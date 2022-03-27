Havells uses social messaging in its 'Hawa badlegi’ campaign for STEALTH BLDC Fan range

Havells India Limited, a Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Company has re-launched its iconic marketing campaign – ‘Hawa Badlegi’ focusing on its latest energy efficient STEALTH BLDC Fan range. Conceptualised and created by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the campaign has a refreshing take on the subject of Climate Change and Global Warming which has been the burning issue of today’s generation. The brand has taken a high ground for its Stealth BLDC Range of fans with BLDC Inverter Technology that can save up-to 60% energy over ordinary induction motor-based fans. Through ‘Hawa Badlegi’ social messaging, the campaign urges viewers to take small steps at their end that will go a long way in contributing to prevent global warming.

The new TV Ad campaign shows a politician taking a big step by adopting Electric Buses for the city and boasting his contribution to the society, when his young daughter brings his attention to the regular fan in their house, which wastes energy. It’s a juxtaposition of the thought that tackling global warming needs big initiatives with alternate point of view that even small steps go a long way. We all can take smaller steps like adopting energy-efficient 5 Star Rated Fans with BLDC Inverter Technology and save energy every day.

Talking about the campaign, Ravindra Singh Negi, Head of Marketing and President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India, said, “Electrical appliances like fans have been a part of our everyday life forever and we often ignore the fact that they significantly contribute to the monthly electricity consumption in our households. With our new BLDC Fan Range, we wanted to differentiate our communication and connect with the youth of today by taking up a cause that impacts them, like global warming. Havells Stealth BLDC Range of fans, not just look futuristic, but also have advanced BLDC Inverter Technology that makes them the most energy efficient fans in the industry. Thus, Havells BLDC Fans keep you cool and planet too.”

Commenting on the creative thought, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said, “There are many conversations about global warming, and big changes that have to be made for it but it’s the everyday choices that also need to be thought of for the same. Bringing the memorable campaign plank “Hawa Badlegi” back, that sparks winds of change but in a revamped avatar both in its tonality and closer to the product benefit that talks about that behaviour change is the campaign idea for Havells BLDC fans that save energy and save the planet.”

Havells is known not just for premium and world class products but also for their iconic campaigns which have been spreading the right social messages. ‘Hawa Badlegi’ has been a strong and memorable property of Havells for the fans category and it has garnered strong consumer connect for the brand. In its new avataar the essence of the campaign thought is the same, but its story and relevance has evolved.

With constant progression and focus on driving innovation in the fan category, Havells has carved its position as a leader in the premium decorative segment and has been awarded with National Energy Conservation Award 2021.

The campaign is being promoted across all mediums – Television, Digital and Social media platforms.

