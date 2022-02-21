HDFC Life's latest digital campaign talks about the need for adequate insurance cover

HDFC Life has launched a digital campaign, 'AdhuraNahiPuraInsurance'. With the campaign, HDFC Life has taken forward the concept of Human Life Value (HLV) to enable consumers understand the need for adequate life insurance and calculate life insurance cover in line with their financial & life goals.

“Often individuals purchase life cover that is inadequate and remain underinsured. This could be detrimental to the family’s well-being in case something was to happen to the breadwinner. The purpose of life insurance is to act as a replacement for income in the absence of the earning family member,” the company said.

“Through this campaign, HDFC Life aims to encourage individuals to calculate their ideal life cover with the help of the Human Life Value Calculator (HLV) available on the Company’s website.

Speaking on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, Head - Marketing, Digital Business, and E-commerce, HDFC Life said, “India has a large population that is either uninsured or underinsured, leading to a high protection gap. With an increase in the young working population there is a greater need for life insurance to secure the breadwinner in the family. Further, the pandemic has enhanced the need for a financial safety net. Human Life Value calculation should ideally be the first step while purchasing life insurance. It ensures that the cover is adequate and fulfils the purpose of the policy. Through this campaign, we aim to create greater awareness of the need for adequate life insurance cover. The films are short, simple, and convey the message effectively. We hope to reach out to a larger audience and enable them to secure their future financially.”

