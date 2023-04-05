Ikea appoints Leo Burnett India as its creative agency: Reports
One of the media reports claims that the account was won following a multi-agency pitch
Swedish home furnishing brand Ikea has named Leo Burnett India as its creative agency, according to media reports.
The mandate was reportedly won following a multi-agency pitch.
This account was earlier held by Dentsu Creative.
One of the reports claimed that more than 15 agencies participated in the pitch.
The company last month came up with a new campaign showcasing its storage solutions. The TVC features IKEA’s two iconic products – Kallax and Trofast. The TV commercials highlight the advantages of using IKEA storage and organisation solutions to declutter and organise spaces, making life at home easier and stress free while creating a spacious living environment for the entire family.
MPL gets Virat Kohli to talk about player safety and security
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:02 AM | 1 min read
MPL has launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao” with brand ambassador Virat Kohli.
The film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.
In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one, while the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.
The campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.
Whenever India plays, we will enable all to join & cheer for the team: Sukesh Nayak
The Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy spoke to e4m about Cadbury's #CheersForAllSports campaign, the concept, its timing and much more
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 3 min read
While IPL has brought in a flood of ads, Cadbury has come up with a campaign with a difference - #CheersForAllSports.
The campaign, conceived by Ogilvy, invites people to an interactive platform and support Indian teams that are participating in other sports, apart from the IPL. It banks on the brand messaging of how Cadbury brings smiles and gives people a reason to celebrate.
The campaign starts with players from other arenas of sports talking about how they are disheartened by the way the citizens don’t support them as they do in cricket. Cadbury then invites people to be a part of the tournament virtually and cheer for the Indian team.
Through the campaign, the brand has created an ecosystem, a microsite where people can access a sports calendar and spot the sporting events happening around the world. For the same, they have partnered with Jio Cinema and Star Sports, and sports federations to help users stay connected.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy, spoke to e4m about the concept and the timing of the campaign and the thought behind it.
“We have seen how players are reaching out to the public to come and support them. India has been doing well in recent times in sports, it does require the love that it needs. ‘Cheers For All Sports’ is creating a platform that basically will follow the Indian sporting calendar and whenever India is playing, we will enable everyone to join and cheer for the Indian team whether it is wrestling, boxing or hockey in stadiums across the world. So that's the ecosystem that we are creating because we believe as a brand this is exactly ‘Kuch Achcha Ho Jaye’.
Asked about how the brand was positioning itself with this campaign, Nayak said the brand always had a positioning of ‘Kuch achcha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye’ and that is what it has been doing for long with every passing campaigns.
“Cadbury has been a brand that stands for generosity. We stand for small fellows. As a brand, we have a tagline ‘Kuch acha ho jaye, kuch meetha ho jaye’, and that's all we have included in all our global platforms. In the last IPL, we did a campaign for the ground staff. That's our brand’s direction. So, it's not just a one-time thing, it's an overall larger TG that we work on. Once we have that, we creatively work on it so that the world takes a note of that.”
According to Nayak, they worked on the campaign for seven months, partnering with Wavemaker to get the right media mix. Ogilvy is the creative custodian of the brand, but to get the creativity out in the public one requires the right media mix and a good media partner. “Without the right media mix, any idea will never reach the audience and they will never know about it.”
When asked about the challenges faced by the agency, Nayak said that with a great partnership they didn’t face any difficulties to bring this campaign alive. “There is no challenge. You have to have the audacity to be brave. Whenever you think out of the box, there will be difficulties in how to execute and that's where you have to work with the best people and collaborate to make sure those ideas are executed well.”
Nayak also mentioned that as a custodian of the brand Cadbury they will be doing multiple activities through the year but the brand tonality will remain the same - to be generous, not just in words but in actions.
Noise releases new digital ad #SunoDilKaShor with Virat Kohli
The ad will be released on brand’s digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 6:19 PM | 2 min read
Noise, a lifestyle tech brand, has released a new digital ad, #SunoDilKaShor, featuring their latest brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. In the ad, Virat is seen indulging in his guilty pleasure, as he is certain that his companion, a Noise smartwatch, would ensure he stays on top of his lifestyle goals.
Commenting on the ad film, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Every step we take at Noise is rooted in consumer-centricity and pushes us forward to bring meaningful innovation. The new ad film featuring Virat brings to light our brand and product philosophy, showcasing how our smartwatches have emerged as a reliable companion for consumers, allowing consumers to listen to their noise within, while it takes care of their lifestyle goals. We are certain the audience will connect with it profoundly.”
“A true companion is one that has your best interest at heart and thus supports us to make the right decision in every aspect of our lives. Encapsulating the brand’s endeavor to resonate with a larger audience base, the new digital film truly emphasizes users to listen to their noise within. Noise’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli showcases how his Noise smartwatch has his back and ensures he stays on track no matter what. Whether it is a reminder to drink water or optimizing his workout to burn those extra calories to keep him on track with his fitness goals, or meet his style requirement, the Noise smartwatch is his go-to companion who guides Virat to make healthy choices. The ad aims at deepening this positioning and strengthening consumer trust and allegiance in a light hearted manner. It will be released on the brand's digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches,” the brand said.
Utsav Malhotra, COO of Noise added, “Listening to the noise within is a way of life for Noisemakers, enabling us to bring products that seamlessly fit in consumers’ lifestyle. This campaign demonstrates our endeavor to bring forth storytelling in a relatable style to our consumers. It creatively highlights how it is human nature to indulge in guilty pleasures once in a while, when you know you’re in good hands.”
Starring Virat Kohli, the ad encourages viewers to listen to their ‘dil ka shor’, which is the brand's core belief, while the Noise smartwatch has your back. Virat is seen indulging in his favorite ‘chhole bhature’ guilt-free, knowing that he has a companion like his Noise smartwatch to ensure his well being.
ET Money’s ad puts a spotlight on unusual responsibilities investors have to shoulder
The film was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:09 PM | 2 min read
ET Money, a wealth tech app, has launched a new ad campaign that takes a humorous route to bring alive the unusual responsibilities investors bear to succeed while investing. The series of advertisements by ET Money, the Associate Sponsor for digital streaming of IPL 2023, was launched at the onset of IPL and will stream on JioCinema screens.
Reiterating the brand’s philosophy of ‘putting money to work,’ the four digital films once again feature the ‘Money Man,’ who has well-timed humour to personify the various demands of money from an investor.
“The ads uniquely bring alive the popular behaviors that make one’s investments go wrong - the need to get the timing right when entering or exiting investment products such as mutual funds or stocks, acting as an expert in not just one’s work but also in investments. Furthermore, controlling emotions while making investing or selling decisions, which to an extent is impossible for a human to master. These mistakes, whether made knowingly or unknowingly, prove to be more costly in volatile markets, such as those Indian investors have been experiencing for the past 18 months. With this underlying thought, the ads emphasise that it's perfectly normal to commit investing mistakes and not be a master at investing, introducing the audience to ET Money as an investment platform that solves these woes and helps investors make intelligent investing decisions,” read a release.
Commenting on the launch of a new ad campaign, Santosh Navlani, Chief Operating Officer, ET Money, said, “Our intent in this new ad campaign has been to make a "connect" to the human side of an investor. The ads, blended with humour and a problem-solving message, enlighten investors that it's perfectly fine not to know everything related to investing, and it's ok not to be an expert in investing or, for that matter, it's completely normal to make mistakes as long as one learns from them or finds a solution. ET Money believes one can put all of these responsibilities aside and make intelligent investing decisions using a suite of tools available on the ET Money app. Every market scenario calls for different investing strategies, which eventually adds stress to an investor’s life. Through these ads, ET Money illustrates that it can guide investors on when and where to invest for better returns with less stress.”
WinZO launches IPL campaign ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’
MS Dhoni, the brand ambassador for WinZO, is part of all TV campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 2:24 PM | 2 min read
WinZO has launched a new brand campaign to highlight the social gaming capabilities of its app. Titled ‘Khiladi ho? Khiladi chahiye?’ (Are you a game player? Do you need an opponent?), the campaign began during the current season of IPL 2023.
MS Dhoni is the brand ambassador for WinZO and is a part of all TV campaigns.
The campaign is a humorous take on how people in India want to play games against a worthy opponent but frequently cannot find one. With this campaign, WinZO makes the proposition: ‘Khiladi Ho? Khiladi Chahiye? To Aao WinZO par & Khelo 10 Karod Khiladiyon ke Saath’ (Are you a game player? Do you require an opponent? Come to WinZO and play with over 10 crore game players).
WinZO aims to raise awareness about its unique offering of providing access to over 10 crore users for gameplay. Users can select from over 100 real-time games in genres such as fantasy, arcade, racing, casual, sports, board games, and action games.
WinZO debuted two films during the first match of IPL and plans to expand the campaign to include multiple films.
Paavan Nanda, WinZO’s co-founder, stated, “Online gaming is a more interactive or active form of entertainment than traditional forms of entertainment. Consumers grew accustomed to virtual social interactive modes of entertainment during COVID. Games act as the most potent boilerplate activity among people. WinZO has over 10 crore users and offers the largest player liquidity pool across 100+ games. There is a strong algo-based skill matching system in place to ensure that users are paired with people who have similar skills. We want to invite audiences to come on the platform and experience incredibly engaging and social gameplay with this ad campaign.”
The new campaign will be boosted by a 360-degree approach that includes a soon-to-be released TVC, digital, outdoor and social activations to reach its target, which predominantly consists of tier II and beyond audiences with limited entertainment options.
“We’ve built ultra-low latency gaming servers and infrastructure, capable of high-class performance in low-end devices and variable low-speed internet connectivity, both of which are common in Tier II and beyond. Our platform is available in 12 languages and the games on the app are tailored to the local context. The ad campaign is aimed at these audiences to raise awareness about the availability of a large pool of gamers,” said Nanda.
Nick Law and Wesley ter Haar join ABBY One Show Jury 2023
Nick Law is the Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar is Co-founder of Media.Monks
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:49 PM | 3 min read
Nick Law, Creative Chairperson at Accenture Song, and Wesley ter Haar, Co-founder of Media.Monks, have joined as Jury Chair for Integrated Category and Jury Chair of Digital category, respectively, at The ABBY One Show Awards 2023.
Nick is one of the world’s most progressive and versatile creative leaders, who believes design is a foundational creative discipline that shapes how we interact with the world – and how we change it for the better. His career in design, advertising, and digital media has spanned 30 years and four continents, working with the brightest and best across multiple creative disciplines. He has twice been named in the Creativity 50, a list of the world’s most influential creative people. Nick leads with a focus on service and experience design, setting the direction and nurturing the culture of the practice, with the aim of driving growth through relevance for their clients. He is also known to help apply creative thinking and craft to emerging technologies.
Wesley founded Media Monks, a digital-first marketing and advertising services company that connects content, data, digital media, and technology services across one global team. Wesley currently serves on the board of SoDA: The Digital Society, The One Club, and S4Capital. Under his leadership of over 20 years, Wesley has sought to wage war on mediocre digital production and has grown Media.Monks from a humble production house to an end-to-end creative and production partner, through aggressive expansion and numerous mergers throughout the years. With a team of over 9,000 people across 57 talent hubs in 33 countries, Media.Monksworks across time zones and around the world to achieve unparalleled creative quality.
Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India & Chairman, The ABBYs Award Governing Council, and Ajay Kakar, Managing Committee Member, The Advertising Club & Co-chair, The ABBYs Award Governing Council said, “The Abby One Show 2023 promises to be a world-standard award show, for South Asia. The One Show partnership brings the world’s best practices and processes to the Awards. However, we do believe that an award show is as good as the Jury that judges the work. This year we have the world’s best creative minds as the Jury Chair for each of our categories. Nick and Wesley have chosen to bring their perspective and experience to our awards. And soon you will hear the names of the other legends, too. Now the ball is in the court of our industry, to win recognition for the best work in South Asia, with this envious and illustrious Jurors who will gauge the work in the context of the world’s best.”
Prior to Accenture, Nick was VP, Marcom Integration at Apple where he lead the global design and marketing group. His role connected classic narrative advertising to social and performance marketing, and a suite of owned and partner digital channels. During his time in Cupertino, Apple won multiple ‘Brand of the Year’ awards. Media Arts Lab, one of the vendors he directed won many creative awards including ‘Agency of the Year’.
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Dermicool shows how to get past the 'Garmi ki Pakad' this summer
The campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 10:44 AM | 2 min read
Dermicool Talc is back this summer with another campaign about Garmi ki Pakad.
With a fresh take on the iconic jingle, this ad campaign has been conceptualised by What’s Your Problem, a Wondrlab company.
The film itself has been dramatised to show the monster that summer is, in the form of a fiery hand that follows unsuspecting people. While the campaign focuses on the problems caused by summer like prickly heat, body odour and sweat, it also illustrates how Dermicool is the ultimate solution for all these issues. Plus, the iconic jingle "Aaya mausam thande thande Dermicool ka" adds a touch of nostalgia to it all.
V Kaushik Vedula, AVP-Marketing, Emami Limited, said, “Dermicool Talc has always been associated with summers. But this time, we wanted to do something different, something even more memorable. So we came up with the fiery hand. Its beauty lies in its simplicity. It is such a simple metaphor yet so impactful.”
Amit Akali, CCO & Co-founder, WYP Wondrlab India, and Gauri Gokarn, the Content Director, said, “In today’s world of reels, 5-second skippable ads and rapidly reducing attention spans, we wanted to create something that grabs and holds people’s attention. While Dermicool has always had a distinguished place in people’s minds, the fiery hand goes a step further and brings alive the heat of Indian summers. We think it beautifully checks all the boxes while also making it a memorable piece.”
With a 360-degree approach, the campaign plans to ingrain Dermicool as the go-to for summers and is sure to create an impact with all the media channels including TV, Digital, and out-of-home extensions.
