HP encourages students to make smart choices with ‘Power to Do it All’ campaign
The brand has launched two short films conceptualised by Lowe Lintas
HP India has launched ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign, featuring its latest range of Pavilion laptops. The campaign aims to appeal to the GenZs, who are digital natives and use technology in every thing they do. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas, the campaign focuses on real-world problems faced by students and how the HP Pavilion notebooks solve those problems.
The multi-film campaign features celebrities Yashaswini Dayama and Ahsaas Channa, reprising their roles from the ‘Alisha Garima Diaries’ campaign by HP last year. Each film showcases relatable college situations, highlighting the reasons of preferring HP Pavilion range for students buying their first laptops.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Prashant Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, HP India, said, “GenZ needs from computing are beyond the ordinary. Our endeavour at HP is to make their interaction with technology intuitive and effortless. The Pavilion range, with its mobility, design and features like touch, eye safe display, solves for GenZs’ every day challenges and new needs, as they step into the world of high school and college.”
“This campaign has been conceptualised as a multiple part content series. It takes off where we left last year, educating customers about features which meet their needs, ” he added.
Students are constantly juggling between school, tuition, extracurricular activities, and maintaining an active social life. There is always a lot to do and not enough time to do it in. HP believes that as lifestyles evolve, there is a need to provide innovative solutions to make the interplay between work and play seamless.
The ‘Power To Do It All’ campaign is live across TV, digital, and social media platforms. HP India hopes to cater to the needs of college students and establish the newest Pavilion range as the obvious choice for students buying their first laptops.
Govt issues fresh advisory against publishing ads of betting companies
In the advisory, the MIB took a strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements of betting websites
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 9:07 AM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) today directed media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements/promotional content of betting platforms.
In an advisory, the ministry took a strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites.
The advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, with specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times.
The ministry has also objected to the promotion by a specific betting platform encouraging the audience to watch a sports league on its website, which prima facie appears to be in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.
It emphasizes on the legal obligation as well as the moral duty of the media.
The Advisory refers to provisions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council which, interalia, mentions that “newspapers should not publish an advertisement containing anything which is unlawful or illegal…………”, and further that “The newspapers and periodicals should scrutinize the advertisement inputs from ethical as well as legal angles in view of the editor’s responsibility for all contents including advertisement, under Section 7 of PRB Act, 1867. Revenue generation alone cannot and should not be the sole aim of the Press, juxtaposed much larger public responsibility”.
The ministry had earlier issued advisories in the months of June and October, 2022 stating that betting and gambling are illegal, and hence direct or surrogate advertisements of such activities falls foul of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and other relevant statutes.
Fevicol’s jija-saala banter: Will the IPL spot stick to consumers’ mind?
Creative experts give mixed reactions to the film
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 7, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
It’s been almost a week since the much-awaited Indian Premiere League kicked off and cricket fans are hooked on to their screens, whether TV or mobile. With millions of eyes set on the matches, the T20 league is the best time for advertisers and brands to catch the attention of their consumers. And so, over the years, IPL has gradually become an advertising festival with brands coming up with special campaigns for the tournament.
This year, one of the most talked-about ads that has been rolled out is for Pidilite’s Fevicol. The brand is known for its quirky campaigns, and this one is no different.
The 'no chindichori' film takes the hilarious route, a conversation between a man and his brother-in-law, to show the consequences that one might have to face if he acts stingy and uses an adhesive other than Fevicol.
What experts are saying?
Creative experts gave us a mixed reaction, rating the film on factors such as creativity, entertainment and impact.
“Fevicol has always been the funny brand. So, it's nice to see them taking a different route to humour with the slice-of-life nature of the 'no chindichori' film,” says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising.
“The warm and endearing banter delivers the brand message without a fuss. So while it's not an iconic Fevicol ad, it still captures attention and evokes a smile. What else do you need?” he added.
Vedanshi Saraogi, Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka, feels the ad cuts through different segment of the society. “Fevicol advertising is something that every person in this field looks up to. It's a legacy that is very difficult to match. The ad tries to uphold this with its hilarious tone and unique words like 'chindichori' and 'lapadjhandus'.
“It also connects with families across the country with its unique pair of 'jija-saala'. The ad delivers the message on point to the families but also talks to the carpenters about the strength of the product,” she added.
Another senior creative head in the industry, who did not wish to be named, however is not too impressed with the film. “The industry is in awe of the legacy created by Fevicol when it comes to creative ads. The jija-saala story didn’t quite feel that way. The husband and wife banter over the saala uses some funny words like ‘lapadjandus’ and chindichor, but it doesn’t leave its usual effect.”
“This one also has a different approach. In most of their earlier work, the focus is on the impact of using Fevicol, it’s like a demonstration. Whereas this shows what happens when we don’t,” he added.
Blast from the past: Why are brands revisiting old ads?
Nostalgia is the easiest way to create positive emotions and tickle memories that are now a part of the culture; it appeals to all age groups and aspirational consumers, point out industry experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 7, 2023 8:39 AM | 4 min read
Last month Reliance Industries launched the 90’s beloved drink Campa Cola, making everyone reach out to their childhood memories. Pepsi too launched a campaign with Ranveer Singh with the ‘Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar’ song track rehashed into ‘Yaha Ke Hum Sikandar’. And now Dream 11 brought back the cast of the 2009 hit ‘3 Idiots’.
Brands are making an effort to evoke nostalgia through retro music, iconic movie characters, references and slang, all for making a brand come alive again.
Last year, Cadbury brought back its iconic cricket field dancing girl ad from the 90s but this time the audiences were cheering for women athletes. Even in the recently released Navratna campaign, the brand has used music that reminds one of the iconic ‘Sar Jo Tera Chakraye’ song. Another example would be Lays’ recently launched ad featuring Rajkummar Rao and Dolly Singh, again an attempt to get audiences to get nostalgic via old musical hits.
So, why are brands getting people nostalgic and evoking emotions of the ‘good times’?
According to Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director of PUMA India, “Going back to heritage or going back in time might seem counterintuitive but even as trends, for instance, we dwell in fashion, it keeps coming back. It's a smart strategy because it follows what consumers want and consumer wants to look back in history and that's why brands do that.”
Sharing similar thoughts was Rasika Prashant, Chief Marketing Officer at Tata Consumer Soulfull. “We are a country, which is at that stage of development, where we have actually crossed multiple layers of a developing economy unlike other economies went through because of the digital age. We have managed to get a lot of exposure to digital content but when you get that much exposure and modernization, you realise the moment of truth or your moment of emotion, what you really hold that is your roots or the value system.”
“What you remember is ‘my mother told me this’ and today's 25 to 45-year-old Indian consumer has become aspirational. They are taking responsibility for their own lives and what they hold on to the thing that resonates with them which is the value system. Now people understand the importance of value so they want to go back to them. While they want to go back to the goodness of the old, they are still people who are progressing and moving ahead hence they want the goodness of the old but packaged in a modern format and they want the best of both worlds,” Prashant added.
On the other hand, Saurabh Garg, Marketing Consultant, and Partner at C4E says, “Early millennials are now about 40. They are rich, affluent, discerning, well-travelled and believe in consumption. And when they were 18-20 and growing up, they had limited exposure to media (limited availability). They have strong memories and recollections of things and characters like Lalita Ji, the music in the Raymonds’ commercials, the Liril lady and others. Nostalgia is the easiest way to create positive emotions and tickle the memories. These are memories that are now a part of the culture.”
“It appeals to generations and creates conversations between older and newer generations. When Cadbury refreshed its iconic ad on the cricket field in the new avatar, the newer generation that saw it spoke to their elders. And vice versa. Think of why films create sequels and seasons and chapters. Even after years. We are seeing a redux of ads! Old music has always been used in contemporary settings.”
Instigating nostalgia is becoming an enraging trend and many brands are creating their communication effectively to trigger the nostalgic nerve and lure consumers. An industry expert hailing from the creative side, however, has a word of caution, “Nostalgia, at its best, is a novelty gift item. It rarely sustains beyond the first curious flush of interest.”
Cannes Lions: Anupriya Acharya, Josy Paul, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Swati Bhattacharya on jury
13 Indian creative veterans among awarding jury
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 7:17 PM | 2 min read
Cannes Lions organizers on Thursday announced the line-up of global experts selected to award the world’s best creative work at this year’s ceremony that is slated to be held from 19-23 June 2023.
Among 290 experts named today, 13 are Indians including five women leaders who have been selected for different categories (see the list below).
The list includes Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia, Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative, India, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe, Singapore & Southeast Asia.
Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “Our Jurors have a huge responsibility - giving up their time, energy and expertise to set the benchmark for creative excellence as part of the 70th edition of the Lions. We are excited to see the body of Lion winning work that will set the industry standard for the next 70 years. This year, we have representation from seven new markets, our highest-ever representation from Africa and the Middle East, and a strong showing from a diverse mix of brands. We’re delighted to be able to bring a breadth of voices and perspectives to the Jury rooms and we thank them all in advance for their dedication and care.”
Here is the list of the Indian jurors
Print & Publishing Lions: Farishte Irani, Group Head - Copy, Dentsu Creative, India
Creative Data Lions: Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, India
Radio and Audio: Aalap Desai, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India
Media Lions: Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia
PR Lions: Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India
Social & Influencer Lions: PG Aditya, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Talented, India
Experience Track: Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB, India
Creative Commerce Lions: Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, Global CEO & Co-Founder, GOZOOP, India
Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett, India
Creative Effectiveness Lions: Aditya Kanthy, CEO & Managing Director, DDB MUDRA Group, India
Creative Strategy Lions: Josy Paul, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Health & Wellness Lions: Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Direct Lions: Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, India
Sebi introduces advtg code for investment advisers, research analysts
The communication should not promise investors the guarantee of assured returns
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come up with a new advertisement code barring investment advisers and research analysts from promising investors the guarantee of assured returns in their communication.
This applies to ads and all forms of communication, including pamphlets, research reports, print and TV ads, mail and social media platforms.
The language in the communication should be accurate, true and complete along with being unambiguous and concise, Sebi has said.
The order asks for: “Standard warning in legible fonts (minimum 10 font size) which states “Investment in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.”. No addition or deletion of words shall be made to/from the standard warning.”
In March, Sebi had asked AMFI to remind entities about sticking to the advertisement code.
Embrace AI cautiously as future will be about balancing tech with art: Cannes Lions report
Mind and machine shouldn’t be an either-or in the context of creativity. The best ideas come from the crossroads of creativity, technology and humanity, states The 2023 State of Creativity report
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 8:29 AM | 3 min read
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken centre stage in the advertising industry so much so that two third creative leaders and marketers believe that AI will be the most important tech trend in 2023, and a third of them plan to experiment with signal-based marketing through AI, says the latest survey of Cannes Lions Advisory.
The 2023 State of Creativity report, which was released on Wednesday, is based on insights from over 2,400 creatives and marketers.
Although AI is enabling hyper-personalisation and creativity at scale, a section of the industry feels threatened with its growing influence over creativity. Others worry whether ChatGPT, Dalle-E and all the other daily appearing AI tools will damage creativity.
Some business leaders, including Twitter owner Elon Musk, have demanded a regulator to curb the potential “misuse of the AI.”
There is a reason for them to sound the alarm. A study by Gartner says that by 2025, 10% of all data produced, and 30% of all outbound marketing messages from large brands, will be from Generative AI.
The Cannes Lions report dwells on the biggest question that has perplexed both marketers and creative leaders-“How can we harness its power rather than be threatened by it?”
The authors of the report say, “AI is playing a much bigger role in the field of creativity. Our recommendation is to cautiously embrace AI. Mind and machine shouldn’t be an “either-or” in the context of creativity. The best ideas come from the crossroads of creativity, technology and humanity,”
Referring to the late Author Ken Robinson, the report said, “Imagination and creativity are what fundamentally set us apart from anything else on earth. For now, that still includes AI. Success will come from combining the attributes that set us apart from technology, with those that set technology apart from us.”
The report predicts that the next decade will be about balancing tech with art. “There is a lot of hype around technology and its impact on creativity, but rather than see one as more critical than the other, there is more value in seeing the power of the two together,” say authors.
Value of creativity
The pressing issues this year are macro - global uncertainty has put downward pressure on budgets. Creatives and marketers are having to work harder than ever to prove the value of creativity. Most important is demonstrating a clear link between creativity and commercial outcomes, the report suggests.
Investment in creativity can power growth
The report reveals that while brand leaders state they are prioritizing investment in the customer journey, their creative partners believe brand leaders are prioritizing investment in targeted promotions and activations to drive sales uplift.
On the plus side, creativity has the interest of the C-suite. There is a call to bring the CEO and CFO in on the conversation and prove to them the value of investment in creativity and how it can power growth, found the report.
Limited growth due to budgetary constraints
Respondents in the survey questioned whether the industry could reach its full potential, saying it’s “limitless, but limited”. But to foster creativity, we must see these constraints as opportunities, not limitations, authors noted.
They explained, “We need to use small budgets as a catalyst for creativity, a way to look at challenges in different ways to find new solutions. 70 years of award winning work has taught us that creativity is found at the edges, and constraints are what push us there.”
Ikea appoints Leo Burnett India as its creative agency: Reports
One of the media reports claims that the account was won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 7:29 PM | 1 min read
Swedish home furnishing brand Ikea has named Leo Burnett India as its creative agency, according to media reports.
The mandate was reportedly won following a multi-agency pitch.
This account was earlier held by Dentsu Creative.
One of the reports claimed that more than 15 agencies participated in the pitch.
The company last month came up with a new campaign showcasing its storage solutions. The TVC features IKEA’s two iconic products – Kallax and Trofast. The TV commercials highlight the advantages of using IKEA storage and organisation solutions to declutter and organise spaces, making life at home easier and stress free while creating a spacious living environment for the entire family.
