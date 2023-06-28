SAT reserves order in Subhash Chandra and Puneet Goel's plea against Sebi
Reports say that the bench reserved the order after hearing all the arguments
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly reserved its order in the plea filed by Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and ZEE MD Punit Goenka against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) that barred the two from holding managerial positions or directorship in listed entities.
The father-son duo approached SAT on June 13 against the interim order by Sebi passed on June 12. Reports say that the bench reserved the order after hearing all the arguments.
Sebi's counsel Darius Khambata stated that the regulator has uncovered a series of disputed transactions that have taken place where related parties were involved. Sebi gave them 21 days to explain, but instead, they decided to approach SAT.
"They are saying they are not here on merit but on the process. The appellants, instead of rushing to the appellate tribunal, should have come to Sebi to present their case when the time was given to them," argued Khambata.
Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, who appeared on behalf of the father-son duo, said that Sebi has no evidence apart from bank statements and that it's wrong to conclude that the fund repayments by Essel Group entities to ZEEL are book entries.
Dwarkadas also argued that the burden rests with the regulator to prove how the transactions are bogus. Chandra and Goenka reportedly also said that Sebi did not issue a showcase notice before passing the order. They also said that Sebi didn't follow the principles of natural justice.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP News appoints Rohit Kumar Saval as Output Editor; Jagwinder Patial to host 9 PM show
These appointments will come into effect immediately
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
ABP News has announced two important appointments. Well known journalist Rohit Kumar Saval has been appointed as the new Output Editor of ABP News channel, while Jagwinder Patial has been appointed as Executive Editor and anchor for 9 PM show on ABP News with an independent charge.
Saval started his journalism career with ETV Group in 2004 and later joined ITV Network in 2009. With ETV, he handled both desk and anchoring responsibilities in Hyderabad. He also anchored on India News, the national channel of ITV network. He has been instrumental in launching the group's Haryana and UP-UT channels.
In 2018, Saval was appointed media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur. However in March 2019 he re-joined mainstream media with the UP-UK regional channel of ABP News.
These appointments will come into effect immediately.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP Network employees handed pink slips in a massive lay-off exercise
Well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:47 PM | 1 min read
After the recent strategic decision to transition two of its regional channels, ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha, from linear to a digital-led format delivery of their content , big changes continue at ABP Network. Now, as per reliable sources, the network has handed over pink slips to many of its employees.
Some of the names who have been handed pink slips include- Arun Nautiyal, the output head of 'ABP News' and PCR head Satendra Rai. Both were associated with ABP Network for a long time. Rohit Sawal, who was the Editor of 'ABP Ganga', has now been appointed as the output head of 'ABP News' in place of Nautiyal.
Sources also said that well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips. At the same time, Yashovardhan Shukla, Akhilesh Rai from the output and Istkam from the assignment desk have also been told to resign.
There was no official word from ABP Network on these developments at the time of filing of this report.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP Network announces ABP Ganga & ABP Sanjha’s transition to digital-led format
The shift, says the network, will enable its viewers to enjoy enhanced flexibility, convenience, and on-demand access to a diverse range of compelling content
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:46 PM | 2 min read
In response to the evolving media landscape, ABP Network has announced a strategic decision to transit two of its regional channels, ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha, from linear to a digital-led format delivery of their content.
The network is confident that this shift to a digital led format will enable its viewers to enjoy enhanced flexibility, convenience, and on-demand access to a diverse range of compelling content. A spokesperson for the network clarified "The transition of ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha to digital-led platform underscores our dedication to providing viewers with a seamless and immersive entertainment experience, while offering a wider array of content choices. We assure you that ABP Network will continue to deliver high-quality content and uphold our commitment to journalistic integrity as we embark on this new chapter."
With this move ABP Network reiterates its embrace of the digital era while remaining dedicated to the delivery of impactful news via engaging programming. The digital led platform allows viewers to personalise their content consumption and enjoy an immersive viewing experience drawing on the indomitable heft of ABP Network’s dedicated team of journalists, producers, and content creators.
As ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha transitions to a digital led platform, the ABP Network assures its viewers of remaining committed to being a trusted source of news and information, adhering to the highest standards of journalism that is expected of the ABP brand.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Leading from the front: Aroon Purie
A deep dive into the events that shaped the growth of the India Today Group and the man who made it possible
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 8:26 AM | 4 min read
The year was 1975 and India was in the midst of the Emergency declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. One of the biggest collaterals of the period was press freedom. It was during this time that Vidya Vilas Purie, a former film financer and the owner of Thompson Press, launched India Today, a fortnightly magazine.
He appointed his daughter Madhu Trehan as its editor and son Aroon Purie, an alumnus of the London School of Economics and a Chartered Accountant, as its publisher.
Aroon, who sought new challenges after being jaded with accounting and auditing, took on the new role with zest and zeal. His unique skillset as an accountant-publisher came in handy to the business, which was struggling to make a profit.
The purpose of the magazine, according to Aroon, was to "fill the information gaps" about the developments in India to Indians living abroad. In 1977, he took over the editorial reins when his sister had to temporarily step back for personal reasons.
Coincidentally, it was also the year when the Emergency was lifted and press freedom was restored. India Today took off, diversifying in five languages and taking the number one spot with a readership in the tens of millions.
The magazine's success propelled the company into becoming a media behemoth the India Today Group, which encompasses TV, radio, digital and more. The man at the vanguard of this transformation was Aroon, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, of India Today Group (Media and Entertainment).
Before the advent of cable TV, Aroon popularised a monthly news video journal "News Track." It comprised news video cassettes on investigative stories. It completely transformed the idea of news dissemination, but post-1991, when cable TV made inroads into India, Newstrack soon became a weekly news show on Doordarshan. In 1995, Aaj Tak was born as a Hindi News show on DD.
Five years later, Aaj Tak would script history becoming an independent news channel in a never-before-seen 24-hour format. The channel also pioneered the use of OB vans, hitherto unheard of in Indian media.
Under Aroon's able leadership, the India Today Group grew from a single magazine to a highly diversified media conglomerate, comprising 21 magazines, 4 TV channels, 1 newspaper, multiple websites and mobile apps across platforms. The Group has also extended its business interests to ecomm, books, retail, education and music.
Despite hailing from a background of pure numbers, Aroon had a fine eye for news and as the editor-in-chief, he shaped India Today as we know it. In an interview with Harvard Business School, he shared how he always pushed reporters to write for the average Indian reader with an emphasis on clarity.
He approached news like an accountant conducting a rigorous audit, leaving no detail unaccounted for. The high standards set for the editing process earned a clever nickname from the staff after the man himself -- Purification.
"I've done my job as a journalist the best way I could. Fortunately, I love news and I love journalism," he once said.
In 2011, Aroon was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the e4m News Broadcasting Awards. He was also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the third-highest civilian award of the government of India.
Aroon is also the first Indian elected as the chairman of FIPP (Federation of International Periodicals and Publications) and is a board member of the Global Editors Network. In keeping with his accountant background, he is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts (England & Wales).
Today, the Group has 36 magazines, including international titles. The flagship magazine India Today is the veritable market leader with an equally popular Hindi edition. Aaj Tak, the pioneer among 24-hour news channels, now also has a hugely successful YouTube channel, which became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers on the platform.
Aroon is also the Managing Director of Thomson Press (India) Ltd., a printing venture established in 1967. It largest commercial printer in South Asia with five facilities across India.
The Group enjoys the trust reposed on it by 500 million viewers and a social media following of 250 million, all thanks to a plucky news magazine in 1975 and an editor-in-chief who upheld high journalistic standards.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
I&B Ministry revokes permission to uplink and downlink ROSE TV
In an order, the ministry said that Sub News Broadcast Corporation Private Limited has misused the permission of ROSE TV channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 7:12 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has revoked the permission to uplink and downlink ROSE TV channel, the non-News & Current Affairs TV Channel.
In an order, the ministry said that Sub News Broadcast Corporation Private Limited (SNBCPL) has misused the permission of ROSE TV channel and contracted out the permission of ROSE TV channel to R P Techvision India Private Limited illegally without approval of the MIB and thus, has committed violation of Clause 32 of the Policy Guidelines, 2022.
“Therefore, Sub News and Broadcast Corporation Limited is found in contravention to Clause 32 of the Policy Guidelines, 2022. Hence, in exercise of powers under Clause 26(2) of the Policy Guidelines, 2022 and with the approval of the Competent Authority, the permission to uplink and downlink of the Non-News & Current Affairs TV Channel namely ‘Rose TV’ is hereby revoked with immediate effect and the name of the channel is removed from the list of TV channels permitted by this Ministry,” the ministry said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
IBDF writes to DoT over C-band spectrum issue
The broadcasters' forum has reportedly objected to the government's proposal to move Indian broadcasting to a different frequency band, stating that over 100 TV channels would be impacted
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 10:23 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has reportedly written to the Department of Telecom (DoT), emphasising that it cannot divide the C-band spectrum in 3700-4200 MHz range between terrestrial 5G carriers and satellite services.
IBDF secretary general Siddharth Jain, in a letter addressed to DoT Secretary (telecom) K Rajaraman, opposed the government's proposal to move Indian broadcasting from the current frequency band of 3700-4200 MHz to 4000-4200 MHz.
IBDF posited that the move would cause the low-noise blocks (LNBs) of all receivers to get overloaded. Weak satellite signals will weaken further when 5G transmissions start within the current C-Band of 3,700-4,200 MHz.
Many channels in the 3700-3800 MHz band, including the ones using GSAT satellites such as GSAT-30, will become defunct if the broadcasters are moved out of the spectrum to the 4000-4200 MHz band, it stated.
In the letter to DoT, the broadcasters added that the government's proposal to offer telecom operators 300 MHz in the 3700-4200 band will negatively impact over 100 TV channels using the band. IBDF also reportedly noted that the planned migration of over 60 channels to safe bands above 3800MHz has fallen through.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
SAT denies interim relief to Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka against Sebi order
The tribunal has listed the matter for disposal on June 19
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 3:44 PM | 1 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has denied interim relief to Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and son Punit Goenka, the CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises against a Sebi order they were challenging. The market regulator had barred the two from holding any directorial or managerial position for a year as an action against the two for “siphoning off funds from the listed entity for their own benefit.”
With Chandra and Goenka going against the order, the SAT asked Sebi to file a reply within 48 hours. The matter has been listed for hearing on June 19.
"We think, that passing an interim order at this stage would be virtually allowing the appeals. Consequently, we think, that we should decide the appeals finally," said the tribunal said in its order.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube