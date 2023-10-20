HP appoints Ipsita Dasgupta as SVP & Managing Director, India Market

Ipsita joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services

HP today announced the appointment of Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP’s India market, responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Ipsita joins HP on 30 October, reporting to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as Interim India MD since November 2022, will move to a new role of the Vice-President, Innovation & Growth, for HP’s India Market.

Ipsita joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple's subscription services.

“India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market,” said David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth.”

“I am thrilled and honored to assume the role of Managing Director of the HP India Market and look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented teams to realize our potential in this market”, said Ipsita Dasgupta. “India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP's business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting.”

Ipsita is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of strategic business expertise to her new role at HP, with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries. She has invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities.

Prior to Apple, Ipsita held a variety of executive positions including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.

Ipsita holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

