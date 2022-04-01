Harpic Power Plus emerges as top advertising brand in week 12: BARC

Hindustan Unilever continued to be the most advertised group on TV this week

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) continued to lead the advertisers' list whereas Harpic Power Plus led the brands' list in week 12 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India data. As per the weekly data, HUL registered 4757.44 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt Benckiser Group at the second position with 2921.74 ad vol ('000 secs) and Coca Cola India at the third spot with 1329.22 ad vol ('000 secs).

Meanwhile, Pepsi Foods grabbed the fourth position with 1156.68 ad vol ('000 secs) and Cadbury's India stood on the fifth position with 760.01 ad vol ('000 secs). The sixth spot was taken by Godrej Group with 706.34 ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by Procter & Gamble with 674.01 ad vol ('000 secs).

ITC took the eighth slot and registered 582.39ad vol ('000 secs) and GCMMF grabbed the ninth position with 528.94 ad vol ('000 secs) whereas GlaxoSmithKline Group of companies stood at number ten with 479.66 ad vol ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean was the top advertising brand this week with 384.23 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Sprite at the second position with 368.97 (000 secs) ad volume and Lizol All In 1 at the third position with 343.64 (000 secs) ad volume.

Maaza, Mortein Insta, Lux Coz and Vanish Oxi bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 324.17 (000 secs) ad volume, 313.86 (000 secs) ad volume, 269.57(000 secs) ad volume, and 268.61 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Also, UltraTech Cement, Jio Phone Next, and Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 265.46 (000 secs), 261.96 (000 secs), and 249.48 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

