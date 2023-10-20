HP appoints Ipsita Dasgupta as SVP & Managing Director, India Market
Ipsita joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services
HP today announced the appointment of Ipsita Dasgupta as the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of HP’s India market, responsible for leading all aspects of HP’s strategy and P&L in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Ipsita joins HP on 30 October, reporting to David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. Gurpreet Singh Brar, who was officiating as Interim India MD since November 2022, will move to a new role of the Vice-President, Innovation & Growth, for HP’s India Market.
Ipsita joins HP from Apple where she most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing for Apple Services based at Apple headquarters leading Global Synergy Marketing, External Partnership Marketing, Consumer Insights, and Market and Competitive Intelligence for Apple's subscription services.
“India is a key growth area for HP, and I’m thrilled to welcome Ipsita to continue driving our traction and momentum in this dynamic market,” said David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “With expertise across various industries, we have great confidence in her ability to hit the ground running and lead our business through the next phase of growth.”
“I am thrilled and honored to assume the role of Managing Director of the HP India Market and look forward to partnering with our incredibly talented teams to realize our potential in this market”, said Ipsita Dasgupta. “India is on a phenomenal journey of growth and the opportunity to lead HP's business here, amidst the country’s digital transformation journey is very exciting.”
Ipsita is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of strategic business expertise to her new role at HP, with 24 years of international operating experience across various industries. She has invested more than half of her career leading P&Ls across multiple industries and the other half leading Marketing, Strategy and Growth functions for global multinationals (both B2B and B2C), with regional and global responsibilities.
Prior to Apple, Ipsita held a variety of executive positions including President of Corporate Strategy and Incubated Business at Star India, A Walt Disney Company; and Chief Commercial Officer for the South Asia and Greater China at General Electric Company.
Ipsita holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Columbia University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Shikhir Magan joins Beam Suntory as Category Manager India- Scotch & Malts
Previously, he was the Associate Director of Digital Experience at Bira 91
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Marketing professional and entrepreneur Shikhir Magan has joined Beam Suntory as its Category Manager India- Scotch & Malts. Magan announced the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Previously, he was the Associate Director of Digital Experience at Bira 91.
He has also worked for Indiabulls Pharmaceuticals, Quido Healthcare Services and Cipla before.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Parag Milk Foods appoints former Amul MD Rahul Kumar Srivastava as COO
He has also served as Managing Director of Lactalis India
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 2:42 PM | 2 min read
Parag Milk Foods Limited, a manufacturer and marketer of dairy-FMCG products, has announced the appointment of Rahul Kumar Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer of the organization. He served as the Managing Director of Lactalis India, a division of the world's largest dairy conglomerate, for over a decade. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at Amul for more than ten years. With over three decades of dairy experience, he is a well-known industry veteran who has made substantial contributions to the business.
“With extensive expertise in managing significant procurement operations and a deep understanding of innovative approaches to enhance yields through close collaboration with farmers, while ensuring sustained quality, Srivastava stands as an industry leader. His presence is poised to be instrumental in Parag Milk Foods' journey toward a new era of leadership and growth. Having been a pioneering force in establishing and maintaining organized brands within a sector primarily dominated by regional and unorganized entities, he is well-positioned to unlock the vast potential of the organized Indian market demand for Parag Milk Foods,” stated a press release.
In his previous roles Srivastava has left a prominent mark with his unwavering commitment, strategic acumen, and innovative thinking. His keen insight and vast knowledge have consistently driven efficiency improvements, fortified brand sustainability, and elevated the consumer experience.
On this development, Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said, “Rahul Kumar’s exceptional expertise and unparalleled proficiency in the Dairy realm align perfectly with Parag Milk Foods’s vision. His ability for blending traditional strategies with contemporary innovations is exactly what we need in these ever-evolving times. He will help in leading our strategy for profitable growth and also pursue the market opportunities associated with the dairy- FMCG sector and growing global nutrition demand. We are confident that with his leadership, the company will continue to deliver sustainable higher business growth.”
Srivastava's educational background is equally impressive, having earned his engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Roorkee. He continued his academic career after completing postgraduate studies at the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA).
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Sreenivasan Jain joins News24 as Consulting Editor
Jain was previously with NDTV where he worked from 1995 to 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 19, 2023 8:19 AM | 2 min read
Former Group Editor of NDTV, Srinivasan Jain, has joined News24 as Consulting Editor.
He will be anchoring a weekly show, Dateline India, a mix of ground reportage and interviews with key newsmakers.
Jain worked for NDTV since 1995. He was the network's Mumbai bureau chief from 2003-2008 and was briefly the Managing Editor of NDTV's business channel Profit. He has also authored op-ed columns for the Business Standard.
His exit came close on the heels of NDTV's acquisition by the Adani Group. Back in November 2022, Ravish Kumar, Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, also stepped down.
He is currently an adjunct faculty at O.P. Jindal Global University.
Jain was the anchor of NDTV’s popular programmes, like Reality Check, Truth vs Hype and more.
He confirmed his new stint on X. His tweet said, “Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview-based show on @news24tvchannel."
Thrilled to be back in news ki duniya, with Dateline India, a reportage and interview based show on @news24tvchannel.— Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) October 18, 2023
Tonight, Palestine's Ambassador to India on the escalating controversy over the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. https://t.co/lTm4fLnMnN
The senior journalist has had a long and illustrious career in journalism. He is known for his in-depth analysis, sharp interviewing skills, and incisive reporting. He joined NDTV and became one of the prominent faces of the channel.
Jain has worked on various investigative and political shows. He is particularly known for his show "Truth vs Hype," which delves into critical issues with a focus on uncovering the truth behind complex matters.
Throughout his career, Jain has received several awards and accolades for his contribution to journalism. His work has been appreciated both nationally and internationally.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as CMO
Mahnot has over two decades of experience in the marketing domain
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Soch Apparels has named Deepak Mahnot as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new capacity at Soch, Deepak will spearhead the Brand Marketing, CRM, Visual Merchandising, PR, and Customer Experience initiatives, firmly establishing Soch as a leader in the women’s ethnic wear segment in India.
As a marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, Deepak has an impressive track record in elevating brands across diverse industries.
Before joining Soch, Deepak served as the Marketing Director for Vision Express India Operations for over 4 years. Throughout his career, he held key leadership positions at notable organizations like Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai).
"I am excited to be joining Soch at such a crucial period, as the brand gears for the next phase of exponential growth. Soch has built a fantastic legacy and is among the most loved brands, constantly evolving with the women in India today. I look forward to helping Soch take the next step forward." shared Deepak.
Vinay Chatlani, MD and CEO of Soch said, “Deepak is a passionate marketer with diverse industry experience across various industries in retail, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business with a strategic lens. We welcome Deepak to the Soch family, he will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Soch.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Sneha Beriwal moves out of VAHDAM
Beriwal took over as Global CMO in May 2022
By e4m Staff | Oct 18, 2023 1:54 PM | 1 min read
Sneha Beriwal has stepped down as the Global CMO of VAHDAM.
Beriwal took over as Global CMO in May 2022 Sneha Beriwal has stepped down as the Global CMO of VAHDAM. Beriwal took over the role in May 2022.
Prior to VAHDAM, she was with Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company for nearly two years. Beriwal was with Aditya Birla in different marketing roles between March 2017 and May 2022. She was also with Dabur International as Marketing Manager - Dabur Europe. Beriwal took over the role in May 2022.
She was also with Dabur International as Marketing Manager - Dabur Europe.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
DDB’s Aditya Kanthy named CEO of newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services
Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 17, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today named Aditya Kanthy as CEO of the newly formed Omnicom Advertising Services group in India. Kanthy will oversee Omnicom’s creative agencies in the region, focusing on talent, cross agency collaboration, and innovation to drive growth in one of the company’s fastest growing markets. The respective creative agencies within the group – DDB, BBDO and TBWA – will maintain their current branding in the Indian market.
Omnicom Advertising Services will bring together the power of Omnicom to provide exceptional integrated solutions to meet the needs of clients in India.The group will capitalize on the top talent housed within its leading networks and work in partnership with other Omnicom agencies, such as Omnicom Media Group, to further strengthen Omnicom’s comprehensive offering in India. Omnicom recently announced the creation of large global capability centers with four campuses out of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Gurgaon.
“This year India will become the most populous nation on the planet. It is an important growth engine for Omnicom. By centralizing the leadership of three creative powerhouses under Aditya, we will continue to build on our agencies’ strong foundations to deliver a wider breadth of capability and scale for our clients,” says John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Aditya brings deep experience to the newly created Omnicom Advertising Services, and our India operations is primed to thrive under his leadership.”
Kanthy, currently CEO of DDB Mudra Group, began his career in Mudra in 2003 as a strategic planner, taking on various responsibilities over the years including Chief Strategy Officer, a role in which he helped shape India’s most successful independent advertising agency into an Omnicom-owned integrated marketing communications group. As the new leader of Omnicom Advertising Services India, he will further strengthen Omnicom’s presence and ensure all of our capabilities are extended to our top clients.
Speaking about this development, Aditya Kanthy said, “Omnicom is the most creative global network in the world. Our agencies represent the enduring power of creativity to build brands and businesses. I look forward to bringing the might of the Omnicom network to clients in India and continue to attract the best creative talent in one of the most exciting markets in the world.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp