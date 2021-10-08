IAA India Chapter announces newly appointed members of Managing Committee

The IAA India Chapter has always striven towards facilitating initiatives and driving conversations about innovation and creativity in marketing, advertising, and communications. The team at IAA has relentlessly worked on enhancing the marquee properties that recognize the leaders in advertising, marketing, and media space.

In continuation of the organisation’s endeavour, the members co-opted and invited to the Managing Committee of the India Chapter of IAA for the financial year 2021-22, were announced at the AGM chaired by the re-elected President, Megha Tata,Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Communications India.

Says Megha Tata "I am delighted to bring together such a wonderful mix of enthusiastic, experienced, diversity in gender and industry-wide representation to the mancom this year. Together we hope to continue to be the beacon of light of our industry.”’

At the AGM held on 24th September 2021, the following office bearers were elected:

Pradeep Dwivedi (Group CEO & Executive Director, Eros International Media Ltd) was re-elected Vice President

Nandini Dias (Chief Executive Officer, Lodestar UM) as Hon. Secretary

Abhishek Karnani (Director-The Free Press Journal) as Hon. Treasurer.

Punit Goenka (Managing Director & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd)will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President.

The other elected members of the Managing Committee were:

Jaideep Gandhi (Founder -Another Idea),

Anant Goenka (Executive Director The Indian Express (P) Ltd),

Avinash Pandey (CEO, ABP Network),

Janak Sarda (Managing Director, Deshdoot Media Group) and

Prasanth Kumar (CEO-South Asia GroupM- A WPP Company).

The co-opted members were:

Rana Barua (CEO, Havas Group India),

Ashish Bhasin (CEO, APAC and Chairman India, Dentsu Aegis Network)

Rajiv Kental (President – Marketing Amar Ujala Publications Ltd)

Rani Reddy (Director, Indira Television Ltd) &

Srinivasan K Swamy (Chairman R K SWAMY Hansa & IAA Presidents' Council and Immediate Past Chairman & World President, IAA Global)

The Mancom members are:

Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.

Dr Bhaskar Das, Group President, Republic TV

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd.

Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group

Salil Kappoor, Business Unit Head-Appliances, Orient Electric Ltd

Anbuchezhiyan K (Independent Communication Consultant, Past President- The Advertsing Club, Madras)

V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi PTG & PBG Co. Ltd.

Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd.

Sangeeta Pendurkar, Chief Executive Officer, Pantaloons (Aditya Birla Group)

Rahul Shaw, CEO, TV Today Network & Radio, India Today Group

Neeraj Roy , Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media

I Venkat, Director, EENADU

Ashok Venkatramani, Founder, Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd

Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists

Nakul Chopra, Chief Executive Officer, BARC India

Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group

Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Director, Zirca Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Kranti Gada, Chief Operating Officer, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd

