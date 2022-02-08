Havells unveils Valentine's Day campaign featuring Vicky Kaushal & Shraddha Kapoor

Havells India Limited aims to reach out to its audience with a key message to stop assumptions and judgments made based on people’s appearance and grooming through the latest digital campaign.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company announced its latest digital campaign urging customers to take a stand against public assumptions associated with personal grooming. The campaign titled #StopMeriGroomingPeAssuming, set to continue until February 15, 2022, is live on Havells’ official Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Conceptualized by 82.5 Communications Pvt Ltd., the campaign features youth icons Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor who share their perspective around personal grooming, self-worth and social validation.

Kickstarting with a series of digital films on various social channels, the campaign focuses on bringing alive the personality of today’s millennial that are rooted in self-worth and strength of personality rather than social validation. Themed around ‘Personal grooming vs Public Assuming’ the quirky and youthful films featuring Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor representing today’s youth who make this point in a light-hearted, quirky and fun manner, with the final sign off ‘#StopMeriGroomingPeAssuming.’

Commenting on the initiative, Ravindra Singh Negi, President- Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, “Today, we live in a world where we often face certain assumptions based on our personal appearance. Through the campaign, we aim to inspire people to change their perspectives and thoughts associated with personal grooming and appearance. With youth icons and stars like Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor, we want to reach out to the millennial generation and inspire them to create their distinctive style statement and flaunt it to the world against any external validation. Themed around ‘Personal grooming vs Public Assuming’, the campaign urges our audience to take charge of their looks and change the status quo.”

Teasers around #StopMeriGroomingPeAssuming campaign have already received immense traction on the brand’s social media channels.

Talking about the films, Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer - India, 82.5 Communications said, "Caring about yourself enough to look your best and not caring about the perceptions of others is the modern mindset that we are tapping into with this campaign. Because good grooming should be about, well, good grooming and nothing else."

Chandana Agarwal, President-North, 82.5 Communications added, “Grooming or self-styling in consumer parlance, has existed for over a decade in India. People have evolved since then and so have the reasons for looking good. It is no longer about the world but about the self. It is now an important language of self-expression and is fluid depending on one's mood. There are no norms. No brand so far in India has questioned the need to look good for the world. Havells in its signature style makes a powerful statement, ' Stop mere grooming pe assuming'. The playful films starring Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor were directed with love by Paul Joji Kokkat and produced by the team at Solo Trio films.”

Preeta Mathur, Group Creative Director; 82.5 Communications-North, said, “T he way you groom makes people assume things about you. If she has well-set hair and looks pretty, then she won’t know her math. Or a macho man won’t know regular girl stuff. But the well-groomed are now saying it’s not my problem that you assumed. “Maine buss apne ko groom kiya…tum hi no toh sab assume kiya” Through a series of films about two new neighbours we make this point in a light-hearted, young way to tell the world looks pe mat ja.”

