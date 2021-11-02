HP India launches 'DiyeSeDiyaJalao’ campaign to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali

Emphasizing the power of communities coming together with technology-enabled solutions, HP India has launched a short film to celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali. Offering a message of hope to businesses and reassurance to stay afloat during challenging times, the film emphasizes the value of community and reminisces the essence of the festival: happiness, prosperity, and mutual support and encouragement.

The campaign video ‘DiyeSeDiyaJalao’, conceptualized by Simple Creative, unveils an uplifting story of resilience and opportunities presented by supporting each other and assisting affected traditional businesses during the current global crisis.

It resonates with the celebration of their grit, and the true ethos of being a part of a community. This thought is brought to life with a story featuring an elderly shopkeeper and his young peers in a bustling Indian market. The selfless and unmeasured giving of his peers, enabled by technology products such as an HP laptop and printer, spreads the light of Diwali, bringing joy to the hearts of everyone. Truly echoing the tagline “To Iss Diwali diye se dia jalao aur kissi ka dil roshan karo”, the film captures the true essence of Diwali and sends a message to brighten the celebrations of those around you.

Commenting on the launch of the film, Prashant Jain, CMO, HP India, said “Having battled two waves of the pandemic, this Diwali is special for small enterprises who look forward to the festive season. Our intent, therefore, is to inspire everyone to look out for them as they celebrate the spirit of Diwali. 'Diye se diya jalao' is a call of camaraderie for the community at large and we hope to bring thoughtful ideas to life everywhere”

The brand is constantly working towards helping businesses successfully run their ventures and help educate and empower the communities by leveraging technology and digital adoption. With the digital video, HP aims to strike an emotional chord with the audience and efforts to bring joy to communities at large.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)