy is unsatisfied till the dog takes Fluffy to Duroflex Wave. Here Fluffy’s search for the perfect sleeping space come to an end. The film aptly ends with the line that communicate how Duroflex Wave Plus is the answer to all those who value sleep, ‘Designed for those who take their sleep seriously.’
In the second digital film, the duo are shown being impressed by the Zero Gravity feature of the smart bed where their master is sleeping peacefully after adjusting the bed as per his comfort level. The third film highlights the Anti-Snore mode feature of Duroflex Wave Plus.
Commenting on the new launch, Mohanraj J, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex said, “We are happy to introduce Duroflex Wave Plus, a product which offers a truly enriching sleep experience. As a brand, we are continually pursuing sleep technologies that will help India sleep better. After introducing research-backed mattresses, we decided it was time to introduce products that will further upgrade the sleep and comfort experience of the people. Our latest offering, Duroflex Wave Plus – adjustable smart bed will help consumers recline into different positions and angles to suit their needs, providing them ultimate comfort and support in whichever position they choose to lie on the bed for - sleeping, sitting or just relax and unwind.”
Talking about the campaign, Paul Dueman, Chief Business Officer, Vector Brand Solutions, said, “The Duroflex Wave sleep system heralds the future of sleep solutions. The team approached this campaign with the clear understanding that the Wave sleep solution, is the first of its kind and therefore the campaign needed to be delivered in a manner that was also a first of its kind narrative for the category. I am very happy with the output and confident the campaign will deliver on both brand and business objectives.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Find the job that is perfect for you, says Monster as it rebrands as FoundIt
The campaign is designed by Wunderman Thompson Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Monster India, in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Bangalore, has launched a rebranding exercise and its new campaign. The campaign tells the story from the perspective of a new generation of job seekers. A generation that knows exactly what they are seeking and do not shy away from demanding what they want.
“In their earlier avatar, Monster has been connecting people with the right job opportunities for over two decades. Equipped with invaluable experience that provided rare insight into what people sought and what made them quit, Monster changed to FoundIt. As the new name suggests, FoundIt brings an optimistic energy to the entire job search process that is otherwise a stressful experience for both job seekers and recruiters,” the company said.
The campaign was strategically kickstarted on LinkedIn with a huge number of senior Monster India employees shaking things up by posting intriguing resignation posts on their profiles with #changeisgood. As this built buzz on the platform, three teaser films were shared on social media showing different professionals quitting their job in an unusual and fun style. The films ended with a common message thread, “Find the job that’s perfect for you” and gave a hint of the new branding towards the end of the films.
This was shortly followed up by the launch and reveal of the brand name. It was done again through multiple platforms, LinkedIn, SM handles as well as their website. The senior management broke the news of rebranding through their LinkedIn handles while the launch film showed a movement like scenario, with a culmination of many empowered professionals walking out of their jobs to find something better - FoundIt.
Talking about the campaign, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Priya Shivakumar, commented, “We've all been hearing of layoffs across many organisations and it has been making news across media, social conversations and forums. What better time then, to balance things a bit and launch Monster's new identity with an audacious campaign that creates intrigue around people quitting. What starts off as a surprise spree of resignations by the Senior Management, is amplified through PR and communication as they sign off from Monster to finally reveal the name of the new entity. "FoundIt" as the portal is called, starts the way it means to go on, as a platform that will empower the employee and employer both, by bridging the gap between skills and requirements. The job scenario needed a new way of doing things and FoundIt is not only the new name but a new approach to recruiting.”
The new branding retains, the brand colours while bringing a contemporary and vibrant twist to it.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Precious like the people we love: Ferrero Rocher rolls out Christmas campaign with Hrithik
#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Continuing the engagement with actor Hrithik Roshan, Ferrero India has released a new digital video ad on Ferrero Rocher for its Christmas and New Year campaign.
“The ethos of the brand resonates with the joyous festival of Christmas as the campaign aims to establish Ferrero Rocher as a natural choice for consumers to gift to their loved ones this Christmas.
The Christmas campaign aims to fortify the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium brand and establish the proposition of how Ferrero Rocher is ‘precious like the people we love’. The joy of being together with the people closest to our hearts, especially on festivals like Christmas that bring people closer together, deserves to be shared with the help of something very special and delightful with the delectable Ferrero Rocher,” the company said.
The new digital film opens with Hrithik reminiscing about his past Christmas parties with his family. He is sitting inside his house that is decked up with Christmas decorations. He talks about how everyone knows how he and his family loves Christmas and how they celebrate it by becoming each other’s secret Santa. Filling the room with his favorite Ferrero Rocher is how Hrithik plans to surprise his family because the ‘Roshans love Rocher’. He is, then, seen indulging in the taste of Ferrero Rocher, thanks to the presence of hazelnuts, and ends by wishing everyone a joyous #GoldenChristmas with Ferrero Rocher.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Looking at the overwhelming response we received for our Diwali campaign, we have further re-engaged with Hrithik for this Christmas & New Year season. Each Ferrero Rocher is created with passion and commitment which makes it the perfect premium gifting option for an occasion like Christmas and New Year. As a premium brand, we believe our alliance for the season with Hrithik Roshan, coupled with a strong digital campaign will continue to further strengthen our premiumness which is based on tenets of style and elegance.”
#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion promises to be a trustworthy moisturizer
The film is conceptualized by FCB Ulka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 4, 2022 8:00 PM | 2 min read
The Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled a new TVC #DrySkinFeelsBetterWithHimalayaCocoaButter.
The TVC positions Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion as a trustworthy moisturizer, highlighting the naturally derived ingredients that help repair and nourish the skin, replenishing the lost moisture.
Conceptualized by FCB Ulka, in the TV commercial, we see a young girl troubled with the problem of dry skin as her friend is dressed up for them to go for an outing together. After trying various home remedies, we see her friend recommending her Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion and it is highlighted that it is the perfect remedy for the natural problem of dry skin without an unpleasant odor and stickiness. Later, the girl is seen using the lotion and it is highlighted how the products’ natural ingredients of pure cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin are a must for your skincare routine to eliminate dryness. Moreover, it is fragrant, non-sticky and a convenient solution for winter dryness.
Sushil Goswami, General Manager, Marketing of Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “Dry skin is a persistent problem among consumers, which tends to get worse during winters. It becomes very important for everyone to hydrate their skin and take care of their skincare routines with nourishing components during this time. Himalaya Wellness Company is happy to address the issue of dryness bringing in natural ingredients in the Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion. Moreover, as the support of natural ingredients is gaining momentum, we believe our audiences will resonate with our idea.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Iodex unveils new campaign ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’
The campaign celebrates the spirit of winning every day
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Topical pain relief brand Iodex has launched a new campaign “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
The campaign is based on the insight that in order to achieve your big dreams, you need to win every day. The TVC showcases a cadet who has set out to achieve her dream of becoming an IPS officer.
It talks about the fact that to achieve your big dreams, you need to move forward every day, be prepared for every hurdle and every pain that you may encounter along the way.
The cadet finally realises her dream of becoming an IPS officer but will not stop at that and wants to make winning a habit. This spirit of winning every day to achieve your big dreams has been beautifully captured by the tagline “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon said: “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations. With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit. With a strong portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm, there is an Iodex for every consumer need.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Yummiez mein kuch nahi chupa hai' promises Godrej in new TVC for Crispy Potato Starz
The film has been conceptualized by The Womb
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:42 AM | 3 min read
Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), unveiled its latest campaign for its newly launched Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz.
Conceptualized by The Womb for Godrej Yummiez, the ad film plays upon the sound associated with the products crunch and crispiness in a light-hearted manner. The campaign focusses on the products’ crispiness while also communicating on being free from added preservatives and yet high on taste, leaving viewers with the message of ‘Yummiez mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’.
Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz has no added preservatives since it is made using IQF technology. This process involves a unique flash freeze technology that allows freezing each product ensuring high-quality standards in taste, texture and food safety.
Commenting on the new TVC, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, said, “As a brand, Godrej Yummiez has always launched products that has created a space for itself on shelves and in homes. Our latest product, Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is high on taste and quality and does not have any added preservative thus making it a safe & delicious snack. The uniqueness of the product lies in its crunch and this is exactly what our new TVC communicates. Given the products new and exciting shape, we are certain it will become an instant potato-based snacking favorite for adults as well as kids.”
Dhaval Jadwani, Joint Head of Account Management, The Womb, said, “Yummiez was one of the early entrants into ready to cook category, and has been a source of many quick and fun snacking experience across the country. Being a category leader, it is incumbent on us to grow the category. With a clear understanding of the consumer’s biggest category barrier (Preservative) led us straight to our task – Demystify the current misconception around the category and the brand. IQF is a technology at our backend, however for consumers it means ‘guilt-free’ indulgence.”
Around 55% Indians binge on frozen foods as a mood uplifter on various occasions, as per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ – The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights about 51% Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks would guilt-rid them off frequent snacking. As around 65% Indians confessed to indulging in any time snacking, consumers want preservative-free frozen snacks which will enable them snack guilt-free. Conscious about mini-meals, Godrej Yummiez is creating an ecosystem of frozen food products with no added preservatives and tasty go-to option for snacking needs.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HUL adjudged Brand of the Year at Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022
The FMCG giant has been honoured for its impactful campaigns across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 10:57 AM | 2 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was honoured with the ‘Brand of the Year’ award at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022.
The FMCG giant won accolades for their campaigns across different categories. HUL’s Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming won gold in the Best FMCG Campaign category. The same Boost campaign won golds in the Best Gaming Campaign category and ‘Best Use of YouTube’ category. The campaigns were conceptualised and curated by Mindshare.
HUL’s Brooke Bond campaign ‘Brooke Bond 3 Roses - Idhu Namma Tea(m)’ won gold under the ‘Most Effective Moment-Marketing’ category. The brand’s Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - A movement against Gender Norms in Cricket won gold under the ‘Most Effective Campaign for ROI’ category.
The brand’s ‘Accha Muh, Acchi Baat’ campaign for Pepsodent won gold under the ‘Most Creative Influencer Marketing Campaign’ category. HUL’s boost campaign continued the winning spree and bagged gold for its #GameStaminaKa - A movement against Gender Norms in Cricket under the ‘Best Cause-Led Campaign’ category and also in the ‘Best Use of Short Video Platforms’ category.
Apart from the gold, the FMCG giant has also won silver and bronze for some of its impressive and insightful campaigns.
The Impact Digital Influencer Awards recognizes and celebrates brands, agencies and individuals for their influencer-driven content. This was the second edition of the awards.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube