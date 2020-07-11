Hyundai salutes India’s spirit with anthem featuring brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan

The corporate brand anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ expresses gratitude to all frontline workers and citizens of the country for their contributions in the fight against COVID-19

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has released an anthem as a tribute to the ‘Indomitable Spirit of India’. The corporate brand anthem ‘Haq Hai Humara’ aims to bring together the people of India and salute their resolve to stand united and stay strong in these unprecedented times.

‘Haq Hai Humara’ features Hyundai Corporate Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan and talks of gratitude to all frontline workers and the citizens of the country who have risen up to this challenge with their steadfast spirit and for their invaluable contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anthem in association with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB).

Speaking at the release of the anthem, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said: “Hyundai has become an integral part of India over the last two decades, our success is intertwined with that of our valued customers who strongly believe in the Spirit of Hyundai. Through these challenging times, we have stood by the citizens of this great nation and looking back, we must salute the standing strong spirit of India that is witnessed in the people’s fight to bring back Normalcy. Haq Hai Humara is our humble tribute to the country’s solidarity, relentless spirit and never give up attitude in these testing times. We truly believe Together We Can and Together We Will build a ‘New India’.”

He further added, “As a responsible and caring brand and in-line with our Global Brand Vision ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai has been at the forefront of providing relentless support to the Government of India in its fight against the pandemic. We will continue to play an active role in economic recovery and chart a path for growth.”

The shooting for the anthem was done from distant locations over virtual platforms.

Commenting on the spirit of this song, Shah Rukh said, “I am proud to be a part of Hyundai’s ‘Haq Hai Humara’ anthem which is a salute to the spirit of humanity, the ceaseless commitment from the frontline heroes and the small acts of kindness all around us which are the pivots for rebuilding the nation. As we all look forward to the future, I’m sure this anthem will bring positivity and hope for a better tomorrow.”