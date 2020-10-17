Impossible to resist, says Kia Seltos' anniversary edition TVC with Tiger Shroff

Kia Motors India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, has launched a new TVC for the anniversary edition Kia Seltos in association with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Kia has rolled out their latest advertising to celebrate the success of the Seltos with the launch of special edition of the badass SUV.

"In this quirky and fresh TVC, Tiger Shroff can be seen engaging in a chase to get the keys of the Seltos. Themed as ‘So badass, it’s impossible to resist’, the TVC showcases the Seltos as the ultimate trophy that the actor is fighting for. It starts with a hint of uncertainty, and makes the audience curious of what is going to happen next. The element of surprise keeps the audience at the edge of their seats before the big reveal. The video also distinctly presents an amalgamation of fun, excitement, thrill and adventure to the audience, which rightly represents the ‘badass’ nature of the Seltos," the company said.

"Following the immense success of the earlier collaboration between Seltos and Tiger Shroff, this video once again highlights the camaraderie of two badass personalities. The new TVC celebrates the irresistible badass imagery of the Kia Seltos and takes it to another level of fun and excitement. The thrilling concept of the Seltos ad campaign is a visual treat to the audience and will attract enthusiasts towards the Kia brand," it added.

"The aura of aggression, style and attitude around Seltos has grown tremendously and it has become synonymous to the word Badass even in common parlance. With the Seltos Anniversary edition, we are bringing the badass nature of the car with an even higher degree of attitude, quirk and dynamism. The macho looking anniversary edition of the Kia Seltos truly resonates with the confident nature of the action star, and the same is reflected in the latest TVC."

The limited edition Seltos is meant for consumers who do not settle for anything less than perfect and are always seeking for innovative technologically advanced products. Keeping this in mind, the campaign rides high on the “flaunt” factor to engage with the audience. It distinctly highlights the badass personality of the Seltos and creates an aspirational value for those who are tech savvy, trendy and risk taking, mentioned the company.