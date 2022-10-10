Havas Media Group India bags integrated media mandate of Firefox Bikes

Havas Media Group India has bagged the integrated media mandate of Firefox, a Hero Cycles Group company, following a multi-agency pitch. The mandate includes offline media, digital media and SEO duties.

The account will be managed out of the agency’s Gurgaon office, spearheaded by Roopali Sharma, Managing Partner (Head – North 1), under the leadership of Uday Mohan, President & Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India.

Sriram Sundresan, CEO, Firefox Bikes, said, “At Firefox, we are driven by the passion for biking and adventure. Being the pathbreakers, Firefox takes pride in revolutionising biking as a means of transformation, and we’ve seen tremendous growth in the adoption of biking as a preferred lifestyle choice. In Havas, we found a partner that shares a similar passion to connect brands and consumers through meaningful media experiences. We are delighted to have them on board as our media partners and look forward to a great partnership.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, said, “We are proud to have bagged the integrated media mandate of Firefox, a niche category brand that has pioneered the growth of premium biking in India. With people getting increasingly aware of leading a healthy lifestyle and embracing sustainable ways of living, there has been a paradigm shift in the preferred mode of transportation – from conventional ICEs to EVs to bicycles. We look forward to an adventurous partnership by further strengthening the brand’s journey and its vision, as it forges meaningful connections with its consumers.”

