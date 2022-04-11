Himalayan Natives’ campaign urges viewers to unearth their innate strength

Himalayan Natives, an all-natural food brand, has launched a brand new video campaign. The video campaign encourages its viewers to be strong and steady like the mighty range itself.

“The narrative of the video is backed by a simple yet strong message - Himalaya ki chattaan hai tu. The tag line and messaging aims to invoke a sense of indestructible self-belief that comes in with consuming a healthy palate. The video campaign was launched on YouTube and has garnered more than 1 million views,” the brand said.

Crafted by Ittisa, a Bengaluru-based digital marketing agency, this campaign demonstrates strength in various forms. From a trekker climber the snow clad peaks to a corporate employee taking the leap of faith to start a new venture, from a young man coming out to his parents to an elderly joining a dance class to fulfill his lifelong passion, Himalayan Natives encourages viewers and consumers to channel their strength to do what their heart desires.

Bhupendra Khanal, Founder, Himalayan Natives, states, “I hail from the land of the Himalayas and have been lucky to have had the most delicious and healthiest of food. Now I want to extend the goodness of my homeland to the world and make access to healthy food easier via Himalayan Natives. The campaign, the messaging and the product line on the platform is something I resonate with. I truly believe that a healthy food source is what makes or breaks the mind and body”.

Sneh Sharma, CEO, Ittisa further adds, “During the campaign conceptualization, we knew that it was essential that we connect the messaging of Himalayan Natives with real-time examples. Fear of failure is a very human thing, but with the right reinforcement, it is possible to overcome any hurdle. Himalayan Natives is that reinforcement”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)